India U-19 vs South Africa U-19: Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar grab three wickets apiece to help hosts win first Youth Test by 9 wickets

The visiting team fared poorly in the second innings, being dismissed for 167 in 66 overs with off-spinner Shokeen (3 for 52) and left-arm spinner Suthar (3 for 44) doing most of the damage.

Press Trust of India, Feb 22, 2019 16:50:41 IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Spinners Hrithik Shokeen and Manav Suthar took three wickets each as India's U-19 team posted a convincing nine-wicket win over South Africa in the 'Youth' Test here Friday.

The visiting team fared poorly in the second innings, being dismissed for 167 in 66 overs with off-spinner Shokeen (3 for 52) and left-arm spinner Suthar (3 for 44) doing most of the damage.

South Africa were dismissed for 197 in the first innings.

Representational image. Getty Images

Representational image. Getty Images

Resuming at an overnight score of 34 for 3, South Africa lost Andile Mokgakne (30) after the addition of 17 runs.

A lot depended on Bonga Makhakha and all-rounder Bryce Parsons, who scored a half-century in the first innings, if the team had to put up a fight.

But Suthar struck a vital blow for India when he had Parsons caught by Varun Nayanar for 16 after the left-hander had hit a four and a six.

Wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals as Shokeen and Suthar maintained a good line and length.

Only Makhakha fought it out to make 74 in 165 balls, while the rest of the batsmen found it tough against the spin duo.

Needing 35 to win, the Rahul Dravid-led Indian team lost the wicket of first innings centurion Divyansh Saxena for 18 before Varun Nayanar (19 not out) and Vatsal Govind (0 not out) finished the job.

Saxena was named man of the match for his superb ton (122) in India's total of 330.

The second 'Test' starts here on February 26.

Brief scores:

South Africa under-19: 197 and 167 all out in 66 overs (Bonga Makhakha 74, Andile Mokgakne 30; Hrithik Shokeen 3/52, Manav Suthar 3/44)

India under-19: 330 all out in 92.3 overs (Divyansh Saxena 122, Suraj Ahuja 57; Bryce Parsons 6/77) and 37/1 in 7.5 Overs (V Nayanar 19; L Ntanzi 1/15).

Updated Date: Feb 22, 2019 16:50:41 IST

