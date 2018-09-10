India to tour Sri Lanka for three-ODI series with eye on ICC Women's Championship points table
The Indian women's team will tour Sri Lanka from 11 to 16 September for the third round of the ICC Women's Championship, cricket's governing body announced on Monday.
Dubai: The Indian women's team will tour Sri Lanka from 11 to 16 September for the third round of the ICC Women's Championship, cricket's governing body announced on Monday.
The bottom four sides in the points table — Sri Lanka, India, West Indies and South Africa — will look to make up ground on Australia, England, Pakistan and leaders New Zealand in the race to qualify for the ICC Women's World Cup 2021.
India are currently in the sixth spot of the ICC Women's Championship points table. Reuters
The ICC Women's World Cup 2017 finalists, India, are placed sixth with a tally of four points after six matches, both wins coming in a 2-1 series win over South Africa, while Sri Lanka are yet to earn a point after completing their engagements against Pakistan and the West Indies.
Sri Lanka will host India from 11 to 16 September in a series that is important for both teams.
For India, it is a chance to bounce back after their recent defeat at the hands of defending champions Australia at home. While Sri Lanka will look to capitalise on the opportunity to open their account in home conditions while trying to forget their 0-3 series loss to India in the last edition of the tournament.
"We will definitely play to our calibre and potential to help us gain maximum points from our series against Sri Lanka. We look forward to climb up the table and will work together as a team," India captain Mithali Raj said.
"We have practised well for this series and this series will give us a great opportunity to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women's World T20 in the West Indies," Mithali added.
The ICC Women's Championship sees all eight sides taking on each other in a series of three ODIs home and away. Following the ODI games, there will be crucial preparation for this winter's Women's World T20 event with a number of T20Is scheduled.
India vs Sri Lanka:
11 September: 1st ODI, Galle
13 September: 2nd ODI, Galle
16 September: 3rd ODI, Katunayake
Squad: Mithali Raj (c), Tanya Bhatia, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Jhulan Goswami, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Punam Raut, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Yadav.
Sep 10, 2018
