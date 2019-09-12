First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 3rd T20I Sep 06, 2019
SL vs NZ
Sri Lanka beat New Zealand by 37 runs
AFG in BAN | One-off Test Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by 224 runs
BAN Tri-Nation T20I Series Sep 13, 2019
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
ICC CWC League 2 Sep 13, 2019
USA vs PNG
Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, Florida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India pacer Navdeep Saini says he will have to work harder to get into Test team

An impressive T20 International debut under his belt, speedster Navdeep Saini hopes to play Test cricket in future but feels he will need extra hard work to break into the "strong" bowling unit of the national team.

Press Trust of India, Sep 12, 2019 19:18:50 IST

An impressive T20 International debut under his belt, speedster Navdeep Saini hopes to play Test cricket in future but feels he will need extra hard work to break into the "strong" bowling unit of the national team.

The 26-year-old Saini, who plays domestic cricket for Delhi, made his T20 International debut against the West Indies in Florida and won the Man of the Match award in his maiden appearance last month.

India pacer Navdeep Saini says he will have to work harder to get into Test team

file image of Navdeep Saini. AP

"Our bowling unit in the Test format is very strong. When I was with the team (in West Indies) I realised that I'll have to work harder to get into the side. Only by doing that I might get a chance," Saini told reporters on the sidelines of the launch of All India Public Sector T20 cricket tournament.

The Indian pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami have been extremely consistent helping the side claim some of its biggest overseas Test wins in the last couple of years.

With Umesh Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar also competing for spots in the playing XI, breaking into the Indian Test side seems tough.

However, the Indian team management sees Saini as a future prospect in red-ball cricket. To groom him in the longest format of the game, the management used him as a net bowler in the Test series against West Indies and the youngster said he learnt a lot from his experience with the senior team.

"When I speak to bowlers like Shami, Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar in the nets I get a lot of help from them. At the international level error of margin is very less so I learn how to work around it in practice," Saini said.

Saini was in the reckoning for selection for India's home Test series against South Africa next month but did not figure in the 15-member squad announced on Thursday.

Talking about skipper Virat Kohli, who also captains Saini in the IPL in the Royal Challengers Bangalore team, he said: "Playing under Virat bhai's captaincy helps me a lot. He always talks about commitment. He says if you have to achieve anything you should be committed to it completely."

Updated Date: Sep 12, 2019 19:18:50 IST

Tags : Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4027 115
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4784 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all