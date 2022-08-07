Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the final match between India and West Indies. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. West Indies would now look for a consolation win in this encounter
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the final match between India and West Indies. India have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. West Indies would now look for a consolation win in this encounter
PREVIEW: India and West Indies take on each other in the fifth and final match of the series. The visitors have already taken an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series and would be looking to test bench strength in this final showdown.
On the other side, West Indies would look to take away a consolation win.
SQUADS
West Indies: Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Shimron Hetmyer, Devon Thomas(w), Jason Holder, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Obed McCoy, Keemo Paul, Odean Smith, Shamarh Brooks, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Sanju Samson, Deepak Hooda, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan
