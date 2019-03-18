India to build cricket stadium in Maldives in effort to strengthen bilateral relations
India and the Maldives discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with the country's top leadership, including her Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 MAH Vs KAR Karnataka beat Maharashtra by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 GUJ Vs BEN Bengal beat Gujarat by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 RLY Vs MAH Maharashtra beat Railways by 21 runs
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 VID Vs KAR Karnataka beat Vidarbha by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 154 runs (D/L method)
- England Women in India, 3 T20 International Series, 2019 INDW Vs ENGW England Women beat India Women by 1 run
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 41 runs (D/L method)
- USA in United Arab Emirates, 2 T20 International Series, 2019 UAE Vs USA United Arab Emirates beat USA by 24 runs
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs IRE Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 5 ODI Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 6 wickets
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA vs SL - Mar 19th, 2019, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs VAN - Mar 20th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- ICC WT20 East Asia Pacific Qualifier, 2019 PNG vs PHI - Mar 20th, 2019, 09:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 21st, 2019, 09:50 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 24th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 26th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Top Stories
-
With Lok Sabha polls looming, Congress has its work cut out for it in forming alliances; BJP is far ahead in the game
-
Netherlands tram shooting: Three dead, nine injured in Dutch city, confirms Utrecht mayor; police distributes picture of prime suspect
-
No clarity on Manohar Parrikar's successor: A look at how numbers stack up on decision about next Goa CM
-
L&T may spend about $1 billion in Mindtree buyout; ex-CEO Subroto Bagchi resigns from govt post 'to save company' from hostile takeover
-
Pulwama aftermath: Indian Navy deployed nuclear submarines, aircraft carrier amid heightened tensions with Pakistan
-
Delhi Crime review: Netflix series reconstructs 2012 gang-rape case with sensitivity, not sensationalism
-
Indian Wells Open: Dominic Thiem’s big game now comes equipped with the small but significant details
-
In 'I Have Done My Bhartiya-karan', Kanhaiyalal Kapoor asks what it takes to become Indian
-
No water for a clean Ganga: River's reduced flow and declining health have caused much anguish
-
पर्रिकर की विदाई: गोवा के मीरमार बीच पर राजकीय सम्मान के साथ हुआ मनोहर पर्रिकर का अंतिम संस्कार
-
LIVE: प्रियंका गांधी की गंगा यात्रा शुरू, नाव से प्रयागराज के मनइया पहुंची
-
गोवा के नए सीएम की रेस में प्रमोद सावंत सबसे आगे, कुछ देर में होगी घोषणा
-
पर्रिकर का मिरामार बीच पर सैन्य एवं राजकीय सम्मान के साथ होगा अंतिम संस्कार
-
लोकसभा चुनाव: UP में कांग्रेस ने एसपी-बीएसपी और आरएलडी के लिए छोड़ी 7 सीटें
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3213
|107
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6054
|112
|5
|Australia
|4951
|103
|6
|Pakistan
|4872
|102
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|Australia
|3613
|120
|4
|England
|2737
|119
|5
|South Africa
|2960
|118
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Male: India assured the Maldives on Monday that it will "positively consider" its request to help build a cricket stadium in the island nation as the two countries discussed cooperation in the field of youth and sports.
India and the Maldives discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with the country's top leadership, including her Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.
Representational image. Reuters
Swaraj arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit, the first full-fledged bilateral trip from India to the island nation after the government of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih came to power in November last year.
"While discussing cooperation in the field of youth and sports, the Maldivian side requested Indian assistance for the construction of a cricket stadium," according to a joint statement released at the end of Swaraj's visit.
"The Indian side agreed to positively consider the request," it said.
India and the Maldives on Sunday discussed measures to strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate in the fields of defence, development cooperation, capacity building and health care.
President Solih visited India in December last year during which India announced a USD 1.4 billion financial assistance to the island nation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives in November to attend Solih's swearing-in ceremony who became president after defeating Abdulla Yameen, who was known to be close to China.
The Maldives national cricket team represents the country in international cricket. It made its Twenty20 International debut in January this year after the International Cricket Council decided to grant full Twenty20 International (T20I) status to all its members.
Indians are the second largest expatriate community in the Maldives with approximate strength of around 22,000.
Updated Date:
Mar 18, 2019 17:34:19 IST
Also See
Sushma Swaraj meets top Maldives leadership, discusses measures to strengthen ties in fields of defence and health
'Our inspiration is Afghanistan': East Timor hope to replicate Asian nation's cricket rise
Ashes urn to travel to Australia for only the third time in history