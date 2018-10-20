Praveen Kumar on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 32-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, where he thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for helping him through his journey as an international cricketer.

The right-arm pacer, who mad his name as a bowler who can swing the ball both ways, made his debut for India against Pakistan in 2007. In his 11-year long international career, Praveen played 68 ODIs and picked up 77 wickets at an average of 36.02. He also played six Test matches and 10 T20Is, picking up 27 and eight wickets respectively.

its been a great jounery.

Its been a great life.

With a heavy heart I want to say gud bye to my 1st love #CricketMeriJaan

But the test cap no 268 nd ODI 170 will be mine till indian cricket era will continue... Thankyou @BCCI nd @UPCACricket for helping me to live up my dream.🇮🇳 — praveen kumar (@praveenkumar) October 20, 2018

Praveen last played for India in March 2012 in a T20I against South Africa. He was also part of the 2011 World Cup side, but missed the tournament, which India won, due to illness.

Speaking to Indian Express on his retirement, Praveen said he's leaving the game without any regrets.

“I have no regrets. Dil sey khela, dil sey bowling daala (I played and bowled with my heart). There are good bowlers waiting in the wings back in UP and I don’t want their careers to be affected. Mein kheloonga toh ek ka jagah jayega, (If I play, one spot would go); it’s important to think of other players’ future as well. My time is over and I have accepted it. I’m happy and thankful to god for giving me this chance,” Praveen said.

He picked 2008 Commonwealth Bank series win over Australia as the highest point of his career.

"I can’t forget the CB series which we won in Australia, probably it was the highest point in my career,” Praveen said.

On his plans for the future, Praveen said he would want to become a bowling coach.