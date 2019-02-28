India U-19 vs South Africa U-19: Pacer Rex Singh shines as hosts complete series sweep with win in 2nd unofficial Test
India U-19 side coached by India legend Rahul Dravid was superior to the visitors in all departments of the game, as they struggled to cope with the conditions and the home team's bowling.
Thiruvananthapuram: Left-arm seamer Rex Singh (4 for 18) and right-arm speedster Anshul Kamboj (3 for 20) guided India to an innings and 158 run victory in the second U-19 Test, helping the hosts wrap the series 2-0.
South Africa made 152 in the first innings while the hosts piled up 395 in response, riding on tons by Yashasvi Jaiswal (173) and Vaibhav Kandpal (120).
Representational image. Getty Images
However, the Proteas colts fared worse in the second innings as they slumped to 85 all out after starting the day at 50 for 2. They lost eight wickets for 35 runs inside 25 overs.
Andile Mokgakane (15) was the first to go, nicking one from Kamboj to the captain Suraj Ahuja.
Skipper Matthew Montgomery, who had batted in a positive manner on Wednesday, could add only two runs to his overnight score of 34, before edging one from Kamboj to his counterpart Ahuja behind the wickets.
After the spinners Manishi and Hrithik Shokeen, who did the damage in the first innings, picked up a wicket each including that of the dangerous Bryce Parsons (6), it was the turn of Manipur paceman Rex to get into the act.
The left-arm pacer had Luke Beaufort caught by substitute Varun Nayanar for 1 and then took the wickets of Siya Plaatijie (0) and Lifa Ntanzi (4) to wrap up the SA innings.
The team coached by India legend Rahul Dravid was superior to the visitors in all departments of the game, as they struggled to cope with the conditions and the home team's bowling.
Brief scores: South Africa Under-19 152 all out and 85 all out in 45.4 overs (Matthew Montgomery 36, Rex Singh 4/18, Anshul Kamboj 3/20).
India Under-19 395 all out in 101.2 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 173, Vaibhav Kandpal 120, Vathsal Govind 25, Lifa Ntanzi 4/90, Matthew Montgomery 3/49) by an innings and 158 runs.
Updated Date:
Feb 28, 2019 14:13:21 IST
