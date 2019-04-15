First Cricket
India Squad for ICC World Cup 2019: 'Unlucky Pant, Shattered Rayudu', Twitter reacts as India announce 15-man squad for mega event

Here are some reactions on Twitter on the squad announcement of Indian team for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

FirstCricket Staff, Apr 15, 2019 15:59:08 IST

BCCI announced the Team India squad for the 2019 World Cup that begins in England and Wales on 30 May. Dinesh Karthik was picked up as the second wicket-keeper in the team in place of Rishabh Pant and selectors backed Vijay Shankar to play the role of much-debated No 4 position. At the press conference, chief of selectors MSK Prasad said that the panel has covered all bases and has selected a balanced side for the show piece event in England.

"We've covered all the bases, and this is one of the most balanced sides we have produced. We had discussed Khaleel and Saini, and they will be around. We've been planning. Let me frankly tell that in the last month or so, there were a couple of places which cropped up. We do have reserves," said MSK Prasad in the press conference.

Here is the Team India squad for World Cup

Balanced team? What do you say?

Wrong to drop Rayudu?

DK is flying to England

Unlucky Pant?

More reactions on Rayudu, who was India's No 4 not a long time back

More noise on Pant's exclusion as well

Some say that this is the best squad ever

Updated Date: Apr 15, 2019 18:45:04 IST

