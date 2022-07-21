India need to improve how they play left-arm seamers: Wasim Jaffer

Mohammed Amir in the 2017 Champions Trophy final, Trent Boult in the 2019 World Cup semi-final, Shaheen Afridi in 2021 T20 World Cup fixture and now Reece Topley in the England ODIs. India and the struggle against left-arm seamers continues. The Men in Blue have found going tough against left-arm quicks and the top-order comprising of Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli struggled in the recently concluded ODI series vs England. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer feels "this is one area I feel Indian batters need to improve".

“Talking from India’s batting perspective, they need to improve how they play left-arm seamers. That has been a concern, including Trent Boult, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Reece Topley probably in the series. That is one box they need to tick, where they are getting some Indian bowlers to bowl them in the nets. That has been a concern, when the ball gets old it’s fine but those bowlers have troubled the Indian batters. This is one area I feel Indian batters need to improve going forward," Jaffer told News18.

Jaffer's views were echoed by former England captain Nasser Hussain who, in a chat with Sony Sports Network, highlighted the moments India batters struggled against left-arm seamers.

“They need to play to left arm [pace bowling] a little bit better. History tells you that Shaheen Shah Afridi blew them away one evening in Dubai, Mohammad Amir blew them away one afternoon at the Oval in a final, and Reece Topley has blown them away here [at Old Trafford].

“They need to be a bit more tensed to their batting so some of their seamers will come down in a T20, in the last two overs with 20 to win. One of those seamers will need them to get across the line,” Hussain added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.