New Delhi: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Tuesday dropped a colossal hint of his return to action as he wrote on 'coming soon' on his recent social media post.

Bumrah took to Twitter and posted a picture during his gym session while captioning it as 'coming soon'.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on 24 September had announced that the 25-year-old bowler had sustained a lower back injury.

Consequently, he was ruled out of the Test series against South Africa, which India won by 3-0.

Umesh Yadav had replaced Bumrah for the three-match Test series against the Proteas.

India are scheduled to play three T20Is and two Test matches against Bangladesh, starting from 3 November. Bumrah has not been included in any of the squad.

