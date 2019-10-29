First Cricket
India pacer Jasprit Bumrah drops hint of his imminent return from injury with cryptic 'coming soon' tweet

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 24 September had announced that Jasprit Bumrah had sustained a lower back injury.

Asian News International, Oct 29, 2019 16:26:19 IST

New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday dropped a colossal hint of his return to action as he wrote on 'coming soon' on his recent social media post.

Bumrah took to Twitter and posted a picture during his gym session while captioning it as 'coming soon'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 24 September had announced that the 25-year-old bowler had sustained a lower back injury.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0.

Umesh Yadav had replaced Bumrah for the three-match Test series against the Proteas.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches against Bangladesh, starting from 3 November. Bumrah has not been included in any of the squad.

Updated Date: Oct 29, 2019 16:26:19 IST

