First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AFG and WI in IND | 3rd T20I Nov 17, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 29 runs
AFG and WI in IND | 2nd T20I Nov 16, 2019
AFG vs WI
Afghanistan beat West Indies by 41 runs
AFG and WI in IND Nov 27, 2019
AFG vs WI
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
ENG in NZ Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Seddon Park, Hamilton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India physio Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem Hasan after Bangladesh batsman gets struck by Mohammed Shami in pink-ball Test

The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.

Asian News International, Nov 22, 2019 17:25:19 IST

Kolkata: The ongoing day-night Test between India and Bangladesh witnessed an incident that highlighted the spirit of cricket as the Indian physio Nitin Patel was seen attending to Bangladesh's Nayeem Hasan.

Hasan was struck on the helmet by a Mohammed Shami delivery.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli came running to the middle to check on the Bangladesh batsman. Then, physio Patel came down to the crease to attend to Bangladesh's lower-order batter. BCCI's official Twitter handle posted the video of the incident and captioned the post as: "In the end, it's all about the #SpiritOfCricket. #TeamIndia physio, Mr. Nitin Patel attends to Nayeem after he gets hit on the helmet. #PinkBallTest".

Before the start of the pink-ball match, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and Sachin Tendulkar greeted India and Bangladesh players.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Nov 22, 2019 17:25:19 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, BCCI, Cricket, Day-Night Test, India, India Vs Bangladesh, India Vs Bangladesh 2019, Mohammed Shami, Nayeem Hasan, Nitin Patel, Pink Ball Test, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all