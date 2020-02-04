-
Live Updates
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2020, LIVE SCORE, Semi Final: Ankolekar removes Mohammad Haris for 21
Date: Tuesday, 04 February, 2020 16:06 IST
Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
Play in Progress
This over 35.5
- 1
- 0
- 1
- 0
batsman
- 49 (81)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 0
- 1 (4)
- 4s X 0
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 20 (5)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 26 (7)
- M X 0
- W X 1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket
|
2 ( 0.5 ) R/R: 2.4
Irfan Khan 1(4)
Rohail Nazir 1(1)
|
146/5 (34.4 over)
Mohammad Haris 21 (15) SR: S.R (140.00)
c Divyaansh Saxena b Atharva Ankolekar
ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
14:41 (IST)
-
14:12 (IST)
-
13:10 (IST)
Teams
Pakistan U19 XI: Haider Ali, Mohammad Huraira, Rohail Nazir(w/c), Fahad Munir, Qasim Akram, Mohammad Haris, Irfan Khan, Abbas Afridi, Tahir Hussain, Aamir Ali, Mohammad Amir Khan
India U19 XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sushant Mishra, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
-
13:01 (IST)
Toss News: Pakistan win toss and choose to bat.
-
11:52 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup!
Today sees four-time champions India take on two-time winners Pakistan in the Semi-Final 1. These two teams have a storied rivalry in cricket, and today's encounter should be no less thrilling than any of the other nail-biting matches that have taken place over the course of this tournament's history, so stay tuned as we bring you all the latest updates!
After 35 overs,Pakistan Under-19 146/5 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 48 , Irfan Khan 0)
Ankolekar is back. Just when things were looking good for Pakistan, Ankolekar gets a breakthrough, removes Haris for 21 but what a stunning catch by Saxena there. Two runs and a wicket in that over.
OUT! What a spectacular catch by Saxena! Half the side back in the pavilion for Pakistan. Ankolekar removes Haris for 21.
Mohammad Haris c Saxena b Ankolekar 21(15)
After 34 overs,Pakistan Under-19 144/4 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 47 , Mohammad Haris 20)
Akash Singh comes around the wicket for his sixth over. Meanwhile, Haris and Nazir are silently stitching a partnership. They're nudging the ball for singles and doubles if they can't fetch a boundary — sensible cricket from them. A single each off the first five deliveries. Short mid-wicket has been called in. Full toss — the last ball off the over and the bowler's lucky there. Five singles in the over.
After 33 overs,Pakistan Under-19 139/4 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 45 , Mohammad Haris 17)
Bishnoi returns.Hasn't lived up to his reputation so far in the match in terms of picking wickets or Pakistan batsmen have done their homework right. Concedes two single off the first two balls. The third delivery was loosener really and got the treatment it deserved — a slog sweep from Haris for a maximum. Expensive over that, 11 off it. Time for drinks.
SIX! Biggie. Short from Bishnoi and Haris got hold off that one, full arm extension from him and slogs it over mid-wicket.
After 32 overs,Pakistan Under-19 128/4 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 42 , Mohammad Haris 9)
Akash Singh comes into the attack for his fifth over. Pakistan batsmen happy to rotate the strike in this over. The run rate is just above four at the moment. Five runs from the over.
After 31 overs,Pakistan Under-19 123/4 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 41 , Mohammad Haris 5)
India's standout bowler, Ravi Bishnoi into the attack. Troubles the batsmen right away in his first two deliveries. A little mix up between the two batsmen out in the middle on the third delivery, but Pakistan pay the price there — Qasim departs for 9. Haris steers the fifth delivery off the over towards third man and collects a boundary. Five runs — a wicket and four off the over.
OUT! Chaos and carnage there for Pakistan. A little mix-up between the two batsmen and there's a run out. Qasim is the man to depart.
Qasim Akram run out (Ankolekar/Dhruv Jurel) 9(16)
After 30 overs,Pakistan Under-19 118/3 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 41 , Qasim Akram 9)
Jaiswal into the attack for his third over. He's really got into the act, chipping in beautifully with his leg break. Concedes a four off his fourth delivery. He gives an option to the skipper to save his best bowlers for the death overs. Six runs off the over.
After 29 overs,Pakistan Under-19 112/3 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 40 , Qasim Akram 4)
Sushant Mishra steams in for his seventh over. There has been a lot of short stuff from him so far. Again, the fourth delivery was short and Nazir pounced on it, steering it towards backward point for a boundary. Eight runs off the over.
FOUR! Width on offer from Sushant and Nazir steers it towards deep backward point for a boundary.
After 28 overs,Pakistan Under-19 104/3 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 35 , Qasim Akram 1)
Jaiswal into the attack once again. Skipper Priyam Garg has showed his faith in him. The third delivery was a tad bit short and Nazir rocked back and slapped it behind point for a boundary. Four runs off the over.
After 27 overs,Pakistan Under-19 100/3 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 31 , Qasim Akram 1)
Sushant Mishra steams in for his sixth over. Starts off with one that nipped away and tangled Nazir. Then bowls a wide on the second one. Mishra has been all over the place so far, but thankully, the field is adjusted well and so good shots from the batsmen don't fetch many runs. Four runs off the over.
Thankfully, 100 is up for Pakistan.
After 26 overs,Pakistan Under-19 96/3 ( Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 29 , Qasim Akram 0)
Yashasvi Jaiswal, right-arm leg break, into the attack for the first time. He removes Haider Ali, who looked good for his 56-run knock but departed trying to up the ante. Successful over that, just the one run and a wicket off it.
Out! Jaiswal has been phenomenal with the bat so far but on this occasion with the ball. Wasn't that good a delivery. Haider Ali smacks it way towards point and a simple catch for Bishnoi.
Haider Ali c Ravi Bishnoi b Jaiswal 56(77)
After 25 overs,Pakistan Under-19 95/2 ( Haider Ali 56 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 28)
Ankolekar returns, bowls a flighted delivery upfront, no runs off it. Haider Ali pushes forward on the next delivery and sneaks a single. Ankolekar is not afraid to flight the ball at all. just four runs off it.
After 24 overs,Pakistan Under-19 91/2 ( Haider Ali 54 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 26)
Bishnoi is back for his sixth over. Starts off with a wide delivery to Haider Ali, who brings up his 50 on that one with a four that ran past the slip. Five runs off the Bishnoi over.
50! For Haider Ali and he brings it up in style with a flashy drive which ran past slip.
After 23 overs,Pakistan Under-19 86/2 ( Haider Ali 49 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 26)
Ankolekar returns. He has been right on the money with his lengths in this over, deceived the batsman off the last delivery. Just two runs off that one. The batsmen are just nudging the ball for one's and two's.
After 22 overs,Pakistan Under-19 84/2 ( Haider Ali 48 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 25)
Bishnoi into the attack for his fifth over. Indian spinners have been trying to slow down the scoring from Pakistan. The fifth one was drifting on the pads and Haider got down on one leg and smacked it towards fine leg for a boundary. That apart, tidy over that from Bishnoi, just the one boundary off it.
After 21 overs,Pakistan Under-19 80/2 ( Haider Ali 44 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 25)
Ankolekar is back and he's been accurate with his line and length so far. Concedes only three runs off the over. Meanwhile, the run rate is improving but only slightly — 3.81 at the moment.
After 20 overs,Pakistan Under-19 77/2 ( Haider Ali 42 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 24)
Bishnoi is bowling in tandem with Ankolekar. Bowled well for all his balls except the third, which was outside off and Haider Ali steered that turning delivery towards third man for a boundary. Six runs off it.
After 19 overs,Pakistan Under-19 71/2 ( Haider Ali 37 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 23)
Ankolekar, left-arm spinner, back for his second over. Tosses the first two delivery up and concedes a single off the second one. Asking a lot of questions at the moment is the spinner. Bowls the last delivery on the leg side and Haider smacks it four a four behind square.
FOUR! On the leg side and easy pickings those for Haider Ali, who strikes it towards backwards quare leg for a boundary.
After 18 overs,Pakistan Under-19 64/2 ( Haider Ali 32 , Rohail Nazir 21)
Akash Singh into the attack for his fourth over. Starts off with the yorker, no runs off it. Comes around the wicket for the second ball and cramps the batsmen for room. Haider Ali nudges the ball towards cover and sneaks in single off the fourth delivery. The fifth delivery was a short one and Nazir swatted it away though mid-wicket for a double. Four runs off the over.
After 17 overs,Pakistan Under-19 60/2 ( Haider Ali 31 , Rohail Nazir 18)
Right, spin in the form of Atharva Ankolekar, who is bowling his first over. Tosses the first delivery up to Haider, who was beaten on that occasion. Three runs off the over again and that has been Pakistan's story so far, going at about three-and-a-half runs per over.
After 16 overs,Pakistan Under-19 57/2 ( Haider Ali 30 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 16)
Akash steams in post the drinks break. The left-arm seamer tries to angle the ball into the right-hander Nazir in his first three deliveries and concedes no run off them. The fourth one was short and Nazir tried to smoke it over long-on for a maximum but didn't time that at all and it landed just short of the charging mid-on. The over fetches just two runs for Pakistan.
After 15 overs,Pakistan Under-19 55/2 ( Haider Ali 29 , Rohail Nazir 15)
Tyagi back for his fifth over. He really has been the standout speedster in the tournament and match so far. Pitches the first two deliveries wide outside off, Haider picks up a single off the second as he pushes the drive wide of backward point. Gives width to Nazir on the third delivery and the batsmen steers it towards third man for a double. The current run-rate is 3.67 — so far good display by the Indian bowlers.
Time for the drinks break!
After 14 overs,Pakistan Under-19 51/2 ( Haider Ali 28 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 12)
Akash Singh returns. Gives width to Nazir to free his arms on the second delivery and Nazir slaps it square off the wicket for a boundary. Singh varied his lengths very well in that over. Just the four off it.
After 13 overs,Pakistan Under-19 47/2 ( Haider Ali 28 , Rohail Nazir (C) (W) 8)
Tyagi steams in for his fourth over. Bowls the first one outside off and Haider sneaks a quick single. Beautiful second delivery, right in that corridor of uncertainity, could have taken the edge off Nazir's bat there. Tyagi has mixed it up really well in this over and the batsmen have no reply for his inch-perfect line and length. Concedes a single towards third man off his last delivery. Good over that, just the two runs off it.
After 12 overs,Pakistan Under-19 45/2 ( Haider Ali 27 , Rohail Nazir 7)
Akash Singh into the attack for the first time. Bowls two short deliveries upfront and concedes a single off the first. The bowler has a few words to say after conceding no runs off the third and fourth deliveries — the mind games are on. The fifth deliveri was going away from the right-hander Nazir, who got bat onto it and picked up two runs as the ball went to third man. Three runs off the over.
After 11 overs,Pakistan Under-19 42/2 ( Haider Ali 26 , Rohail Nazir 5)
Bishnoi returns for his third over. Starts off with two googlies, no runs off them. Then, pitches it up right in the slot for Nazir, who hist it through the covers for a boundary. Six runs off the over.
FOUR! Driven through the off side by Nazir. He gets off the mark with a four towards the cover region.
After 10 overs,Pakistan Under-19 36/2 ( Haider Ali 25 , Rohail Nazir 0)
Sushant returns for his fifth over. Starts off with three dots, all short deliveries which seem to be doing the trick at the moment. Then goes fuller on the next three. Just one off that over — the wide.
After 9 overs,Pakistan Under-19 35/2 ( Haider Ali 25 , Rohail Nazir 0)
Ravi Bishnoi back and he's bowling in tandem with pacer Sushant. Bowls the first three deliveries around the middle stump, giving no room to the batsmen to free their arms. He reaps the benefit on the fifth delivery, where he bowled on the good length and removed Munir, who tried to smack it towards the point region but it was a simple catch for Ankolekar. A wicket and two runs off the over, including a wide.
OUT!
Watch out for Bishnoi. Bowls one which was moving away from the Munir, the left hander tried to smack it towards point but hit it straight to Ankolekar.
After 8 overs,Pakistan Under-19 33/1 ( Haider Ali 24 , Fahad Munir 0)
Sushant back for his fourth over and starts off with two short deliveries, both left by Haider Ali, who nudges the third ball towards point for a single. Fahad Munir faces the last three deliveries of the over but fails to get off the mark. Just one run off the over.
After 7 overs,Pakistan Under-19 32/1 ( Haider Ali 23 , Fahad Munir 0)
Spin has been introduced for the first time in the form of Ravi Bishnoi, India's standout bowler so far in the tournament. Bowls stump to stump until the third delivery, the fourth ball was a loosener and got smacked for a four by Haider Ali. Five runs off Bishnoi's first.
Did you know?
- Pakistan U-19 have a win/loss record of 5/4 against India U-19 in the U-19 World Cup - the most no. of wins for any team against India in the tournament.
- India U-19 have won each of their last three matches against Pakistan U-19 in U-19 World Cup.
- India U-19 have won each of their last five semi-final encounters in U-19 World Cup - 2006, 2008, 2012, 2016 and 2018.
- This is the ninth semi-final appearance for India U-19 and Pakistan U-19 both in U-19 a World Cup which is a record.
After 6 overs,Pakistan Under-19 27/1 ( Haider Ali 18 , Fahad Munir 0)
Sushant returns for his third over. Starts with a wide but improves his line and length in the next three deliveries — no runs off them. Frustrating for the batsmen as the fifth one was a loosener but straight into the hands of the point fielder. Just one run off the over.
After 5 overs,Pakistan Under-19 27/1 ( Haider Ali 18 , Fahad Munir 0)
Tyagi returns. Starts off with a toe-crushing yorker measuring 141 clicks. Then tests Haider with one outside the off stump,could have taken the bat's edge there. Bowls one wide, down the leg side — the fourth ball off the over. Gets smacked for two fours by Haider off the last two deliveries. Nine runs off the over.
India vs Pakistan, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 Semi-Final 1, Live Updates: Akash Singh comes around the wicket for his sixth over. Meanwhile, Haris and Nazir are quietly stitching a partnership. They're nudging the ball for singles and doubles if they can't fetch a boundary — sensible cricket from them. A single each off the first five deliveries. Short mid-wicket has been called in. Full toss — the last ball off the over and the bowler's lucky there. Five singles in the over.
Preview: Cricket fans will be up for a treat when India and their arch-rivals Pakistan square off in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 semi-final 1 clash. This will be the tenth time both the countries’ respective youth sides meet in the U-19 World Cup, with Pakistan having won five of the previous nine meetings.
The last time the two teams met in the global tournament was not too long back and was at the exact same stage – the semi-finals in 2018. The Boys in Blue rode on Shubman Gill’s century to register a total of 272-9 in Christchurch, and Ishan Porel ran riot during Pakistan’s run chase to finish with four wickets as the Boys in Green were bundled out for just 69 runs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal has been India’s top-scorer in this edition, amassing 207 runs with three fifties to his name.
Meanwhile, leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi has impressed with his brilliant bowling in the tournament so far. He features in the top-10 wicket-takers’ list with 11 scalps, which includes two four-wicket hauls.
Abbas Afridi has been the top performer for Pakistan, with nine wickets so far.
Both India and Pakistan are unbeaten in the tournament so far. The bowlers played a crucial role in India’s quarter-final victory over Australia with Kartik Tyagi and Akash Singh up picking four and three wickets each. Meanwhile, Mohammad Amir Khan and Mohammad Huraira did the star turn for Pakistan in their last-eight win over Afghanistan with three wickets and an unbeaten knock of 64. It will be a clash of pace attacks between the two sides and it will be fascinating to see which one comes out on top.
Squads:
India U-19 squad: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra,Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.
Pakistan U-19 squad: Rohail Nazir (c & wk), Haider Ali (vc), Abbas Afridi, Qasim Akram, Aamir Ali, Abdul Bangalzai, Mohammad Haris, Fahad Munir, Mohammad Huraira, Tahir Hussain, Amir Khan, Arish Ali Khan, Mohammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah (replaced by Mohammad Wasim), Mohammad Shehzad.
Updated Date: