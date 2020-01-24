-
Live Updates
LIVE Score, India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2020: Defending champions look to extend unbeaten run against Kiwis
Date: Friday, 24 January, 2020 13:20 IST
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Yet to Start
ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
13:07 (IST)
Playing XI
India U-19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Divyansh Saxena, Shubhang Hegde
New Zealand U-19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde(w), Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok, William ORourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, Hayden Dickson
13:05 (IST)
TOSS UPDATE: New Zealand U-19 have won the toss against India U-19 and they have elected to bowl first.
11:54 (IST)
Welcome to our blog of the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup between India and New Zealand. Defending champions India are already through the quater-finals will hope to maintain their 100 percent record when they face the Kiwis.
While India have registered emphatic victories against Sri Lanka and Japan, their clash against New Zealand is expected to be their toughest one thus far. With winning momentum on their side, Priyam Garg and Co will establish themselves as one of the strongest sides in the tournament if they beat Kiwis in a similar dominating fashion.
Player to watch out for: Ravi Bisnoi
The leg spin bowler had the cricketers from Japan all tangled up with his skillful bowling. He picked four wickets in that game, how many will he bag against the Kiwis?
Before the young guns from India and New Zealand get on the park and commence their match, the senior pros are already in action at Eden Park in Auckland. You can follow all the action here.
India, who are atop their group with four points, had cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter before outclassing debutants Japan by 10 wickets withe disciplined bowling effort. The Priyam Garg-led side will start as favourites against New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, ICC U19 World Cup Group A match, Live Updates: High-flying U19 Indian side perhaps face their toughest challenge in the competition as they take on New Zealand in their final group game
Preview: Already through to the quarter-finals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending champions India will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run when they face New Zealand in the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Friday.
India, who are atop their group with four points, had cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter before outclassing debutants Japan by 10 wickets withe disciplined bowling effort. The Priyam Garg-led side will start as favourites against New Zealand on Friday.
New Zealand, on the other hand, were unlucky to share a point with Japan after their match was washed out in Potchefstroom last week. However, they managed to clinch a late winner against Sri Lanka and book a place in the last eight.
New Zealand, who had finished eighth on home soil in 2018, will be looking to follow a similar trajectory as their senior counterparts, who reached the finals of the men's World Cup last year, in this edition of the U-19 showpiece.
Having won the warm up matches against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and the quadrangular series, the Indian team would not want to lose the rhythm at any cost.
In their previous outing, India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/5) took four wickets while pacers Kartik Tyagi (3/10) and Akash Singh (2/11) shared five scalps among themselves to help the four-time champions bundle out Japan for 41, the joint second lowest total by a team in the U-19 World Cup and joint third lowest in the U-19 cricket history.
India then completed the formalities with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.
The bowling performance prompted skipper Garg to heap praise on his pace unit.
"Very happy with the performance. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better from the pacers. There's no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes," Garg had said after the match.
On the batting front, Jaiswal (59), Garg (56) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) impressed with half centuries against Sri Lanka while Tilak Varma (46) and Siddhesh Veer (44 not out) also provided useful contributions.
However, the Indian team is yet to be tested against a strong opposition.
The Teams (from):
India U-19: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra,Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.
New Zealand U-19: Jesse Tashkoff (capt), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O'Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ollie White.
Match starts at 1.30pm (IST).
Updated Date: