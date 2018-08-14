James Anderson came on to bowl with clouds on his head, bowled consistently well throughout the match, took nine wickets at his beloved Lord's by breaking many records and England thrashed India to take a lead of 2-0 in a five-match series.

This was the first time that India lost a Test match under the leadership of Virat Kohli while batting first and it was also their first defeat by an innings margin under his captaincy. The match began on the second day as there was a washout on the first day and both the teams made changes which became the turning point of the match. India replaced Umesh Yadav with Kuldeep Yadav, while England went with a pace bowling all-rounder in Chris Woakes in place of Ben Stokes. This decision turned out to be a masterstroke as Woakes smashed his maiden century in the first innings, while Kuldeep bowled bad deliveries throughout his spell and with the bat he bagged a pair.

Interestingly, this was only the second time that India lost a wicket in each innings of a Test without scoring a run on the board. Ravichandran Ashwin showed better technique than India's top-order, which has now become the talking point in the country as to who should be India's top-3 for the remaining three Tests. India may give another opportunity to Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane to showcase their skills before taking a call on them for the last two Tests while for England, it was like a dream Test where everything worked in-favour of them, from weather to their selection of players.

Let's look at a few of the records created and broken in the second Test at Lord's.

James Anderson needs one more wicket to become the first pacer to take 100 wickets against an Asian team in Tests.

James Anderson became the first pacer to take 100-plus wickets at a venue in Tests after registering his best figures at Lord’s in Tests. He took nine wickets for 43 runs.



No bowler has taken more wickets in India-England Tests than James Anderson. Moreover, he has taken 139 wickets in all the international matches played between India and England and it is also a record.

Only Muttiah Muralitharan has picked up more wickets than James Anderson at home in Tests.

India amassed 237 runs in the match losing all 20 wickets with only Ravichandran Ashwin scoring 30-plus runs in the second Test which is now their second lowest aggregate of runs in a Test in England when they were bowled out in both the innings.

Murali Vijay became the sixth Indian opener to bag a pair in a Test match. The first Indian opener to achieve the feat was Pankaj Roy. He achieved it also against England at Manchester in 1952.

Ravichandran Ashwin became the fourth Indian player to achieve the double of 3000-plus runs and 500-plus wickets in international cricket during the second Test.

Chris Woakes became the ninth player to have his name on Lord's honours board for both batting and bowling. The other players to achieve the same milestone are Gubby Allen, Ian Botham, Stuart Broad, Andrew Flintoff, Ray Illingworth, Vinoo Mankand, Keith Miller and Ben Stokes.

India faced only 494 balls in the Lord's Test which is their fifth fewest in a Test match.