India U-19 B win quadrangular ODI event after outclassing India U-19 A by 72 runs in final
India under-19 'B' outclassed India under-19 'A' by 72 runs in the final to win the quadrangular ODI tournament at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
Thiruvananthapuram: India under-19 'B' outclassed India under-19 'A' by 72 runs in the final to win the quadrangular ODI tournament at Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
Electing to bat, India 'B' made 232 for 9 in 50 overs and dismissed the 'A' team for 160 in 38.3 overs to emerge deserving winners.
Representational image. Getty
Skipper Rahul Chandrol (70, 74 balls, 4X4, 2X6), Sameer Rizvi (67, 88 balls, 4X1) and left-arm medium-pacer Sushant Mishra, who took a four-wicket haul, shone for India 'B'.
Arya Sethi went for a duck in the third over, nicking one to 'keeper Dhruv Chand Jurel off Akash Singh, leaving India 'B' at 5 for 1.
Varun Lavande (7) fell in the 10th over before opener Tilak Varma (38, 54 balls, 3X4) and Chandrol began the repair work.
Lavande fell to Kartik Tyagi (3 for 33) after adding 43 runs with the captain.
Chandrol and Rizvi were involved in a 99-run partnership for the fourth wicket as India 'B' worked its way back into the match.
The dismissals of Chandrol (at 170) and Rizvi (at 199) enabled India 'A' fight back.
India 'B' was restricted to 232 as the last six wickets fell in the space of 33 runs.
In reply, India 'A' lost wickets at regular intervals as Sushant Mishra dealt early blows and was in danger of losing by a huge margin, tottering at 97 for 7 at one stage.
Only Skipper Shubhang Hegde showed some resistance, making 42 from 60 balls (2X4, 2X6) before he was the last man dismissed by leggie Prayas Ray Barman.
In the third-place match, South Africa under-19 crushed Afghanistan by 55 runs thanks to captain Matthew Montgomery's knock of 73 and Kgaudise Molefe's four-wicket haul.
Brief scores:
Final: India under-19 'B' 232 for 9 in 50 overs (Rahul Chandrol 70, Sameer Rizvi 67, Kartik Tyagi 3 for 33) beat India under-19 'A' 160 all out in 38.3 overs (Shubhang Hegde 42, Shashwat Rawat 27, Yashasvi Jaiswal 27, Sushasnt Mishra 4 for 41, Karan Lal 3 for 25). MoM: Rahul Chandrol.
Third place match: South Africa under-19 231 for 8 in 50 overs (Matthew Montgomery 73, Bryce Parsons 44, Thamsanga Kumalo 30) beat Afghanistan 176 all out in 45 overs (Ijaz Ahmed Mehran 70 not out, Kgaudise Molefe 4 for 31, Parsons 2 for 30). MoM: Matthew Montgomery.
Updated Date:
Mar 11, 2019 18:13:27 IST
