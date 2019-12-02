First Cricket
India Under-19 squad for World Cup 2020 announced; Priyam Garg to lead defending champions

India are placed in Group A with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-time qualifier Japan. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

FirstCricket Staff, Dec 02, 2019 11:22:01 IST

The All-India Junior Selection Committee has picked India’s squad for the upcoming Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020 to be contested in South Africa from 17 January to 9 February. The 13th edition of the World Cup will be played between 16 teams, split into four groups. India are placed in Group A with New Zealand, Sri Lanka and first-time qualifier Japan. The top two teams from each group will then qualify for the Super League stage.

Uttar Pradesh batsman Priyam Garg will lead the defending champions after the Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick the squad. The 19-year-old Garg, a right handed top-order batsman, has a first-class double hundred and a List A century to his name. He was a part of the India C team that finished runner-up in the Deodhar Trophy. He hit a 74 in the final against India B last month.

India Under-19 squad for World Cup 2020 announced; Priyam Garg to lead defending champions

India have won the ICC Under-19 World Cup four times. Getty Images

India are the most successful team having won four titles till date, including in 2018, when they beat Australia by eight wickets in the final and remained unbeaten in the tournament.

Ahead of the World Cup, the the U-19 team will travel to South Africa for three one-day matches against the Proteas U-19 side, followed by a Quadrangular Series featuring South Africa U-19, India U-19, Zimbabwe U-19 and New Zealand U-19.

Hyderabad's CTL Rakshan will be the additional player in the squad for the South Africa tour and the Quadrangular Series.

India Under 19 squad for World Cup: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil

India Under 19 squad for the tour of South Africa: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg (C), Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, CTL Rakshan

(With inputs from PTI)

