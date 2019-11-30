First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | One-off Test Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
BAN in IND | 2nd Test Nov 22, 2019
IND vs BAN
India beat Bangladesh by an innings and 46 runs
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19: Disciplined Afghans script stunning two-wicket win in low-scoring fifth Youth ODI

Afghanistan's U-19 team produced a disciplined effort to script a stunning two-wicket victory over fancied India in a low-scoring fifth Youth ODI in Lucknow on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Nov 30, 2019 22:41:01 IST

Lucknow: Afghanistan's U-19 team produced a disciplined effort to script a stunning two-wicket victory over fancied India in a low-scoring fifth Youth ODI in Lucknow on Saturday.

India U-19 vs Afghanistan U-19: Disciplined Afghans script stunning two-wicket win in low-scoring fifth Youth ODI

Representational image. Getty

The five-match series, though, ended 3-2 in favour of hosts India.

Batting first after winning the toss, India were bowled out for 157 in 49.3 overs at the Ekana Cricket Stadium B ground.

Vikrant Bhadoriya made 29 and Kumar Kushagra scored 24 for the home team. Noor Ahmad was the most successful bowler for the visitors, picking 3/39, while there were two wickets apiece for Abid Mohammadi and Shafiqullah Ghafari.

In reply, Afghanistan managed to reach the target of 158 in 47.3 overs, with Asif Musazai top-scoring with 42 off 77 balls.

For India U-19, Manav Suthar picked up 3/32 in 7.2 overs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 30, 2019 22:41:01 IST

Tags : Afghanistan U-19 Cricket Team, Cricket, India U-19 Cricket Team, India U-19 Vs Afghanistan U-19, India Vs Afghanistan, Junior Cricket, Sports, SportsTracker, Youth ODI

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all