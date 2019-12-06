India U-19 batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal says Rahul Dravid helped him improve batting with his tips
Young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday said batting stalwart Rahul Dravid had advised him to focus on each ball and this suggestion immensely helped him.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs MDVW Bangladesh Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 MDVW Vs SLW Sri Lanka Women beat Maldives Women by 249 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat Nepal Women by 10 wickets
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 BANW Vs SLW Bangladesh Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs BHU Nepal beat Bhutan by 141 runs
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG New Zealand drew with England
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW vs SLW - Dec 6th, 2019, 10:45 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Hyderabad vet rape-murder case LATEST updates: All four accused killed in encounter with Telangana Police
-
RBI offers on-tap licence to small finance banks, doubles minimum capital requirement to Rs 200 cr
-
Sixth Schedule regions exempt from Citizenship (Amendment) Bill: Constitutional provision is aimed at protecting identity of tribal-dominated regions
-
Premier League: Arsenal endure worst run since 1977 with Brighton defeat; Newcastle beat Sheffield United
-
'Are you ready?': Nancy Pelosi approves drafting of articles of impeachment against Donald Trump after meet with Democrats
-
Citizenship Bill likely to be taken up in Parliament next week, how 'fence-sitters' Shiv Sena, BJD, JD(U) will affect votes in Rajya Sabha
-
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 review: Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein are a hoot in a show with dull subplots
-
Pankaj Kapur’s Dopehri never ends: Actor discusses publishing his first book, taking Amma Bi's story to the stage
-
Pakistan’s electric vehicle policy is ambitious, but money, vested lobbies may prove hurdles
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mumbai: Young prodigy Yashasvi Jaiswal on Thursday said batting stalwart Rahul Dravid had advised him to focus on each ball and this suggestion immensely helped him.
File image of Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal. Getty Images
The 17-year-old Mumbai batsman has become one of the most talked about cricketers after his sterling performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
"Rahul (Dravid) sir guides us so well. His plans for a practice session are so clear that we know well in advance of a practice session about areas to work on.
"He advised me to focus on one ball at a time and its helped me immensely," Jaiswal, selected in the Indian squad for 2020 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, told reporters.
Dravid is NCA director and India A and U-19 coach.
Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena, another member of the U-19 World Cup team, were felicitated by Ajinkya Rahane in presence of legendary batsman Dilip Vengsarkar and former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar.
The duo plays for the iconic Dadar Union, which has produced several Test cricketers.
Mumbais Atharva Ankolekar, a spinner, has also been included in the squad.
Jaiswal said he would treat the 50-over World Cup like any another assignment and stick to the process he has been following till now.
"I will just try to treat it like just another assignment and stick to the same process that I have followed all along.
"I anyway don't think too much about results, so I will just stick to my routine and will try to give my best," he said.
Jaiswal, who comes from a humble background, played for the senior Mumbai team in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, where he slammed three hundreds, including a double ton.
"Both are excellent platforms but they have their own challenges. The senior domestic set-up has oppositions with so much of experience so they plan better than U-19 but even U-19 isn't easy.
"With the experience at the senior level, I felt I had to optimise my experience. It taught me a lot to be consistent," added Jaiswal.
Saxena, on his part, said his immediate target would be to settle in conditions in South Africa, where the U-19 World Cup will be played in January-February.
Saxena said Dravid is open to discussion and tells him about mental preparation for matches.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 06, 2019 07:34:15 IST
Also See
No need to change your game: Ajinkya Rahane tells U-19 World Cup-bound players Yashasvi Jaiswal, Divyansh Saxena
ICC U-19 World Cup 2020: West Indies announce 15-member squad; to prepare with tri-series against England, Sri Lanka
Rahul Dravid reiterates importance of mental health at age-group level; says it is big challenge, needs to be handled by professionals