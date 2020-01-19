-
liveSA18/1 & 209/10 (9.1 ovr) R/R : 1.98ENG499/9 (152.0 ovr) R/R : 3.28Play In Progress
-
liveIND6/0 (1.2 ovr) R/R : 5.00AUS286/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 5.72Play in Progress
-
liveZIM97/1 (51.4 ovr) R/R : 1.89SLYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveASS77/1 (29.0 ovr) R/R : 2.66MAH175/10 (43.4 ovr) R/R : 4.03Stumps
-
liveMAN18/7 (15.0 ovr) R/R : 1.20MEG235/10 (67.1 ovr) R/R : 3.50Stumps
-
liveBIH115/2 (26.0 ovr) R/R : 4.42NAG166/10 (63.5 ovr) R/R : 2.61Stumps
-
liveBEN366/5 (90.0 ovr) R/R : 4.07HYDYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveJK38/3 (24.0 ovr) R/R : 1.58ODS161/10 (64.3 ovr) R/R : 2.50Stumps
-
liveCHH137/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R : 2.74TRI53/9 (18.1 ovr) R/R : 2.93Stumps
-
liveSIK107/4 (28.0 ovr) R/R : 3.82MIZ201/10 (59.1 ovr) R/R : 3.40Stumps
-
upcomingWIIRE
venueWarner Park, Basseterre, St KittsJan 20th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZIND
venueEden Park, AucklandJan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
-
upcomingSAENG
venueThe Wanderers Stadium, JohannesburgJan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueSeddon Park, HamiltonJan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
-
upcomingBENDEL
venueBengal Cricket Academy Ground, Kalyani, West BengalJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingGUJVID
venueLalabhai Contractor Stadium, Vesu, SuratJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingHYDRAJ
venueLal Bahadur Shastri Stadium, HyderabadJan 27th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Live Updates
LIVE Score, India vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: Tidy start for India and Kartik Tyagi
Date: Sunday, 19 January, 2020 17:51 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
17:50 (IST)
After 1 over, Sri Lanka U-19 are 3/0 (Kamil 1, Navod 1)
The Sri Lankan innings is underway. India's Kartik Tyagi is bowling while Kamil Mishara and Navod Paranavithana are at the crease for the Lankans.
-
17:18 (IST)
After 50 overs, India U-19 297/4 ( Siddesh 44, Dhruv Jurel 52 )
Final over of India's innings and the responsibility has been given to Dilshan. Two dot deliveries to start with. A switch hit by Veer for a four on the fourth delivery. That apart, good last over. Eight runs off it. India just four runs short of 300.
-
16:04 (IST)
Wicket! Big appeal for stumping from Ashian. Tilak Varma the man in question. He did not read that one from and stepped out of the crease.
-
14:30 (IST)
OUT! First one for India, Saxena the one to depart. Amshi with the first scalp for his side. Amshi pitches it slightly short. Saxena tried to hit it but found the fielder in the mid-wicket region.
-
13:21 (IST)
Pitch Report
There's not a tinge of grass on the surface and looks like a pretty good batting wicket. Expect lots of two's.
-
13:09 (IST)
Squads
India U-19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shashwat Rawat, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil, Siddhesh Veer.
Sri Lanka U-19: Nipun Dananjaya(c), Navod Paranavithana, Kamil Mishara(w), Ahan Wickramasinghe, Sonal Dinusha, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Chamindu Wijesinghe, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Dilshan Madushanka, Amshi de Silva, Matheesha Pathirana, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ashian Daniel
-
13:07 (IST)
TOSS UPDATE - Sri Lanka have won the toss and will bowl first.
You don't wanna miss out on Indian batting. Let's hope they post a mammoth total on the board.
-
12:43 (IST)
As a fan of cricket, there's all the more reason to be paying attention to these young colts as they battle for the Under-19 World Cup crown. In fact, some of the most known faces in men's cricket started their journey in age-group cricket, before graduating to the senior national side. Here's a look at some of the youngsters who went on to become stars via the Under-19 World Cup.
After 1 over, Sri Lanka U-19 are 3/0 (Kamil 1, Navod 1)
The Sri Lankan innings is underway. India's Kartik Tyagi is bowling while Kamil Mishara and Navod Paranavithana are at the crease for the Lankans.
After 50 overs, India U-19 297/4 ( Siddesh 44, Dhruv Jurel 52 )
Final over of India's innings and the responsibility has been given to Dilshan. Two dot deliveries to start with. A switch hit by Veer for a four on the fourth delivery. That apart, good last over. Eight runs off it. India just four runs short of 300.
After 49 overs, India U-19 289/4 ( Siddesh 37, Dhruv Jurel 51 )
Matheesha into the attack. Six Got smacked for a four by Siddhesh Veer as the batsman walks across, remains low and takes it on the full to lap it over the keeper. 8 from the over.
After 48 overs, India U-19 281/4 ( Siddesh 31, Dhruv Jurel 49 )
Amshi into the attack. He gets smacked for a four by Siddhesh and a six towards the end. 15 from the over. way too expensive.
Four! How inventive was that. Dil scoop, as it is popularly known. Siddhesh Veer is looking to finish in style.
After 47 overs, India U-19 266/4 ( Siddesh 19, Dhruv Jurel 47 )
Right then, pace is introduced in the form of Dilshan. He wasn't that accurate at first but seems to have found the right length and was rewarded with a wicket. Wait, all that down the drain as he gets thrashed for three consecutive fours. Expensive over this, 15 from it.
Four! Misfield again, you cannot afford them,not at this level. Siddhesh Veer is the batsmen.
After 46 overs, India U-19 251/4 ( Siddesh 6, Dhruv Jurel 46 )
Ashian into the attack and he is about to complete his quota of overs. Indian batsmen happy with rotating the strike in this one.
Five runs off that over.
After 45 overs, India U-19 246/4 ( Siddesh 5, Dhruv Jurel 42 )
Kavindu into the attack. No easy pickings for the Indians as spinners are keeping a check on scoring. Only 5 from that over.
After 44 overs, India U-19 241/4 ( Siddesh 2 , Dhruv Jurel 40 )
Daniel is into the attack. Indian batsmen are trying to accelerate now, with just a few overs to go. Lbw appeal from the bowler towards the end but denied by the umpire. Five off that one.
After 43 overs, India U-19 236/4 ( Siddesh 1 , Dhruv Jurel 36 )
Navod picks up Indian skipper Priyam Garg and concedes only four from that over.
After 42 overs, India U-19 232/3 ( Priyam Garg 54, Dhruv Jurel 35 )
The first six of the innings from the blade of Jurel, off a free hit. Inside out and over covers for a huge blow. Navod was way to expensive in that one, conceded three boundaries.
SIX! The first six of the innings from the blade of Jurel, off a free hit. Inside out and over covers for a huge blow.
Four! You cannot afford full tosses, Navod. The Indian captain up to the task, smashes it for a four. Plus a free hit!
Four! Short from Navod and Jurel rocks back and smashes it towards the mid-wicket fence.
After 41 overs, India U-19 212/3 ( Priyam Garg 52, Dhruv Jurel 18 )
Dilshan starts with three dots - all full deliveries. Good backing from the fielders. Indian batsmen not being allowed to rotate strike that easily.
After 40 overs, India U-19 209/3 ( Priyam Garg 51, Dhruv Jurel 16 )
Navod with the ball in hand, Sri Lanka have opted to give their seamers a go. A decent over and just six off it.
After 39 overs, India U-19 203/3 ( Priyam Garg 43, Dhruv Jurel 13 )
Pace is back on the field in the form of Dilshan. The left-arm seamer has bowled good length deliveries so far. No easy pickings for the batsmen. Unlucky towards the end as he concedes a four, courtesy misfield.
Four! Rare misfield from the fielder at third man. Garg went hard at it, there was an edge and it went to the boundary in a flash.
After 38 overs, India U-19 197/3 ( Priyam Garg 42, Dhruv Jurel 13 )
Novod is bowling in tandem with Kavindu. Not giving away any additional room to the batsmen and concedes only five from that over.
After 37 overs, India U-19 192/3 ( Priyam Garg 37, Dhruv Jurel 11 )
Kavindu into the attack. Just two from the over. Spinners have done a better job for Sri Lanka as compared to fast bowlers.They have been economical.
After 36 overs, India U-19 190/3 ( Priyam Garg 37, Dhruv Jurel 11 )
Navod in for his third over. Concedes only two runs from that one. Has bowled in the right areas in this one.
After 35 overs, India U-19 188/3 ( Priyam Garg 36, Dhruv Jurel 10 )
Kavindu into the attack. Indian batsmen are rotating the strike well. Seven off that over.
After 34 overs, India U-19 181/3 ( Priyam Garg 33, Dhruv Jurel 6 )
Navod in for his second over and concedes only three. Has been economical so far.
After 32 overs, India U-19 175/3 ( Garg 29, Jurel 4 )
Ashian picked up the crucial wicket of Tilak Varma and got hit for a four towards the end.
Four! Jurel is the new batsman in and gets off the mark with a boundary.Hits a terrfic cover drive off the spinner.
Wicket! Big appeal for stumping from Ashian. Tilak Varma the man in question. He did not read that one from and stepped out of the crease.
After 31 overs, India U-19 171/2 ( Priyam Garg 29 , Tilak Varma 46 )
Left arm spinner Navod Paranavithanahas been introduced for the first time. Indian batsman are watchful and rightly so, with the new bowler in. Just five off the over.
After 30 overs, India U-19 166/2 ( Priyam Garg 28 , Tilak Varma 42 )
Ashian is in bowling his sixth over. Tight lines from him and concedes only four runs from that over
After 29 overs, India U-19 162/2 ( Priyam Garg 25 , Tilak Varma 41 )
Kavindu in the attack. He gets smashed for a four of the last delivery by Garg. Nine off the over.
After 28 overs, India U-19 146/2 ( Priyam Garg 16 , Tilak Varma 34 )
Matheesha is back. Sri Lankan fielders giving it their 100 percent in the fielding department and not giving away easy runs. Seven off the over along with a beautifully timed boundary by Garg.
Four!
Pulled away towards the square leg boundary. It was short and got the treatment it deserved. Garg at his best.
After 27 overs, India U-19 146/2 ( Priyam Garg 16 , Tilak Varma 34 )
Kavindu is into the attack. Indian batsmen are happy rotating the strike and playing mostly on the backfoot. Five off the over.
After 26 overs, India U-19 141/2 ( Priyam Garg 13 , Tilak Varma 32 )
Matheesha steaming in. Its his sixth over. Gets thrashed for a four off his third delivery by Garg. Concedes seven from the over.
After 25 overs, India U-19 133/2 ( Priyam Garg 11 , Tilak Varma 26 )
Kavindu is in the middle for his third over and he concedes only four from that. Good over that.
After 24 overs, India U-19 130/2 ( Priyam Garg 10 , Tilak Varma 24 )
Dilshan is back and he concedes eight runs off the over. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have been very good in the field so far. They have thrown themselves around.
After 23 overs, India U-19 122/2 ( Priyam Garg 5 , Tilak Varma 23 )
Leggie Kavindu Nadeeshan back for his second over. Top notch commitment by him as he dives to save a four straight down the ground. Bowled well but conceded a boundary at the end.
Four! Kavindu bowls a short one, easy pickings for Tilak as he rocks back and smashes it towards the point region for a four.
After 22 overs, India U-19 113/2 ( Priyam Garg 1 , Tilak Varma 16 )
Dilshan into the attack and he picks up the big wicket of Jaiswal. Indian skipper Priyam Garg is in and he gets off the mark too.
Wicket! Dilshan looking to smash it towards the mid-wicket region but edges it to the keeper for an easy catch.
After 21 overs, India U-19 98/1 ( Jaiswal 59, Tilak 16 )
Kavindu is introduced for the first time and he conceded 11 runs including two classy boundaries by Jaiswal.
Four! Jaiswal picks up the length early and smashes the spinner for a four towards the cover region.
India vs Sri Lanka, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020, Live Updates: The Sri Lankan innings is underway. India's Kartik Tyagi is bowling while Kamil Mishra and Navod Paranavithana are at the crease for the Lankans.
Preview: Defending champions India, with five new IPL recruits in their ranks, will be the overwhelming favourites when they start their campaign against Sri Lanka in the ICC U-19 World Cup on Sunday.
India have time and again showed at the junior level the gulf that exists between them and other teams, the testimony being their two titles and one runner-up finish in the last four edition.
Even in the run-up to the ongoing edition, India won a bilateral series against South Africa, followed by a Quadrangular contest. The 'Boys in Blue' also beat Afghanistan comprehensively in a practice game. The same Afghanistan then hammered South Africa in the World Cup opener.
Since Rahul Dravid took over the mantle of junior cricket, the robust structure created has produced many talented players.
In this edition, India's campaign will be headlined by left-handed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal, who recently landed a Rs 2.4 crore contract with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals.
Still weeks short of becoming eligible for procuring a driving license, Jaiswal is already touted as the next big thing in junior cricket, having hit a double hundred in the country's Sr National One Day Championship (Vijay Hazare Trophy).
His skipper Priyam Garg, who also has a multi-crore IPL deal, is by far the most experienced player with 12 first-class and 19 List A games to his credit.
The tall fast bowler Kartik Tyagi will also keep everyone interested as those who have watched him bowl, swear by his ability to work up pace.
Then there is leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, who is also richer by Rs 2 crore, courtesy Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).
Their opponents Sri Lanka also have a number of players who have played senior representative cricket but in recent times, including in the junior Asia Cup, the Indian team proved to be a far superior opposition.
Left-handers Nipun Dananjaya and Sonal Dinusha are decent players while pacer Amshi de Silva has had some decent performances at the junior level.
That could still prove to be no match for India.
Teams
India: Priyam Garg (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (VC & wk), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil
Sri Lanka: Nipun Dananjaya (c), Ashian Daniel, Sonal Dinusha, Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi, Dilshan Madushanka, Kamil Mishara, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Navod Paranavithana, Matheesha Pathirana, Ravindu Rasantha, Mohammed Shamaaz, Amshi de Silva, Sudeera Thilakaratne, Ahan Wickramasinghe, Chamindu Wijesinghe.
With PTI inputs
Updated Date: