India to play New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa at home in 2021-22

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced India's international home season schedule for 2021-22 after its Apex Council meeting on Monday. The home season will stretch from mid-November 2021 to mid-June 2022 as India get ready for a crowded season.

A total of four Tests, three ODIs and 14 T20Is will be played during the home season. The visiting teams include New Zealand, West Indies, Sri Lanka and South Africa.

The home season will begin on 17 November with a three-match T20I series against New Zealand. This will also be the first T20I assignment for India after the T20 World Cup which will be Virat Kohli's last as the captain in the shortest format. The T20 World Cup final will be held on 14 November.

India will also play a two-Test series against New Zealand starting 29 November.

West Indies will be in India for three ODIs and three T20Is. The ODI series will start on 6 February. The T20I series is scheduled to begin on 15 February.

Sri Lanka will play a two-match Test series from 25 February and a three-match T20I series from 13 March.

From 9 June India will host South Africa for a five-match T20I series.

BCCI also announced compensation for domestic cricketers, who lost out on Ranji Trophy and Senior Women T20s cricket in the 2020-21 season due to COVID-19. The cricketers who participated in the 2019-20 domestic cricket season – will get 50 percent match fee as compensation for season 2020-21 lost due to the COVID-19 situation.