India tour of West Indies 2019: 'Only one Pandya', Twitter reacts as BCCI announces India squad for Caribbean tour
Rahul and Deepak Chahar have been rewarded for their performances in the domestic circuit and included in the India T20I squad for their tour of West Indies
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback to India's limited-overs squad after recovering from a thumb fracture while rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is the only new face across three formats for the upcoming tour of the West Indies, announced here Sunday.
Skipper Virat Kohli will lead India in all three formats while MS Dhoni has taken a break for two months to serve his paramilitary regiment in the Indian army.
Another notable inclusion was veteran keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who is back in the Test squad after undergoing shoulder surgery to recover from an injury sustained during the 2018 IPL.
Saha last played a Test match in South Africa back in January 2018. Rajasthan leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has been rewarded for his consistent show in the IPL and domestic cricket with a berth in the T20 squad. He is the younger cousin of seamer Deepak, who is also in the T20 squad.
From the World Cup squad, the prominent player to be dropped is Dinesh Karthik while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested as a part of the workload management programme.
Although, Bumrah has been included in the Test squad.
Before the announcement of the squads, there were some experts expecting changes and call-ups for those who have performed well in the India A vs West Indies A series.
Post the announcement of the squads, cricket experts weighed in over various aspects.
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date:
Jul 21, 2019 16:22:22 IST
