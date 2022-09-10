Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends LIVE score: Binny, Yusuf aim to steady IND

Preview: Legendary cricketers will be back in action when Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes’ South Africa Legends in Match 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament at Kanpur’s Green Park on Saturday.

Apart from Tendulkar, the Indian team boasts of the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan among other former cricketers. Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Alviro Petersen and other prominent former Proteas cricketers form the South Africa side.

India Legends were crowned inaugural champions of the Road Safety World Series in March 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs.

Squads:

India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar

South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones.

