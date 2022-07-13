India leapfrog Pakistan to third spot in ICC ODI rankings

India overtook Pakistan to get to the third spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings following their one-sided 10-wicket win against England in the first of the three-match 50-over series.

India gained three rating points following the win, taking them to 108 rating points from 105 and leaving Pakistan behind at 106 rating points.

New Zealand are currently at the top of the rankings with 126 rating points ahead of England at 122.

India's emphatic win was dowwn to Jasprit Bumrah's six wicket-haul in the first ODI, which bunlded out England for 110 in the first innings; the visitors' lowest total against India.

His 6/19 wicket-haul has Bumrah regained the top spot in the ICC men's ODI Player Rankings. Bumrah had lost the top spot to New Zealand's Trent Boult in February 2020 after being No. 1 for most of the preceding two years. He has been at the top for a total of 730 days, more than any other Indian and the ninth-most in history.

Bumrah's new-ball partner Mohammad Shami too has gained after grabbing three for 31. Shami has progressed three slots to reach joint-23rd position along with team-mate Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

In the batting chart, captain Rohit Sharma has bridged the gap with third-placed Virat Kohli to just one rating point after his brisk 76 not out helped India chase down the target in just 18.4 overs, while left-hander Shikhar Dhawan inched up one slot to 12th position after his unbeaten 31.

In the latest weekly rankings update that also considers performances in the first two Ireland versus New Zealand matches, and the first West Indies versus Bangladesh match, England captain Jos Buttler has moved up one slot to 24th after top-scoring for England with 30.

In the ICC men's T20I Player Rankings, India batter Suryakumar Yadav has gained 44 slots to reach a career-best fifth position after his valiant 117 in the final match of a three-T20I series against England.

Nicholas Pooran of the West Indies is up five places to eighth after a match-winning 74 not out in the final match of their series against Bangladesh.

India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has surged seven places to a career-best seventh position after a haul of three for 15 in the second T20I in Birmingham, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (up two places to 19th), Harshal Patel (up 10 places to 23rd) and Bumrah (up six places to 27th) also progressed.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.