-
livePAK36/2 (6.0 ovr) R/R : 6.00BAN141/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R : 7.05Play in Progress
-
liveENG1/0 (0.4 ovr) R/R : 2.50SAYet to BatPlay In Progress
-
liveIND103/0 (21.0 ovr) R/R : 4.90NZYet to BatWet Ground Condition
-
liveBAN60/4 (12.4 ovr) R/R : 4.84PAKYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingPAKBAN
venueGaddafi Stadium, LahoreJan 25th, 2020, 02:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNZIND
venueEden Park, AucklandJan 26th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
-
upcomingZIMSL
venueHarare Sports Club, HarareJan 27th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueEden Park Outer Oval, AucklandJan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
-
upcomingNZWSAW
venueSeddon Park, HamiltonJan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
-
upcomingSLJPN
venueNorth-West University No1 Ground, PotchefstroomJan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingZIMSCO
venueWitrand Cricket Field, PotchefstroomJan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingSAUAE
venueMangaung Oval, BloemfonteinJan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingENGNIG
venueDe Beers Diamond Oval, KimberleyJan 25th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
-
resultsMatch Abandoned
-
resultsWI303/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.06NIGU57/10 (21.4 ovr) R/R: 2.66West Indies Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 246 runs
-
resultsENG252/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.04AUS253/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.06Australia Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 2 wickets
-
resultsSL242/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.84NZ243/7 (49.5 ovr) R/R: 4.91New Zealand Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 3 wickets
-
resultsPAK294/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.88ZIM255/10 (46.3 ovr) R/R: 5.51Pakistan Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 38 runs
-
resultsAFG265/5 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.30UAE105/10 (32.4 ovr) R/R: 3.24Afghanistan Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 160 runs
-
resultsSA349/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.98CAN199/10 (41.1 ovr) R/R: 4.84South Africa Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 150 runs
-
resultsJAPU41/10 (22.5 ovr) R/R: 1.82IND42/0 (4.5 ovr) R/R: 9.33India Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 10 wickets
-
resultsSCO89/10 (30.3 ovr) R/R: 2.94BAN91/3 (16.4 ovr) R/R: 5.55Bangladesh Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
-
resultsNIGU61/10 (30.3 ovr) R/R: 2.01AUS62/0 (7.4 ovr) R/R: 8.38Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
-
resultsWI267/7 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.34ENG184/9 (43.4 ovr) R/R: 4.24West Indies Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 71 runs (D/L method)
-
resultsIND297/4 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.94SL207/10 (45.2 ovr) R/R: 4.58India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
-
resultsSCO75/10 (23.5 ovr) R/R: 3.19PAK77/3 (11.4 ovr) R/R: 6.75Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
-
resultsAUS179/10 (35.4 ovr) R/R: 5.06WI180/7 (46.0 ovr) R/R: 3.91West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
-
resultsCAN231/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.62UAE232/2 (38.4 ovr) R/R: 6.04United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
-
resultsNZ195/2 (28.5 ovr) R/R: 6.84Match Abandoned
-
resultsZIM137/6 (28.1 ovr) R/R: 4.88BAN132/1 (11.2 ovr) R/R: 11.79Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
-
resultsSA129/10 (29.1 ovr) R/R: 4.43AFG130/3 (25.0 ovr) R/R: 5.20Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
-
resultsAustralia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
-
resultsWest Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
-
resultsUnited Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
-
resultsNew Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
-
resultsOMAW108/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.40KWTW105/10 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 5.38Oman Women beat Kuwait Women by 3 runs
-
resultsQATW79/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 3.95KWTW80/3 (17.0 ovr) R/R: 4.71Kuwait Women beat Qatar Women by 7 wickets
-
resultsOMAW130/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.50QATW69/10 (19.3 ovr) R/R: 3.58Oman Women beat Qatar Women by 61 runs
-
resultsOMAW113/6 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 5.65KWTW117/2 (19.5 ovr) R/R: 6.00Kuwait Women beat Oman Women by 8 wickets
-
resultsNZ203/5 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 10.15IND204/4 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 10.74India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
-
resultsAUS286/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.72IND289/3 (47.3 ovr) R/R: 6.11India beat Australia by 7 wickets
-
resultsZIM358/10 (148.0 ovr) R/R: 2.42SL515/9 (176.2 ovr) R/R: 2.92ZIM170/10 (92.0 ovr) R/R: 1.85SL14/0 (3.0 ovr) R/R: 4.67Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe by 10 wickets
-
resultsIRE147/9 (19.0 ovr) R/R: 7.74WI16/1 (2.1 ovr) R/R: 7.62Match Abandoned
Live Updates
LIVE Score, India vs New Zealand, U19 World Cup 2020: Rain stopped but wet outfield delays restart, India 103/0
Date: Friday, 24 January, 2020 16:37 IST
Venue: Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Wet Ground Condition
This over 21.0
- 6
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
- 0
batsman
- 53 (73)
- 4s X 4
- 6s X 2
- 44 (54)
- 4s X 6
- 6s X 0
bowler
- 16 (5)
- M X 1
- W X 0
- 28 (4)
- M X 1
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
103 ( 21.0 ) R/R: 4.9
Yashasvi Jaiswal 53(72)
Divyaansh Saxena 44(54)
ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
15:08 (IST)
Meanwhile, due to lightning and rain, the match has been stopped temporarily and the covers are on.
-
14:58 (IST)
SIX! 50 up for Jaiswal
Huge hit and Jaiswal brings up his fifty in style. Bowled around the middle stump and he gets down on leg and plays a fierce slog sweep.
-
13:26 (IST)
PITCH REPORT - There's not a lot of grass and the pitch really looks good. You want to be hitting the stumps as a bowler, change of pace is key and expect it to be a high-scoring game.
- Dominic Cork and JP Duminy about the pitch and conditions
-
13:05 (IST)
TOSS UPDATE: New Zealand U-19 have won the toss against India U-19 and they have elected to bowl first.
-
11:54 (IST)
Welcome to our blog of the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup between India and New Zealand. Defending champions India are already through the quater-finals will hope to maintain their 100 percent record when they face the Kiwis.
The ground staff are removing the covers. Thankfully, the rain has stopped and the skies look clear. The fourth umpire is inspecting the conditions at the moment and will take a call on the match accordingly.
The clear up is underway in Bloemfontein.— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 24, 2020
We will bring more updates as we get them!#U19CWC | #INDvNZ | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/wvvvrGDyq0
Right then. Looks like the rain in Bloemfontein has stopped but the outfield has been damaged badly. Hopefully, players will be back on the field soon.
It's the toughest challenge for India U-19 thus far... Let's hope the rain gods are kind!
It’s hammering down here #futurestars @cricketworldcup #Bloem pic.twitter.com/LWYdlyEBU1— Richard V Isaacs (@RVICricketStats) January 24, 2020
Meanwhile, due to lightning and rain, the match has been stopped temporarily and the covers are on.
After 21 overs, India U-19 103/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 53, Divyaansh Saxena 44)
Tashkoff into the attack. His first delivery is a flighted one around the middle stump and Jaiswal dispatches it for a six. This is Jaiswal's second fifty of the tournament. Just six runs from that over.
SIX! 50 up for Jaiswal
Huge hit and Jaiswal brings up his fifty in style. Bowled around the middle stump and he gets down on leg and plays a fierce slog sweep.
After 20 overs, India U-19 97/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 47, Divyaansh Saxena 44)
Adithya Ashok has been called in for his first over. Starts off with two wrong-un's. Just concedes a single off the last ball.
After 18 overs, India U-19 96/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 46, Divyaansh Saxena 44)
Jesse Tashkoff returns for his second over. His fourth delivery is an overpitched one which gets smacked for four by Jaiswal. Jaiswal picks up three runs off the last delivery as he places the ball towards fine leg.
FOUR! Overpitched outside off and dismissed through the covers by Jaiswal. What a cover drive!
After 18 overs, India U-19 85/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 41, Divyaansh Saxena 38)
Dickson steams in to bowl his fifth over. Starts off with a wide against Saxena, just a lapse in concentration after the drinks break. A touch shorter outside off on the third delivery and Saxena hits it through covers for a single. Concedes a four off his fifth delivery from Saxena.
FOUR! Beautiful timings on that one from Saxena. He smacks a wide delivery outside off for a four towards the point region.
After 17 overs, India U-19 78/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 37, Divyaansh Saxena 36)
Skipper Jesse Tashkoff, left-arm orthodox, comes into the attack. Indian batsmen a bit cautious and rightfully so with the new bowler into the attack. Indian batsmen quick on their feet and pick up three runs after Saxena slices the fourth ball towards third man.
After 16 overs, India U-19 75/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 37, Divyaansh Saxena 33)
Dickson returns for his fourth over and concedes five runs off it. He is keeping stuff tight at the moment.
After 15 overs, India U-19 70/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 34, Divyaansh Saxena 32)
Greenall is in to bowl his third over. Tosses his fourth ball outside off and it gets smacked for a four by Jaiswal. That apart, tidy over from the spinner. Five runs off it.
Four!
Beautiful cover drive from Jaiswal. He just leans into a tossed delivery which was bowled outside off from Greenall.
After 14 overs, India U-19 65/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 30, Divyaansh Saxena 31)
Dickson into the attack. He is bowling around 130 clicks and hitting the deck hard on occasion. Bowled two bouncers in the over. Indian batsmen just looking to run the ball down to the third man and using the pace of the bowler. That's how three runs have come in the over.
After 13 overs, India U-19 62/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 29, Divyaansh Saxena 29)
Spinner Greenall returns and concedes just four from his second over. He is flighting the ball really well and tempting the Indian batsmen to go for the risky lofted shot.
After 12 overs, India U-19 58/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 26, Divyaansh Saxena 28)
Hayden Dickson returns for his second over. He is hitting the deck hard and looking to test out batsmen with short deliveries. The last delivery was a perfectly executed bouncer. Just two runs off it.
After 11 overs, India U-19 56/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 25, Divyaansh Saxena 27)
Spin has been introduced for the first time in the form of Beckham Wheeler-Greenall. Tosses the third ball to Jaiswal, who dispatches it for a six over deep square leg. Nine runs off it.
SIX!
That's a biggie. Jaiswal gets down one leg and slog sweeps it over deep square leg.
After 10 overs, India U-19 47/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 17, Divyaansh Saxena 26)
Medium-pacer Hayden Dickson takes the ball for the first time. He is bowling around 115-120 clicks but has been right on the money with his lengths for the first four balls. Two singles off the last two balls. That's the end of the first powerplay.
After 9 overs, India U-19 44/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 15, Divyaansh Saxena 25)
Hancock returns and is varying his line and lenghths this over. Indian batsmen playing the waiting game in this over and happy to rotate the strike whenever they get the opportunity. Tried to come around the wicket and overstepped on the fourth delivery, that means a free hit but only concedes a single off it. 6 runs off the over.
After 8 overs, India U-19 38/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 13, Divyaansh Saxena 23)
William hasn't been that fast and is bowling around 128-130 clicks but has been spot on with his lengths. Just bowls one which is overpitched for his third delivery of the over and that allows Jaiswal to pounce on it. Ends his over with a wide delivery outside off which races away to the fence. Two fours in that over and almost identical.
Four!
Cover drive! Full delivery outside off and it gets dispatched through covers by Jaiswal.
After 7 overs, India U-19 29/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 8, Divyaansh Saxena 19)
Hancock returns and is looking to induce that false shot or get an edge with the one leaving the left-hander Saxena. Extracts extra bounce from the pitch too on the fifth delivery. Just a four from that.
After 6 overs, India U-19 25/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 8, Divyaansh Saxena 15)
William into the attack and he starts off with a wide but that was a harsh call from the umpire. Gives two freebies in the over, which got thrashed for boundaries. 12 runs off that one.
FOUR! Over pitched from William and it finds the middle of Saxena's bat. What a cover drive!
FOUR! Superb timing by Jaiswal on that one. It was full outside off from William and he pounced on it.
After 5 overs, India U-19 13/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 7, Divyaansh Saxena 6)
Hancock returns and he tests out Jaiswal with some short stuff in the first three deliveries. Then, gets back with tight lines for the next two. Kiwi speedsters seem really quick learners and are giving no freebies whatsoever. Just one off the over from the last delivery.
After 4 overs, India U-19 12/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 6, Divyaansh Saxena 6)
William ORourke is back and is bowling in tandem with David Hancock. William right on the money with his lengths this over. No runs off it. That makes it two consecutive maiden overs for the Kiwis.
After 3 overs, India U-19 12/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 6, Divyaansh Saxena 6)
Hancock returns for his second over. Has bowled tight lines this over and given no room to Jaiswal to free his arms. Maiden over and the first one for New Zealand.
After 2 overs, India U-19 12/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 6, Divyaansh Saxena 6)
William O'Rourke into the attack. Bowls a half volley which angled into Saxena's pads and got the treatment it deserved. That apart, tidy over. Seven runs off it.
FOUR!
Angling into the pads and Saxena flicks it towards the mid-wicket boundary and collects his first boundary.
After 1 over, India U-19 5/0 ( Yashasvi Jaiswal 5, Divyaansh Saxena 0)
Yashasvi Jaiswal takes strike upfront against New Zealand's David Hancock. Tight two deliveries followed by a loosener which gets smashed for four by Jaiswal. Five runs off the over.
FOUR!
Short and wide outside the off stump from Hancock and Jaiswal just had to get his bat towards the ball there. First four for India and Jaiswal!
PITCH REPORT - There's not a lot of grass and the pitch really looks good. You want to be hitting the stumps as a bowler, change of pace is key and expect it to be a high-scoring game.
- Dominic Cork and JP Duminy about the pitch and conditions
While India have registered emphatic victories against Sri Lanka and Japan, their clash against New Zealand is expected to be their toughest one thus far. With winning momentum on their side, Priyam Garg and Co will establish themselves as one of the strongest sides in the tournament if they beat Kiwis in a similar dominating fashion. The one who wins this match will clinch the top spot in Group B. A lot is at stake!
Playing XI
India U-19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Divyansh Saxena, Shubhang Hegde
New Zealand U-19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde(w), Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok, William ORourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, Hayden Dickson
Playing XI
India U-19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Kumar Kushagra, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Shashwat Rawat, Ravi Bishnoi, Vidyadhar Patil, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Sushant Mishra, Divyansh Saxena, Shubhang Hegde
New Zealand U-19: Rhys Mariu, Ollie White, Fergus Lellman, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Jesse Tashkoff(c), Simon Keene, Quinn Sunde(w), Joey Field, Kristian Clarke, Adithya Ashok, William ORourke, Nicholas Lidstone, David Hancock, Ben Pomare, Hayden Dickson
TOSS UPDATE: New Zealand U-19 have won the toss against India U-19 and they have elected to bowl first.
Sweet!
The noise off Yashasvi Jaiswal’s bat 😍#U19CWC | #INDvNZ | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/22TmM5Pqk9— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 24, 2020
Player to watch out for: Ravi Bisnoi
The leg spin bowler had the cricketers from Japan all tangled up with his skillful bowling. He picked four wickets in that game, how many will he bag against the Kiwis?
India's magician 🔮— Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 21, 2020
Keep your 👀 on Ravi Bishnoi throughout the tournament.#U19CWC | #INDvJPN | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/nOeRtvrCor
Before the young guns from India and New Zealand get on the park and commence their match, the senior pros are already in action at Eden Park in Auckland. You can follow all the action here.
India, who are atop their group with four points, had cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter before outclassing debutants Japan by 10 wickets withe disciplined bowling effort. The Priyam Garg-led side will start as favourites against New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, ICC U19 World Cup Group A match, Live Updates: Meanwhile, due to lightning and rain, the match has been stopped temporarily and the covers are on. Stay tuned for further updates.
Preview: Already through to the quarter-finals after two resounding wins on the trot, defending champions India will be keen to maintain their unbeaten run when they face New Zealand in the final Group A tie of the ICC U-19 World Cup on Friday.
India, who are atop their group with four points, had cruised to a 90-run victory over Sri Lanka in their opening encounter before outclassing debutants Japan by 10 wickets withe disciplined bowling effort. The Priyam Garg-led side will start as favourites against New Zealand on Friday.
New Zealand, on the other hand, were unlucky to share a point with Japan after their match was washed out in Potchefstroom last week. However, they managed to clinch a late winner against Sri Lanka and book a place in the last eight.
New Zealand, who had finished eighth on home soil in 2018, will be looking to follow a similar trajectory as their senior counterparts, who reached the finals of the men's World Cup last year, in this edition of the U-19 showpiece.
Having won the warm up matches against Zimbabwe and Afghanistan and the quadrangular series, the Indian team would not want to lose the rhythm at any cost.
In their previous outing, India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi (4/5) took four wickets while pacers Kartik Tyagi (3/10) and Akash Singh (2/11) shared five scalps among themselves to help the four-time champions bundle out Japan for 41, the joint second lowest total by a team in the U-19 World Cup and joint third lowest in the U-19 cricket history.
India then completed the formalities with openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra remaining unbeaten on 29 and 13 respectively.
The bowling performance prompted skipper Garg to heap praise on his pace unit.
"Very happy with the performance. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better from the pacers. There's no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes," Garg had said after the match.
On the batting front, Jaiswal (59), Garg (56) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 not out) impressed with half centuries against Sri Lanka while Tilak Varma (46) and Siddhesh Veer (44 not out) also provided useful contributions.
However, the Indian team is yet to be tested against a strong opposition.
The Teams (from):
India U-19: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra,Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.
New Zealand U-19: Jesse Tashkoff (capt), Adithya Ashok, Kristian Clarke, Hayden Dickson, Joey Field, David Hancock, Simon Keene, Fergus Lellman, Nicholas Lidstone, Rhys Mariu, William O'Rourke, Ben Pomare, Quinn Sunde, Beckham Wheeler-Greenall, Ollie White.
Updated Date: