India physio Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem Hasan after Bangladesh batsman gets struck by Mohammed Shami in pink-ball Test
The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.
Kolkata: The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.
Hasan was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery.
Indian skipper Virat Kohli came running to the middle to check on the Bangladesh batsman. Then, physio Patel came down to the crease to attend to Bangladesh's lower-order batter. BCCI's official Twitter handle posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr. Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet. #PinkBallTest".
Before the start of the pink-ball match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players.
Updated Date:
Nov 22, 2019 17:25:19 IST
