India seamer Mohammed Shami thrice contemplated committing suicide during difficult time in 2018

Shami faced allegations of domestic violence and was booked after his wife Hasin Jahan lodged complaint against him.

Press Trust of India, May 02, 2020 23:22:34 IST

India speedster Mohammed Shami on Saturday revealed that he contemplated committing suicide at least thrice when he was enduring a difficult phase of his life in 2018.

Mohammed Shami during the first Test against Bangladesh. AP

"During that period there was also personal crisis in my life. You won't believe it but I contemplated committing suicide three times during that period," Shami told his India teammate Rohit Sharma during an Instagram live session.

"My family members were worried that I might end up doing something drastic. I was just not able to thing about cricket at that point."

Shami said his family stood like a rock with him and that support helped him get back on his feet.

"Then my family explained that every problem has a solution no matter how big the problem. My brother supported me a lot. My 2-3 friends used to stay with me for 24 hours.

"My parents asked me to focus on cricket to recover from that phase and not think about anything else. I started training then and sweated it out a lot at an academy in Dehradun," Shami said.

