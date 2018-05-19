First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IPL | Match 52 May 18, 2018
DEL Vs CHE
Delhi Daredevils beat Chennai Super Kings by 34 runs
IPL | Match 51 May 17, 2018
BLR Vs HYD
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 14 runs
BANW in SA May 20, 2018
SAW vs BANW
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
Womens Asia Cup T20 Jun 03, 2018
INDW vs MALW
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India pacer Varun Aaron confident of national call-up, says he is bowling at his best

Out-of-favour seamer Varun Aaron is confident of a national call-up, saying he is bowling at his best for Leicestershire in the English County circuit.

PTI, May 19, 2018

Mumbai: Out-of-favour seamer Varun Aaron is confident of a national call-up, saying he is bowling at his best for Leicestershire in the English County circuit.

Aaron has played 9 Test matches and nine ODIs for India.

He played his last Test against South Africa in 2015 at Bengaluru and last ODI against Sri Lanka at Cuttack in 2014. Since then he is out of the national reckoning.

File image of Varun Aaron. PTI

File image of Varun Aaron. PTI

"I am definitely hopeful for a national call up, I am just trying to perform as well as I can here (in County) and the decision is up to the selectors, if they deem me fit to play for India again, but I feel I am in great space and I am bowling at my best," the 28-year-old told PTI.

The right-arm pacer says he was forced out of his comfort zone as the opposition teams in County Cricket have prepared flat tracks.

"Playing in these conditions has helped me. When I got here, I thought there is going to be a lot in the wickets for fast-bowlers, but turns out its not that way. Now there is a toss rule in England, which entitles the opposition team to bowl without having a toss, if they feel the wicket is going to help them.

"So just because of that every team is preparing flat tracks and on these tracks I had to improvise, come out of my comfort zone and bowl the kinds of deliveries which I did not bowl before," he explained.

He returned with good figures of 4/65 and 2/66 against Glamorgan and the pacer says that working on his in-swingers has helped him.

"I used to rely on my out-swing to get wickets, but I realised after the first match, I have to bowl good in-swinger.

"I worked on my in-swinger and I have been bowling great in-swing and that helped me get those six wickets and that victory ensured a Leicestershire win after 19 Games, which was a big deal for the club. It was special for me to help them win that game," he noted.

"My county experience has been great. I feel it is a great atmosphere for you to grow as a bowler and take on the pressure of being the overseas bowler in your county (team), so the onus is on you to perform.

"So I am enjoying the responsibility of that and it also brings out the best in you. I feel that my bowling is going from strength to strength," the Jharkhand pacer claimed.

Updated Date: May 19, 2018

Tags : #County Cricket #Cricket #Glamorgan #India #Jharkhand #Leicestershire #SportsTracker #Varun Aaron

Also See

T20 LEAGUE POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Hyderabad
 13 9 4 0 18
2
Chennai
 13 8 5 0 16
3
Kolkata
 13 7 6 0 14
4
Mumbai
 13 6 7 0 12
5
Bangalore
 13 6 7 0 12
6
Rajasthan
 13 6 7 0 12
7
Punjab
 13 6 7 0 12
8
Delhi
 13 4 9 0 8

Raazi stars Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and director Meghna Gulzar discuss their upcoming film




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5257 125
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Australia 3327 104
6 Pakistan 3279 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 2990 130
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all