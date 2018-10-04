India U-19 eke out narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter Asia Cup final
Mohit Jangra and Siddharth Desai grabbed three wickets apiece as India eked out a narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka on Thursday.
- W IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 120 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 5 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs BAN India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Petrol, diesel prices cut: Amit Shah says decision shows govt's sensitivity, P Chidambaram mocks it as 'tokenism'
-
Petrol, diesel prices reduced by Rs 2.50: Duty rates have been cut on fuel, but how long can this be sustained?
-
Jammu and Kashmir local body polls, Part VI: In Srinagar, local residents file nomination papers to ensure BJP loss
-
Loveyatri star Aayush Sharma: I want to show that I deserve to be here and prove myself as an actor
-
Donald Trump's South Asia policy hard on Pakistan but seeks to use India to counter China; Afghanistan remains challenge
-
Pro Kabaddi League 2018: Under Edachery Bhaskaran, Tamil Thalaivas look to replicate U Mumba's winning blueprint
-
LIVE UPDATE: भारत पहुंचे रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमीर पुतिन, पीएम मोदी से की मुलाकात
-
रोहिंग्या शरणार्थियों को वापस भेजने के फैसले को मानवाधिकार हनन के चश्मे से मत देखिए
-
'हाथी' जैसे-जैसे 'हाथ' छोड़ रहा है 'कमल' खिलने की सुगबुगाहट तेज
-
पेट्रोल-डीजल प्राइस: केंद्र ने 2.5 रुपए सस्ता किया, इन राज्यों में 5 रुपए की कमी
-
मायावती 50 सीटें मांग रही थीं, BSP से गठबंधन न होने से कांग्रेस पर नहीं पड़ेगा असर: कमलनाथ
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4395
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Dhaka: Mohit Jangra and Siddharth Desai grabbed three wickets apiece as India eked out a narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka on Thursday.
India U-19 batsmen during the semi-final clash against Bangladesh during the Youth Asia Cup. Image courtesy: @ACCMedia1
Opting to bat in, India were all out for 172 in 49.3 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with a 69-ball 37 while Sameer Choudhary and Anuj Rawat contributed 36 and 35 respectively.
The Indians were able to defend the small total, thanks to a disciplined bowling show led by pacer Jangra and left-arm spinner Desai, who shared six wickets between them. Bangaldesh were all out for 170 in 46.2 overs.
The duo ripped through through the Bangladesh batting by claiming five out of their top six batsmen.
Bangladesh were reduced to 65 for five by the 20th over but a 74-run partnership between Shamim Hossain (59) and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali (45) took them nearer to a memorable victory.
Bangladesh reached 139 for six and needed 34 runs from 14.5 overs for a win. With Hossain at the crease, they were in a great chance to win the match. But the Indian bowlers gave nothing away and did not allow Bangladesh batsmen score easy runs.
In the end, the efforts of the Indian bowlers paid off as Bangladesh kept on losing wickets. Hossain was the eighth batsman was out in the 43rd over and they were all out in the 47th over.
Earlier, India did not have the best of starts in their innings and had a batting slump in the middle overs with three wickets falling in quick succession. They had two good partnerships — one of 66 for the second wicket between Jaiswal and Rawat and another of 59 between Ayush Badoni (28) and Choudhary.
Updated Date:
Oct 04, 2018
Also See
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddharth Desai star as India beat Afghanistan by 51 runs in U-19 Asia Cup encounter
India open U-19 Asia Cup campaign with dominating 171-run win over Nepal
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh must overcome 'mental block' in finals, says captain Mashrafe Mortaza