BCCI announced the Team India squad for the 2019 World Cup that begins in England and Wales on 30 May. Dinesh Karthik was picked up as the second wicket-keeper in the team in place of Rishabh Pant and selectors backed Vijay Shankar to play the role of much-debated No 4 position. At the press conference, chief of selectors MSK Prasad said that the panel has covered all bases and has selected a balanced side for the show piece event in England.
"We've covered all the bases, and this is one of the most balanced sides we have produced. We had discussed Khaleel and Saini, and they will be around. We've been planning. Let me frankly tell that in the last month or so, there were a couple of places which cropped up. We do have reserves," said MSK Prasad in the press conference.
Jadeja and Vijay Shankar both make the cut as I thought. Overall, very balanced side. Must feel for Pant though. Lost out marginally. But also lesson for him to improve his wk skills https://t.co/7Hqz0XSMLe — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 15, 2019
Wrong to drop Rayudu?
Ambati Rayudu must be shattered though. His place was deemed certain and he had even quit 4 day cricket to focus on this. But form is such a cruel mistress. The harder he tried the more he seemed to struggle. My heart goes out to him.
The chatter around the World Cup for a while was that Dinesh Karthik's place was safe but you never know till the team is announced. Either way, it was going to be hard on one keeper. The rest of the team is predictable. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 15, 2019
Unlucky Pant?
Feel Rishabh Pant should have been included. #CWC19
More reactions on Rayudu, who was India's No 4 not a long time back
not so long back Rayudu virtually had the endorsement of virat kohli, no less, to be India's number 4 at the world cup..in sport, there can be no guarantees.. — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) April 15, 2019
More noise on Pant's exclusion as well
Wasn’t Pant elevated to the top tier of the Central Contracts a few weeks back?? Not a certainty in two of the three formats.
A few niggles aside, this is the best 15 we have. And man-to-man, it isn't a patch on the 1983 and 2011 Cup winning squads. If it plays to potential, this team can reach the semis. Anything more will be a pleasant bonus #CWC19#WorldCup2019#TeamIndia — avijit ghosh (@cinemawaleghosh) April 15, 2019
BCCI announced the Team India squad for the 2019 World Cup that begins in England and Wales on 30 May. Dinesh Karthik was picked up as the second wicket-keeper in the team in place of Rishabh Pant and selectors backed Vijay Shankar to play the role of much-debated No 4 position. At the press conference, chief of selectors MSK Prasad said that the panel has covered all bases and has selected a balanced side for the show piece event in England.
"We've covered all the bases, and this is one of the most balanced sides we have produced. We had discussed Khaleel and Saini, and they will be around. We've been planning. Let me frankly tell that in the last month or so, there were a couple of places which cropped up. We do have reserves," said MSK Prasad in the press conference.
Here is the Team India squad for World Cup
Balanced team? What do you say?
Wrong to drop Rayudu?
DK is flying to England
Unlucky Pant?
More reactions on Rayudu, who was India's No 4 not a long time back
More noise on Pant's exclusion as well
Some say that this is the best squad ever
Updated Date:
Apr 15, 2019 18:45:04 IST
Also See
ICC World Cup Team India Selected Players List Announced, Highlights: Shankar, Jadeja included, Karthik picked over Pant
India World Cup Squad 2019: Vijay Shankar, Dinesh Karthik included; Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant miss out as selectors announce team
India World Cup squad 2019, full list of players: From Vijay Shankar to Dinesh Karthik, 15 players who made the cut for mega event