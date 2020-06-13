First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

India lack ability to handle pressure in crucial games, says former opener Gautam Gambhir

Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels Indian players lack “mental toughness” to handle pressure in crunch situations and cannot call themselves world champions unless they prove themselves in big-ticket tournaments like the World Cup

Press Trust of India, Jun 13, 2020 17:24:33 IST

Former opener Gautam Gambhir feels Indian players lack “mental toughness” to handle pressure in crunch situations and cannot call themselves world champions unless they prove themselves in big-ticket tournaments like the World Cup.

India won the ODI World Cup twice in 1983 and 2011 but have been knocked out in the semifinal stage in four editions, including the last two editions in 2015 and 2019. In T20 World Cups, India had triumphed in the inaugural edition in 2007 and reached the finals in 2014.

“What sets you apart from being a good player to being a very, very good player in a team squad is what you do on those crucial games. I think probably we have not been able to handle the pressure, probably other teams have been able to handle the pressure that way,” Gambhir said on Star Sports’ show 'Cricket Connected'.

“If you look at all the semi-finals and finals, it just shows when playing really well in the league stage and you don’t play well in the semi-finals or knockouts, it’s probably your mental toughness as well.”

Gambhir, who was part of the 2011 World Cup which the country won after 28 years, said India cannot call themselves world champions unless they prove themselves.

“We can keep talking that we’ve got everything, we have the ability to be the world champions, but till the time you don’t go on the cricket field and prove that, you will never be called the world champions,” the 38-year-old said.

“It’s just your ability in those crunch situations. In bilaterals and league stages you have got probably a chance to make the mistake, come to knockout stages, you don’t have a chance to do that, you make a mistake and you’re going back home. That’s where beliefs come into play and that where India lacks in all those crucial games.”

Updated Date: Jun 13, 2020 17:24:33 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Gautam Gambhir, Indian Cricket Team


Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all