India Maharajas vs World Giants LIVE Score, Legends League Cricket 2022: Giants opt to bat first

Preview: The Legends League Cricket (LLC) carnival is all set to take off in Kolkata from September 16 as cricketing legends descended in the City of Joy on Thursday.

A special benefit match between India Maharajas and Team World Giants will kick-start the much-awaited season of the league in India for the first time in Kolkata on 16 September.

Former Sri Lankan spin wizard Muralitharan, who will be representing Manipal Tigers, said in a press interaction in Kolkata on Thursday that he will be aiming to roll back the years when he takes the field for his team. “After a long time, we are going to play and the feeling of coming back to a tournament is pulsating for us.”

“As former cricketers, we miss cricket and miss the feeling of playing amidst the hooting and cheering. I hope it becomes an annual event for everyone so that the younger lot not only enjoys watching contemporary cricketers but also gets to watch the former cricketers and legends entertain them,” the once-dreaded off-spinner said.

With 90 cricketing greats in action, the league will take part in 16 matches including the benefit match.

Some of the top names who would be gracing the tournament with their presence are Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jacques Kallis, Chris Gayle, and Brett Lee among others.

The proceeds of the benefit match will be given to Kapil Dev’s Khushii Foundation, which supports girl child education.

Manipal Tigers and Bhilwara Kings are the other two franchises in the four-team league.

With inputs from ANI

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.