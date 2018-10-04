First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 2nd T20I Oct 03, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 58 runs
PAKW in BAN | 1st T20I Oct 02, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
ZIM in SA Oct 06, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Boland Park, Paarl
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India U-19 eke out narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter Asia Cup final

Mohit Jangra and Siddharth Desai grabbed three wickets apiece as India eked out a narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka on Thursday.

Press Trust of India, October 04, 2018

Dhaka: Mohit Jangra and Siddharth Desai grabbed three wickets apiece as India eked out a narrow two-run win over Bangladesh to enter the final of the Under-19 Asia Cup in Dhaka on Thursday.

India U-19 batsmen during the semi-final clash against Bangladesh during the Youth Asia Cup. Image courtesy: @ACCMedia1

India U-19 batsmen during the semi-final clash against Bangladesh during the Youth Asia Cup. Image courtesy: @ACCMedia1

Opting to bat in, India were all out for 172 in 49.3 overs with Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scoring with a 69-ball 37 while Sameer Choudhary and Anuj Rawat contributed 36 and 35 respectively.

The Indians were able to defend the small total, thanks to a disciplined bowling show led by pacer Jangra and left-arm spinner Desai, who shared six wickets between them. Bangaldesh were all out for 170 in 46.2 overs.

The duo ripped through through the Bangladesh batting by claiming five out of their top six batsmen.

Bangladesh were reduced to 65 for five by the 20th over but a 74-run partnership between Shamim Hossain (59) and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali (45) took them nearer to a memorable victory.

Bangladesh reached 139 for six and needed 34 runs from 14.5 overs for a win. With Hossain at the crease, they were in a great chance to win the match. But the Indian bowlers gave nothing away and did not allow Bangladesh batsmen score easy runs.

In the end, the efforts of the Indian bowlers paid off as Bangladesh kept on losing wickets. Hossain was the eighth batsman was out in the 43rd over and they were all out in the 47th over.

Earlier, India did not have the best of starts in their innings and had a batting slump in the middle overs with three wickets falling in quick succession. They had two good partnerships — one of 66 for the second wicket between Jaiswal and Rawat and another of 59 between Ayush Badoni (28) and Choudhary.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, India, Mohit Jangra, ODI Cricket, Siddharth Desai, SportsTracker, Yashasvi Jaiswal

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all