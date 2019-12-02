India Under-19 squad for World Cup 2020 announced; Priyam Garg to lead defending champions
India are placed in Group A with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-time qualifier Japan. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 2nd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
GDP nosedives to 6-year low: Economy needs rooted policy wonks, not supercops with harsh approach to macroeconomics
-
Hyderabad vet rape and murder: Police go to court seeking custody of 4 accused for further probe; 3 cops suspended for delay in registering FIR
-
Arjun Kapoor on his approach to Panipat: Wanted to unlearn baggage that comes with period films
-
Amid Prince Andrew-Jeffrey Epstein scandal, Prince Charles emerges as Britain's monarch-in-waiting
-
Congress’ Nana Patole elected Maharashtra Assembly Speaker; Devendra Fadnavis claims BJP withdrew their nomination after all party meet
-
Nirmala Sitharaman wrong in playing down Rahul Bajaj criticism: How does questioning govt hurt national interest?
-
Formula 1 2019: Lewis Hamilton gets easy win, Max Verstappen vs Charles Leclerc and other talking points from Abu Dhabi GP
-
With The Unquiet River, historian Arupjyoti Saikia plays biographer to the Brahmaputra, charts its ever-shifting course
-
Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 to be contested in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February. The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups. India are placed in Group A with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-time qualifier Japan. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.
Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg will lead the defending champions after the Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick the squad. The 19-year-old Garg, a right handed top-order batsman, has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name. He was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy. He hit a 74 in the final against India B last month.
India have won the ICC Under-19 World Cup four times. Getty Images
India are the most successful team having won four titles till date, including in 2018, when they beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament.
Ahead of the World Cup, the the U-19 team will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U-19 side, followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U-19, India U-19, Zimbabwe U-19 and New Zealand U-19.
Hyderabad's CTL Rakshan will be the additional player in the squad for the South Africa tour and the Quadrangular Series.
India Under 19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil
India Under 19 squad for the tour of South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan
(With inputs from PTI)
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 02, 2019 11:22:01 IST
Also See
India U-19 vs Bangladesh Under-19: Captain Priyam Garg's ton leads India to 35-run win in Youth ODI Tri-series
Yashasvi Jaiswal's fifty, bowlers good show help India U-19 beat England by five wickets in opening game of tri-nation tournament
BCCI announces 18-member India under-19 squad for one-day tri-series in England; Priyam Garg to lead