India to tour New Zealand early next year for five ODIs and three T20Is
India's tour to New Zealand early next year, which will comprise five ODIs and three T20 Internationals, will start with the first One-day International in Napier on 23 January.
The opener will be followed by two matches in Mount Maunganui on 26 and 28 January, Hamilton on 31 January and the final 50-over game in Wellington on 3 February.
The three-match T20 series will start on 6 February in Wellington, followed by matches in Auckland on 8 February and Hamilton on 10 February.
Besides, the Indian women's teams will also feature in three T20I double-headers in early February.
File image of Indian cricket team. Reuters
Prior to the T20Is, the Indian and New Zealand women's teams will also square off in three ICC Women's Championship fixtures that will help to identify seven direct qualifiers (excluding the hosts) for the 2021 Women's World Cup to be held in New Zealand.
According to the fixture announced by New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Tuesday, the men's and women's ODIs between India and New Zealand will be played over consecutive days in Napier, Mount Maunganui and Hamilton, and the T20s on the same days in Wellington, Auckland and Hamilton.
NZC has also deferred the start of all games, barring the second T20I in Auckland on 8 February, by one hour as per its agreement with India's host broadcaster Star Sports.
While the first and third T20Is will begin at 8 pm local time, the Auckland game will start an hour earlier.
The timing of Auckland T20I remained unchanged as there are restrictions on the number of events that can be held at night at Eden Park because of its proximity to residential areas.
"NZC would've liked to have scheduled more India matches at Eden Park in Auckland but was unable to do so because of restrictions at the venue," NZC's chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said.
All five ODIs between the men's teams will start at 3 pm local time.
The joint initiative is one of the highlights of a 2018-19 International schedule that features visits from the two India sides plus the India A team to New Zealand.
The India A side's visit to New Zealand corresponds with NZC's increased investment in the A programme, as announced in the new NZC-NZCPA Master Agreement, last week.
It will feature three four-dayers in Mountt Maunganui, Seddon Park and Cobham Oval, respectively, and three 50-over fixtures - all to be played at the Bay Oval.
"It's exciting to have the India men's and women's team here. The men are currently ranked No 2 in ODIs and T20s and the women arrive as ICC Cricket World Cup finalists," the NZC COO added.
Schedule of India's tour of New Zealand:
1st ODI: 23 January, Napier;
2nd ODI: 26 January, Mount Maunganui;
3rd ODI: 28 January, Mount Maunganui;
4th ODI: 31 January, Hamilton;
5th ODI: 3 February, Wellington.
1st T20: 6 February, Wellington;
2nd T20: 8 February, Auckland;
3rd T20: 10 February, Hamilton.
Updated Date:
Jul 31, 2018
