India U-19 vs South Africa U-19: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Kandpal slam tons as hosts seize control in 2nd unofficial Test

Centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal (173) and Vaibhav Kandpal (120) helped India Under-19 pile up 395 in their first innings and take control of the proceedings on day two of the second Youth Test against South Africa Under-19 at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 27, 2019 20:36:31 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Centuries by Yashasvi Jaiswal (173) and Vaibhav Kandpal (120) helped India Under-19 pile up 395 in their first innings and take control of the proceedings on Day Two of the second Youth Test against South Africa Under-19 at Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

At stumps, the visiting side reached 50/2 in their second innings, still adrift by 193 runs.

Representative image. Reuters

Resuming at the overnight score of 112/2 in reply to South Africa's 152 all out in the first innings, Jaiswal continued to play well though he kept on losing partners at the other end.

The South African bowlers didn't allow India to get away by taking a few wickets and had the host's in trouble at 177 for 5.

Jaiswal, who struck 24 boundaries, and Kandpal stitched together a 89-run stand for the sixth wicket during which the two played some enterprising cricket.

Jaiswal, who displayed a lot of patience during his knock, also flayed the bad balls on either side of the wicket.

South Africa struck twice in quick time, getting Jaiswal and Hrithik Shokeen (0) with skipper Matthew Montgomery doing the damage.

However, a 54-run stand for the eighth wicket between Kandpal and Anshul Kamboj (30, 34 balls, 1X4, 4X6s) took the hosts close to the 400-run mark.

Lifa Ntanzi (4/90) and Montgomery (3/49) were the best bowlers for South Africa as the Indian innings closed at 395 in 101.2 overs, thereby taking a first innings lead of 243 runs.

Needing a solid effort from the batsmen in the second innings to save the Test and prevent a whitewash, South Africa lost opener Ruan Terblanche (2) in the fourth over to Manipur paceman Rex Singh.

Skipper Montgomery looked positive in his approach and slammed six fours in his unbeaten 34 as the team ended the day at 50/2 in 21 overs.

India had won the first Test in three days to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Updated Date: Feb 27, 2019 20:36:31 IST

