Suryakumar Yadav has been India’s best T20 batter for a while now. The right-handed batter, with his unique ability to play shots all around the park, has amassed 225 runs in five matches of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 so far and has had a major hand in India reaching the semi-finals.

Suryakumar also known as SKY is the only Indian batter to cross the 1000-run mark in T20Is in a calendar year and the second overall. The world No 1 T20I batter has scored 1026 runs in 28 matches so far in 2022 at an average of 44.60 and a strike rate of 186.54.

The 32-year-old batter on Sunday once again showed what makes him so feared as he slammed a quick-fire 61 off just 25 balls to help his team beat Zimbabwe by 71 runs and ensure a top finish for India in the Group 2 of Super 12s. The highlight of SKY’s innings were the lap shots and scoops that fetched him sixes behind the wicket.

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir is mighty impressed with Suryakumar and feels that India had never had a player like him.

“There are players like Virat Kohli, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma, who are very orthodox players. Suryakumar Yadav is different. Enjoy, watch and relish it. Because you don’t get these kind of players that often and India has never had this kind of player, especially batting at No.4. You will get traditional players who will give you much more consistency, but imagine the strike rate if Suryakumar, what was it, 180 I guess? Above 200 runs, three fifties…he is the Player of the Tournament for me already even if India don’t go on to win it. He is already the best because the kind of impact he has had,” Gambhir said on Star Sports.

“He does not get the luxury of playing those first six overs. But he bats at No 4 and with a strike rate of 175/180. No batter at No 4 has that kind of an impact in this World Cup.”

After topping their group in the Super 12 stage, India will face England in the semi-finals on Thursday.

