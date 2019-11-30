Lucknow: Afghanistan's U-19 team produced a disciplined effort to script a stunning two-wicket victory over fancied India in a low-scoring fifth Youth ODI in Lucknow on Saturday.

The five-match series, though, ended 3-2 in favour of hosts India.

Batting first after winning the toss, India were bowled out for 157 in 49.3 overs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground.

Vikrant Bhadoriya made 29 and Kumar Kushagra scored 24 for the home team. Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler for the visitors, picking 3/39, while there were two wickets apiece for Abid Mohammadi and Shafiqullah Ghafari.

In reply, Afghanistan managed to reach the target of 158 in 47.3 overs, with Asif Musazai top-scoring with 42 off 77 balls.

For India U-19, Manav Suthar picked up 3/32 in 7.2 overs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.