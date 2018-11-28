India-Pakistan fixture sold out, just 3,500 tickets left for remaining matches in World Cup, says ICC official
Not more than 3,500 tickets are left in total for the 2019 World Cup in England, said a top ICC official in New Delhi on Wednesday.
New Delhi: Not more than 3,500 tickets are left in total for the 2019 World Cup in England, said a top ICC official in New Delhi on Wednesday.
Representative image. AFP
Campbell Jamieson, General Manager (Commercial) at the International Cricket Council, said most of the tickets have been sold out for the tournament to be held in the UK from 30 May-14 July. Overall, 48 games will be played in the mega event.
Tickets for all India games are sold out, including the one against Pakistan on 16 June at Old Trafford.
"Most of the World Cup games are sold out. I think we have just about 3,500 tickets left in total. This shows the interest the game is greater than ever," Jamieson told PTI after announcement of the tie-up between ICC and Indian beer brand Bira 91.
England will host South Africa in the tournament opener at the Oval on 30 May while the final will be held on 14 July at Lord's.
Updated Date:
Nov 28, 2018
