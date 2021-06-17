India pacer Jasprit Bumrah revisits past Instagram posts with wife Sanjana Ganesan

Team India bowler Jasprit Bumrah will soon be seen in action for the World Test Championship (WTC) final in Southampton that begins on Friday, 18 June, 2021.

Before the championship, the right-arm pacer revisited some of his 'Instagram memories' during a recent chat with his wife Sanjana Ganesan, who is also a popular TV sports presenter.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video where Sanjana asked Bumrah the story behind some of his old Instagram posts.

During the interview, Bumrah was shown a photo where he is seen posing with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy that India won. It was photographed after India beat Australia in the Brisbane Test to clinch the 4-match series 2-1.

Explaining the photo, the bowler said, “This picture was taken after the 4th Test.” Bumrah said that he didn't play that Test. The player said that it was a memorable Test and they won the series in Australia.

Playing with his sister, starring in school cricket and ‘the best day’ of his life.@SanjanaGanesan takes @Jaspritbumrah93 through some Insta Memories before the #WTC21 Final 🎥 pic.twitter.com/k8FKUxgQJI — ICC (@ICC) June 17, 2021

Another picture where Bumrah is seen playing a guitar was the subject of some discussion, with Sanjana asking whether he could play it or not. “No, I don't.” He said in the video that this image was taken in 2014 when he was trying to learn. “It's just for a picture I guess,” the bowler clarified.

Later during the interaction, when Bumrah was shown a picture from his wedding, the fast-bowler instantly said "best day of his life."

Bumrah, who has done well in England earlier, hopes to put up a strong show this time against New Zealand at The Ageas Bowl in the summit clash.

For the unversed, Bumrah tied the knot with Sanjana in Goa on 15 March, 2021. She is a former Miss India finalist and has also been a participant on MTV’s Splitsvilla in 2014.