India vs Bangladesh, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 Final, Live Updates: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup final between India and Bangladesh at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Sunday.

Preview: India and Bangladesh lock horns in the summit clash of the 2020 U-19 World Cup, with the 'Boys in Blue' hoping to lift the trophy for an unprecedented fifth time in the history of the tournament.

Both India and Bangladesh are the only undefeated sides in a tournament that saw three Asian sides reach the semi-finals out of the four available spots. India began their campaign with a 90-run win over neighbours Sri Lanka, and followed it up with victories over Japan, New Zealand, before knocking Australia out in the quarter-final. That was followed by a 10-wicket hammering of arch-rivals Pakistan in the semi-final.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, qualified for the first-ever ICC U-19 World Cup final with a confident display against New Zealand that earned them a six-wicket victory. Before that, they began their campaign with a nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe, defeated Scotland by seven wickets. Their fixture against Pakistan at Potchefstroom was rained off. They proved too good for the South Africans in the quarter-final, beating them by 104 runs before their victory over New Zealand in the semis.

Squads:

India U19 Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Priyam Garg(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Siddhesh Veer, Atharva Ankolekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh, Vidyadhar Patil, Shubhang Hegde, Sushant Mishra, Kumar Kushagra

Bangladesh U19 Squad: Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Towhid Hridoy, Shahadat Hossain, Akbar Ali(w/c), Shamim Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Murad, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Avishek Das, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Shahin Alam