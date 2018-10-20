India pacer Praveen Kumar announces retirement from all forms of cricket, says he has 'no regrets'
Praveen Kumar, 32, on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket, calling time on his 11-year long international career.
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 150 runs
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 5 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 18 runs (D/L method)
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 373 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Australia in UAE, Only T20 International, 2018 UAE vs AUS - Oct 22nd, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 26th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 27th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Amritsar train tragedy: How poor crowd management, official apathy and overcrowding led to Dussehra disaster
-
Bhima Koregaon violence: While activists' arrests make headlines, Telangana workers jailed for similar charges languish
-
#MeToo and mental heath: Notes on surviving this harrowing news cycle, from those who've been there
-
Shazia Iqbal questions MAMI over dropping her short film; says it's 'collateral damage' of #MeToo movement
-
Sensex plummets 464 points to close at 34,316 on liquidity concerns, Nifty down 149 points; RIL, NBFC shares drag
-
A tough administrator, ND Tiwari introduced concept of industrial hubs to Uttar Pradesh, kept criminals out of governance
-
Denmark Open 2018, LIVE badminton score and updates: Saina Nehwal beats Gregoria Tunjung to enter final; Kidambi Srikanth ousted
-
Finding Durga: As Pujo ends, a Kolkata photographer seeks the goddess in the everyday
-
BJP की केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक शुरू, PM मोदी-शाह समेत अन्य सदस्य मौजूद
-
J&K निकाय चुनाव नतीजे: जम्मू में BJP का दबदबा, घाटी में भी कई जगह खिला कमल, लद्दाख में कांग्रेस को कामयाबी
-
अमृतसर रेल हादसा Updates: रेलवे ट्रैक के पास रावण दहन के लिए आयोजकों को पुलिस ने दी थी इजाजत
-
अमेरिका की भारत को दो टूक: F-16 खरीद लो, नहीं लगाएंगे रूस सौदे के लिए प्रतिबंध
-
छत्तीसगढ़ विधानसभा चुनाव 2018: इसमें बीजेपी-कांग्रेस का घाटा, जोगी का कुछ नहीं जाता
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Praveen Kumar on Saturday announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The 32-year-old made the announcement on Twitter, where he thanked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) for helping him through his journey as an international cricketer.
The right-arm pacer, who mad his name as a bowler who can swing the ball both ways, made his debut for India against Pakistan in 2007. In his 11-year long international career, Praveen played 68 ODIs and picked up 77 wickets at an average of 36.02. He also played six Test matches and 10 T20Is, picking up 27 and eight wickets respectively.
Praveen last played for India in March 2012 in a T20I against South Africa. He was also part of the 2011 World Cup side, but missed the tournament, which India won, due to illness.
Speaking to Indian Express on his retirement, Praveen said he's leaving the game without any regrets.
“I have no regrets. Dil sey khela, dil sey bowling daala (I played and bowled with my heart). There are good bowlers waiting in the wings back in UP and I don’t want their careers to be affected. Mein kheloonga toh ek ka jagah jayega, (If I play, one spot would go); it’s important to think of other players’ future as well. My time is over and I have accepted it. I’m happy and thankful to god for giving me this chance,” Praveen said.
He picked 2008 Commonwealth Bank series win over Australia as the highest point of his career.
"I can’t forget the CB series which we won in Australia, probably it was the highest point in my career,” Praveen said.
On his plans for the future, Praveen said he would want to become a bowling coach.
Updated Date:
Oct 20, 2018
Also See
BCCI's unjustified complimentary passes regulation may derail functioning of state units
BCCI selection panel lacks experience, cannot challenge Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, says former India wicket-keeper Syed Kirmani
#MeToo in India: BCCI CEO Rahul Johri goes on leave to prepare response for sexual harassment allegations