India to play third Test against South Africa in Cape Town after venue switch

Johannesburg, South Africa: Cricket South Africa announced on Friday that the third Test between South Africa and India will be played in Cape Town instead of Johannesburg in January.
All three Tests had originally been scheduled to be played in Gauteng, with the first and third in Johannesburg and the second in Centurion.
Both teams were due to spend the entire series, starting on 17 December 17 and ending on 7 January, in a bio-secure environment close to the two venues.
The change to the schedule means that the Newlands ground will resume its tradition of hosting a New Year Test, with the match due to start on 3 January.
In a 2020/21 season severely restricted by COVID-19, the only two home Tests played by South Africa, against Sri Lanka, were played in Gauteng.
No reasons were given for the switch.
It has not yet been revealed whether spectators will be allowed but Covid restrictions in South Africa have been eased in recent months, with outdoor gatherings of up to 2,000 permitted.
Graeme Smith, CSA’s director of cricket, said in October that the organisation was “pushing hard” for spectators to be allowed to attend the matches.
India will also play three one-day internationals and four Twenty20 internationals in Cape Town and nearby Paarl.
Revised itinerary:
17-21 December, first Test, Johannesburg
26-30 December, second Test, Centurion
3-7 January, third Test, Cape Town
11 January, first one-day international, Paarl
14 January, second one-day international, Cape Town
16 January, third one-day international, Cape Town
19 January, first T20 international, Cape Town
21 January, second T20 international, Cape Town
23 January, third T20 international, Paarl
26 January, fourth T20 international, Paarl
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The act of taking a knee is of course a personal one and critics will argue that it could never reach its stated aims of eradicating racism through awareness alone. Often it can feel hollow and inept.
The South Africans have never won the tournament and they could not have asked for a tougher start than against the 2010 runners-up in a match to be played in Abu Dhabi – and Bavuma admitted his side had "some butterflies".
Live Score South Africa vs West Indies Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2021: Hello and welcome tour LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between South Africa and West Indies. Both teams are looking to register their first win after succumbing to defeats to Australia and England respectively, Stay tuned as we bring you updates leading upto the match.