First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in AUS | 3rd T20I Nov 25, 2018
AUS Vs IND
India beat Australia by 6 wickets
PAK and NZ in UAE | 2nd Test Nov 24, 2018
PAK Vs NZ
Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
WI in BAN Nov 30, 2018
BAN vs WI
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
PAK and NZ in UAE Dec 03, 2018
PAK vs NZ
Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India-Pakistan fixture sold out, just 3,500 tickets left for remaining matches in World Cup, says ICC official

Not more than 3,500 tickets are left in total for the 2019 World Cup in England, said a top ICC official in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Press Trust of India, November 28, 2018

New Delhi: Not more than 3,500 tickets are left in total for the 2019 World Cup in England, said a top ICC official in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Representative image. AFP

Representative image. AFP

Campbell Jamieson, General Manager (Commercial) at the International Cricket Council, said most of the tickets have been sold out for the tournament to be held in the UK from 30 May-14 July. Overall, 48 games will be played in the mega event.

Tickets for all India games are sold out, including the one against Pakistan on 16 June at Old Trafford.

"Most of the World Cup games are sold out. I think we have just about 3,500 tickets left in total. This shows the interest the game is greater than ever," Jamieson told PTI after announcement of the tie-up between ICC and Indian beer brand Bira 91.

England will host South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on 30 May while the final will be held on 14 July at Lord's.

Updated Date: Nov 28, 2018

Tags : 2019 ICC World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC, ICC World Cup 2019, India, India Vs Pakistan, Pakistan, SportsTracker, World Cup

Also See



fp-mobile


Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4397 116
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 England 4722 105
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 Australia 3663 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6918 126
2 India 7000 121
3 New Zealand 4803 112
4 South Africa 4985 111
5 Pakistan 4370 102
6 Australia 3980 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 4979 138
2 India 5064 127
3 England 2586 118
4 Australia 3014 116
5 South Africa 2502 114
6 New Zealand 2803 112
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all