India to build cricket stadium in Maldives in effort to strengthen bilateral relations

India and the Maldives discussed the entire gamut of bilateral relations as External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj held talks with the country's top leadership, including her Maldivian counterpart Abdulla Shahid.

Press Trust of India, Mar 18, 2019 17:34:19 IST

Male: India assured the Maldives on Monday that it will "positively consider" its request to help build a cricket stadium in the island nation as the two countries discussed cooperation in the field of youth and sports.

Representational image. Reuters

Swaraj arrived here on Sunday on a two-day visit, the first full-fledged bilateral trip from India to the island nation after the government of President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih came to power in November last year.

"While discussing cooperation in the field of youth and sports, the Maldivian side requested Indian assistance for the construction of a cricket stadium," according to a joint statement released at the end of Swaraj's visit.

"The Indian side agreed to positively consider the request," it said.

India and the Maldives on Sunday discussed measures to strengthen bilateral ties and collaborate in the fields of defence, development cooperation, capacity building and health care.

President Solih visited India in December last year during which India announced a USD 1.4 billion financial assistance to the island nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Maldives in November to attend Solih's swearing-in ceremony who became president after defeating Abdulla Yameen, who was known to be close to China.

The Maldives national cricket team represents the country in international cricket. It made its Twenty20 International debut in January this year after the International Cricket Council decided to grant full Twenty20 International (T20I) status to all its members.

Indians are the second largest expatriate community in the Maldives with approximate strength of around 22,000.

Updated Date: Mar 18, 2019 17:34:19 IST

Tags : Abdulla Yameen, Cricket, Cricket Stadium In Maldives, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, India, SportsTracker

