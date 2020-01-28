Back to Firstpost
Live Updates

LIVE Score, India vs Australia, Quarter-Final, U19 World Cup 2020: Priyam Garg and Co start favourites in battle of leg-spinners

Date: Tuesday, 28 January, 2020 12:50 IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

Yet to Start

LIVE Score, India vs Australia, Quarter-Final, U19 World Cup 2020: Priyam Garg and Co start favourites in battle of leg-spinners

Highlights

12:50 (IST)

Previously, the Indian colts have squared off against their Aussie counterparts in five editions of the U-19 World Cup (1988, 1998, 2000, 2012, and 2018) and managed to trump them on three occasions.

To revisit all their previous clashes and the standout performers from those, click here 

12:47 (IST)

India registered comprehensive victories against Sri Lanka (by 90 runs) and Japan (by 10 wickets) before a rain-shortened game against New Zealand tested them to some extent. Even against the Kiwis, however, they won by 44 runs by virtue of the DLS method and finished on top of Group B. 

Australia, on the other hand, lost to West Indies by 3 wickets but bounced back to win their next two clashes against Nigeria (by 10 wickets) and England (by two wickets). 

Stay tuned as we will bring you the LIVE updates from the match. 

12:37 (IST)

Here are the two squads:

India U-19: Priyam Garg (capt), Akash Singh, Atharva Ankolekar, Shubhang Hegde, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Kartik Tyagi, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra,Vidyadhar Patil, Ravi Bishnoi, Shashwat Rawat, Divyaansh Saxena, Tilak Varma, Siddhesh Veer, Divyansh Joshi.

Australia U-19: Sam Fanning, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mackenzie Harvey(c), Lachlan Hearne, Oliver Davies, Liam Scott, Patrick Rowe(w), Tanveer Sangha, Connor Sully, Todd Murphy, Bradley Simpson, Liam Marshall, Corey Kelly, Matthew Willans, Cooper Connolly.

12:22 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the ICC U-19 World Cup Super League Quarter-Final 1 match between India and Australia. Aussies were handed a defeat in the final of the 2018 edition by India and revenge will be on their mind today!

India vs Australia, ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 Super League Quarter-Final 1, Live Updates: India defeated Australia in the final of U19 World Cup in 2018 to clinch the title and would aim for a similar result in Senwes Park, Potchefstroom today.

Preview: Indian wrist spinner Ravi Bishnoi's repertoire of skills will meet a match in Australian Tanveer Sangha's variations in a face-off between two talented tweakers during the quarter-final of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Tuesday.

The white ball cricket in recent times has seen wrist spinners emerge as an important cog and junior cricket is no different where Bishnoi, easily the tournament's most impactful bowler, would like to give his team the advantage over the Australian side.

Captain Priyam Garg speaks to his India teammates. Photo credit: ICC

With 10 wickets from three games and game-changing 4 for 30 against a gritty New Zealand side, Bishnoi has proved why Kings XI Punjab has invested Rs 2 crore on him during the auction.

Statistically, even Sangha has been at his best with 10 wickets with 5 for 14 against minnows Nigeria. But there's been a four-wicket haul against the West Indies and a wicket to show against England for the player of Indian origin.

On Tuesday, both the wrist spinners will be key to their team's chances and Australia will look to improve their dismal record against India at the junior level.

In the last five U-19 encounters since 2013 (different teams have played though), India have won four with one game being abandoned due to rain.

As a team, India are way ahead both in terms of quality as well as temperament with the likes of Yashasvi Jaiswal (two half-centuries), his opening partner Divyansh Saxena and skipper Priyam Garg showing glimpses of their talent.

In the bowling department, lanky UP boy Kartik Tyagi, who breaches the 140 kmph barrier quite regularly, and left-arm seamer Akash Singh, moving the white ball back into the right-handers, are a heady combination.

And there is left-arm spinner Atharva Ankolekar, who came back brilliantly against the Junior Black Caps despite being attacked early on. He got three crucial breakthroughs but a finger fracture in his right hand could be an impediment while fielding.

While Jaiswal, Garg, NT Tilak Verma and Saxena make India's batting look strong, Australia skipper Mckenzie Harvey (nephew of former Australian all-rounder Ian Harvey) is a tough customer with the bat as he showed with an innings of 65 against England in their final group game.

Then there is Conor Sully, who bowls brisk medium pace and also has the ability to use the long handle to good effect.

The Teams (from):

Updated Date: Jan 28, 2020

