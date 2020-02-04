India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final 1, Live Updates: Akash Singh comes around the wicket for his sixth over. Meanwhile, Haris and Nazir are quietly stitching a partnership. They're nudging the ball for singles and doubles if they can't fetch a boundary — sensible cricket from them. A single each off the first five deliveries. Short mid-wicket has been called in. Full toss — the last ball off the over and the bowler's lucky there. Five singles in the over.

Preview: Cricket fans will be up for a treat when India and their arch-rivals Pakistan square off in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 semi-final 1 clash. This will be the tenth time both the countries’ respective youth sides meet in the U-19 World Cup, with Pakistan having won five of the previous nine meetings.

The last time the two teams met in the global tournament was not too long back and was at the exact same stage – the semi-finals in 2018. The Boys in Blue rode on Shubman Gill’s century to register a total of 272-9 in Christchurch, and Ishan Porel ran riot during Pakistan’s run chase to finish with four wickets as the Boys in Green were bundled out for just 69 runs.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India’s top-scorer in this edition, amassing 207 runs with three fifties to his name.

Meanwhile, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has impressed with his brilliant bowling in the tournament so far. He features in the top-10 wicket-takers’ list with 11 scalps, which includes two four-wicket hauls.

Abbas Afridi has been the top performer for Pakistan, with nine wickets so far.

Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far. The bowlers played a crucial role in India’s quarter-final victory over Australia with Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh up picking four and three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Huraira did the star turn for Pakistan in their last-eight win over Afghanistan with three wickets and an unbeaten knock of 64. It will be a clash of pace attacks between the two sides and it will be fascinating to see which one comes out on top.

Squads:

India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra,Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.

Pakistan U-19 squad: Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah (replaced by Mohammad Wasim), Mohammad Shehzad.