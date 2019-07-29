The Indian cricket team has assembled for the first time since the disappointing loss to New Zealand in the 2019 ICC World Cup semi-final at Manchester. The 'Men in Blue' now shift their focus towards the Caribbean, where they are scheduled to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests starting 3 August.

India skipper Virat Kohli, who got a bit of a breather along with the rest of the team after the conclusion of the World Cup, is set to address the media in a pre-departure press conference at the ITC Maratha hotel in Mumbai before the team leaves for the Caribbean.

Earlier, Indian selectors on Sunday announced fresh, young faces for the upcoming West Indies tour following the shock semi-final exit in the recent World Cup, and amid speculation about the future of veteran MS Dhoni.

Chief selector M.S.K. Prasad said Virat Kohli would continue to lead in all three formats against the West Indies. The tour is seen as the start of India's rebuilding process after the World Cup disappointment.

Rishabh Pant, a young and flamboyant wicketkeeper batsman who was also a part of India's recent World Cup campaign, was named in all three squads for the upcoming tour. The other youngsters are Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey and the yet uncapped fast bowler Navdeep Saini, who were included in the white ball T20 and ODI squads. The selectors also included uncapped leg spinner Rahul Chahar for the T20s.

Prasad brushed aside speculation about the future of former skipper and wicketkeeper batsman Dhoni after his form dipped during the World Cup.

India Test squad

Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav

India ODI squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

India T20 squad

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini.

With inputs from AFP