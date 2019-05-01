New Delhi: India's tour of the West Indies could start in the first week of August as Cricket West Indies has agreed to the BCCI's request of pushing back the tour of the Caribbean by a couple of weeks.

The Indian team was tentatively scheduled to reach the Caribbean island immediately after the World Cup final on 14 July. However, the BCCI might have wanted the India players to have a break before the tour, which the CWI was happy to entertain.

As per the ICC's Future Tours Programme, India were scheduled to tour the West Indies after the World Cup for a full tour comprising two Tests, three ODIs and three T20Is.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the tour is likely to commence in the first week of August and run till 4 September. The final dates for the tour along with the venues will be finalised by CWI at its board meeting on 13 May.

CWI also wanted a clear window for the Caribbean Premier League, which has now also been rescheduled, owing to the shift in the India tour itinerary.

Originally, the seventh edition of the CPL was slotted from 21 August to 27 September. As per the revised dates, the tournament will now be played between 4 September and 12 October.