India outperformed England in all the three departments of the game and won the third Test by 203 runs after losing the second Test at Lord's by an innings and 159 runs. India needed their batsmen apart from Virat Kohli to turn up and they responded well to keep India alive in the series with two more Tests to go.

Thankfully for India, Ajinkya Rahane found his mojo back with a 81-run knock in the first innings and then Cheteshwar Pujara too had a good outing in the middle in the second innings, scoring 72 which came off 208 balls. Indian openers also batted considerably well in both the innings of the match. All-rounder Hardik Pandya took his five-for in a span of 29 balls and changed the face of the match.

He also scored a fifty in the second innings which gave India an edge over the hosts in that moment of the match. Jasprit Bumrah's performance, on his return to the playing XI after long haul, cannot be forgotten as he broke the valuable stand between Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler in England's second innings to open the gates of Indian victory. Moreover, he took a five-for in his comeback match.

"You can't ask for more. What we demanded from the boys, was accountability. We knew we were close to beating England, despite the results, despite being 0-2 down. I said at the press conference that there wasn't a negative bone in the team and I mean it. We came out here to win this Test match, it's about applying yourself. It's about executing your plans in the best possible method and they did it magnificently. As a batting unit, bowling unit and more importantly, as a catching unit," Ravi Shastri, Indian Head Coach, added after the post-match press conference.

Jos Buttler showed other England batsmen how to bat by scoring his maiden Test century in the second innings. England would like to forget this match as quickly. However, they need to solve many problems especially in their batting unit if they want to win the series.

As of now, let's look at some of the records created and broken during the third Test played at Trent Bridge.

This was the second time that Virat Kohli scored 200 runs in a Test match in this series. No Indian players have scored 200-plus runs more times than him in a Test match while only four players have done it more times than him overall.

An Asian player is judged by how he bats in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand and Australia) countries and by scoring another ton, Kohli is now at the second place in the list of Indian batsmen scoring most centuries in those countries in the whites along with Rahul Dravid. Moreover, this was the sixth time that he smashed more than five centuries in a calendar year in international cricket and only Tendulkar has done it more times than him – seven.

This was Virat Kohli's 58th century in international cricket which is the fifth most by any player. Only Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid and Sunil Gavaskar have now scored more centuries than him among Indians in Test cricket.

No other Asian captain has scored more runs than Virat Kohli in a Test series in England and he will play two more Tests in this ongoing series between India and England.

Indian openers added 60 runs in each innings respectively in this Test which was only the second time that they added 50-plus runs in each innings of a Test in this century.

Rishabh Pant now holds the record of affecting most dismissals among Indian keepers on Test debut.

Rishabh Pant became the first Indian player to get off the mark with a six in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli now holds the record of scoring most runs among Indian captains outside India in Tests after scoring 200 runs in the third Test played at Nottingham.

Hardik Pandya joined an elite list by taking a five-for and scoring a fifty in a crucial encounter for India and showed his true potential as an all-rounder.

Only MS Dhoni has now won more matches (27) than Virat Kohli (22) as an Indian captain in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli became the second Indian captain to win a Man of the Match award in Tests in England after Kapil Dev (Lord's, 1986)

KL Rahul is the only fielder to take seven catches in a Test match in England.

More stats:

- Indian pacers took 19 wickets in the Trent Bridge Test which is the second most that they took in a Test match. They took 20 wickets earlier this year at Johannesburg.

- James Anderson became the second bowler to take 100-plus Test wickets against India after Muttiah Muralitharan.

- Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul’s pair became the first pair to take six-plus catches each in a same Test match.

- Virat Kohli was dismissed for 97 runs in the first innings of the Test and it was only the second time that he was dismissed in the nervous 90s in Tests. He was dismissed scoring 96 runs at Johannesburg in 2013 against South Africa.

- Stuart Broad became the fifth player to achieve the double of 3000 runs and 400 Test wickets after Richard Hadlee, Kapil Dev, Shane Warne and Shaun Pollock.