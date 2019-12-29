India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar admits he is unsure about his comeback due to uncertainty of surgery
Bhuvneshwar, after being out due to side strain post the tour of the West Indies, had made a comeback against the same side in the T20 series earlier this month before being sidelined again.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Australia beat New Zealand by 247 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
In Odisha, touts have a field day as illiterate migrants scramble for documents to prove domicile status; activists condemn NRC, religion-based CAA
-
Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi over issue of NPR, NRC, says these exercises 'will be more disastrous than demonetisation'
-
Bollywood Awards 2019: Rani or Kangana? Rap or Niyam ho? Ayushmann or Ranveer? A pick of the year’s best work
-
Sensex rallies 411 points, Nifty above 12,200-mark; bank stocks spurt ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's meet with PSB heads tomorrow
-
Five hospitalised after stabbing incident during Hanukkah celebrations in New York’s Monsey; suspect located, motive yet to be ascertained
-
Premier League: Mikel Arteta's pragmatic Arsenal against Frank Lampard's attacking Chelsea will be chess vs checkers
-
In UP's Kanpur, Muslims allege cops raised 'har har Mahadev' slogans, threatened women with rape in crackdown on anti-CAA protesters
-
Amid anti-CAA, NRC protests, artists in India are creating — and sharing — a portrait of dissent
-
A decade of Beyoncé: The pop singer's fandom and music that sparked vital conversations
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not sure when he will make a comeback to competitive cricket as it is yet to be ascertained whether a surgery is required to treat his sports hernia.
The senior seamer, who is expected to be out for an indefinite period of time, doesn't want to blame the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for allegedly bungling his rehabilitation. He, though, is a bit surprised as to why his hernia couldn't be detected earlier.
File image of Bhuvneshwar Kumar. AFP
"World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. First thing is getting fit and I don't know when I will get fit," Bhuvneshwar told PTI in an exclusive interview.
Asked about the NCA's role, the 29-year-old was predictably defensive and said it's best the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) brass deals with it.
"It's up to BCCI as to how they are going to take it. They must have had a chat with the NCA.
"NCA must have tried their best but I don't know what went wrong and why they couldn't diagnose. Still I am not the right person to comment on that as it might say something else and BCCI will come up with something else," said the Meerut man, who played 21 Tests, 114 ODIs and 43 T20 Internationals.
Bhuvneshwar also offered a dead defence when asked if players are wary of going to the NCA.
"It's an individual's responsibility or wish whether he want to go to the NCA or not."
On his recovery process, he said that he is waiting for the doctor's appointment, after which a clearer picture could emerge on the need for a surgery.
"There is no surety of surgery, but generally, the standard procedure in case of sports hernia is surgery. But we still need to take an appointment and I am not sure where it's going to be. But we are trying to get it as soon as possible.
"Till I consult a doctor, can't say when will be the comeback as it will depend on the diagnosis and treatment plan."
Bhuvneshwar, after being out due to side strain post the tour of the West Indies, had made a comeback against the same side in the T20 series earlier this month before being sidelined again.
"Injuries can be frustrating at times but I am not at all heartbroken. It's part and parcel of our journey. I was in good rhythm against the West Indies.
"I want to be back at my best but as I said I don't know what will be the treatment like. So whatever the doctor says will go with that thing only," he said.
He was also asked if it will be a direct battle between him and the other injured seamer Deepak Chahar (stress fracture) for a berth in the T20 World Cup in Australia.
"When I get fit it will be about performing. So I am not thinking about who all will be there. Thinking about selection is not in my hands and it's not my job also. My job is to perform and I will do that," his answer was matter of fact.
The forced break had given Bhuvneshwar time to indulge in the little joys of life that a busy international cricketer finds difficult to do.
"I am spending a lot of time with my family and as you play and travel a lot, you miss out on family time. Go out with family, do the small things that makes us happy," he said.
He has been a brand ambassador of noted sports goods manufacturers Asics and thanked them for providing the perfect bowling spikes required for fast bowlers.
"It's been two years and it's been very good so far using Asics bowling shoes. It's very difficult to get good shoes and being a fast bowler it's a necessity as poor quality of shoes can get you injured," he said.
Do they make customised shoes for you? "Whatever they are making suits perfectly for me. Almost everyone is using Asics and I didn't need any customised shoes," he added.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 29, 2019 15:14:05 IST
Also See
Men's Cricket in 2019: From epic World Cup final between England and New Zealand to one-sided Test action, review of the year
Playing flamboyant shots not a 'crime' as long as results are produced, reckons Rohit Sharma
Quality of National Cricket Academy's services must be reviewed, as several players find training, treatment lacking