Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends LIVE score: Binny, Yusuf aim to steady IND

OUT! Yuvraj Singh tries to go big, but Botha at long-off safely claims the catch. Second wicket for Johan van der Wath. Yuvraj c Botha b van der Wath 6
Road Safety World Series 2022, India Legends vs South Africa Legends LIVE score: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament. Sachin Tendulkar's India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes-led South Africa Legends in the first match of the latest edition. Stay tuned
After 14 overs, India Legends 124/3
Johan Botha finishes his spell with figures of 0/39 from four overs. Stuart Binny is joined by Yuvraj Singh in the middle.
OUT! Eddie Leie removes Suresh Raina. Raina has played his part but is dismissed for 33. Raina c van der Wath b Eddie Leie 33
After 12 overs, India 111/2
Johan Botha continues, with Stuart Binny facing him. 12 runs off the over with two fours in it. Bitha's figures read 0/33 after 3 overs.
After 8 overs, India 68/2
Alviro Petersen into the attack. Suresh Raina pierces through the gap between extra-cover and long off for a four in the fifth ball of the over. Eight runs off the over.
After 7 overs, India 60/2
Suresh Raina and Stuart Binny will look to rebuild India's innings after they have now lost both openers in Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha. Van der Wath bowls the seventh over of the innings, eight runs come off it.
OUT! Jonty Rhodes makes no mistake at point to remove Naman Ojha. Van der Wath with the wicket for Proteas. Naman Ojha c Jonty Rhodes b van der Wath 21
OUT! South Africa get their man, as Ntini removes Sachin Tendulkar. Caught by Johan Botha as Tendulkar mistimes his shot. Tendulkar c Botha b Ntini 16
After 4 overs, India Legends 38/0
Ntini into the attack. Tendulkar hits Ntini for a boundary, his first boundary, towards the long-on fence. Good over for India with 11 runs coming off it.
After 2 overs, India Legends 22/0
India Legends are off a quick start. Naman Ojha doing most of the job with the bat, having scored 14 off 9 balls already, with three fours to his name.
Preview: Legendary cricketers will be back in action when Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends take on Jonty Rhodes’ South Africa Legends in Match 1 of the Road Safety World Series 2022 tournament at Kanpur’s Green Park on Saturday.
Apart from Tendulkar, the Indian team boasts of the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan among other former cricketers. Lance Klusener, Makhaya Ntini, Alviro Petersen and other prominent former Proteas cricketers form the South Africa side.
India Legends were crowned inaugural champions of the Road Safety World Series in March 2021, when they defeated Sri Lanka Legends by 14 runs.
Squads:
India Legends Squad: Sachin Tendulkar(c), Naman Ojha, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Manpreet Gony, Harbhajan Singh, Munaf Patel, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Pragyan Ojha, S Badrinath, Rahul Sharma, Rajesh Pawar
South Africa Legends Squad: Jonty Rhodes(c), Morne van Wyk, Alviro Petersen, Jacques Rudolph, Henry Davids, Vernon Philander, Johan Botha, Lance Klusener, Zander de Bruyn, Makhaya Ntini, Garnett Kruger, Andrew Puttick, Johan van der Wath, Thandi Tshabalala, Eddie Leie, Lloyd Norris Jones.
