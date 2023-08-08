Shikhar Dhawan opened up on the intensity and expectations associated with India vs Pakistan matches at big ticket events. The veteran opener revealed how many want you to win this one match in the rivalry even if the larger objective of winning World Cups remains unfulfilled.

India and Pakistan will face off at least two times in the next couple of months – in the Asia Cup and the ODI World Cup.

Dhawan, who has played nine matches versus Pakistan, said the intensity on the field is high but the players can also have light-hearted chats.

“It has always been the case of ‘Whether or not you win the World Cup, don’t lose to Pakistan’ (laughs). But winning the World Cup is also important and by God’s grace hopefully we will. There’s definitely excitement (while playing Pakistan) but also a lot of pressure. There’s definitely a satisfying feeling playing against them when the match ends. Whenever I have played Pakistan, we have won mostly. The intensity on the field is also high, but there’s also some light chat with them,” Dhawan said in a video posted by Star Sports.

With Shubman Gill on the rise, Dhawan’s place at the top of the order has become scarce. The southpaw last played for India in December. Since then, Gill has opened alongside Rohit Sharma with Ishan Kishan as the backup choice.

Dhawan, who has played in the 2013, 2017 Champions Trophies and 2015, 2019 ODI World Cups, has scored six centuries at these mega events while collecting 1238 runs at an average of 65.15.

“It’s a very special feeling when you play in a World Cup and that’s what you prepare for when you are playing bilateral series,” Dhawan told ICC.

“Your main aim in that or when the World Cup is going to come. So we’re maturing ourselves and bilateral series are like a step-by-step [process]. You take small steps to reach the bigger target and of course, it’s a whole different feeling.” he added.