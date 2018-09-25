India ride on Harmanpreet Kaur, Jemimah Rodrigues' knocks to beat Sri Lanka by 51 runs, clinch T20 series 4-0
Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a dream series, contributed 46 off 31 balls with six boundaries and a six.
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs AFG Live Now
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 51 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW West Indies Women beat South Africa Women by 17 runs
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG Vs BAN Bangladesh beat Afghanistan by 3 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 9 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs AFG Pakistan beat Afghanistan by 3 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 4th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 6th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 7th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 9th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 10th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE cricket score, Asia Cup 2018 at Dubai: Rahul, Rayudu complete 50-run stand
-
Assam Police seeks to form ATS after discovery of Hizbul Mujahideen module rings alarm bells among security establishment
-
Debt-ridden IL&FS will not be allowed to collapse, all options open: LIC Chairman VK Sharma
-
PGA Tour Championship: Tiger Woods returns from the brink to deliver a blockbuster for the ages
-
Chekka Chivantha Vaanam star Arun Vijay on his character Thyagu and working with Mani Ratnam
-
India vs Afghanistan, LIVE score, Asia cup 2018 at Dubai: भारत 50 रन के पार
-
ऐसा भारत बनाने की जरूरत जिसमें सचमुच सबका साथ, सबका विकास हो
-
कांग्रेस इसलिए कीचड़ उछाल रही है क्योंकि उसमें विकास पर बहस करने की हिम्मत नहीं: मोदी
-
ये क्या कह गए सुशील मोदी? हाथ जोड़ने से बिहार में रुकेगा क्राइम?
-
महज एक चुनाव नतीजे मालदीव की किस्मत संवारने के लिए नाकाफी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6113
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4032
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Katunayake: Indian women ended their tour of Sri Lanka in style with a comprehensive 51-run win against the hosts in the fifth and final T20 International on Tuesday.
India thus clinched the series 4-0 with the second match being abandoned due to rain.
File image of Harmanpreet Kaur. AP
Batting first, India scored a commendable 156 in 18.3 overs with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur smashing her way to 63 off 38 balls. Her innings comprised three fours and five huge sixes.
Jemimah Rodrigues, who had a dream series, contributed 46 off 31 balls with six boundaries and a six.
Sri Lanka were all out for 105 in 17.4 overs with leg-spinner Poonam Yadav being the pick of the bowlers with 3/18 in 4 overs. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma and left-arm spinner Radha Yadav also chipped in with two wickets apiece.
The T20 series has all about Jemimah's coming of age performance for the senior side. Her sequence of scores in the T20 series is 36, 57, 52 not out and 46.
During this match, along with her skipper, she added 75 runs in 7.1 over before a batting collapse hit India. Save the duo and ODI captain Mithali Raj (12), none of the others could reach double figures.
Off-spinners Shashikala Siriwardene (3/19) and Priyadarshini Fernando (3/24) were the wreckers in chief. However, Harmanpreet's power hitting got India past 150-run mark.
Sri Lanka were never in the chase and their end came swiftly with last five wickets falling for only 11 runs.
From 94 for five, they were all out for 105 as most of their players went for needless shots under pressure.
Brief Scores: India 156 all out in 18.3 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 63 off 38 balls, Jemimah Rodrigues 46 off 31 balls, Shashikala Siriwardene 3/19, Priyadharshini Fernando 3/19)
Sri Lanka 105 in 17.4 overs (Poonam Yadav 3/18, Radha Yadav 2/14). India won by 51 runs. India win five-match series 4-0.
Updated Date:
Sep 25, 2018
Also See
Jemimah Rodrigues, Poonam Yadav's heroics take Indian women to 13-run win over Sri Lanka in T20 series opener
Rain washes out second T20 match in Colombo between India women and Sri Lanka women
ICC Women's Championship: Clinical India ride on performances of bowlers, Smriti Mandhana to hammer Sri Lanka in 1st ODI