After 12 overs,India 55/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 31 , Shubman Gill 23)
IND vs WI LIVE SCORE
Shikhar Dhawan hit two boundaries in that one. India continue to capitalise on the start that they have got
|India
|West Indies
|57/0 (13.0 ov) - R/R 4.38
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shikhar Dhawan (C)
|Batting
|32
|43
|5
|0
|Shubman Gill
|Batting
|24
|35
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Jason Holder
|3
|0
|16
|0
|Hayden Walsh
|0.6
|0
|2
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
57 (57) R/R: 4.44
Shikhar Dhawan (C) 32(43)
Shubman Gill 24(34)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Live streaming of IND vs WI 3rd ODI match, ball by ball commentary: India have won the toss and elected to bat first. You can also catch the LIVE ACTION on Fancode App
FOUR! What a way to bring up the 50-run stand. Jason Holder bowls that short and Dhawan pulls that nicely to backward square leg boundary
Six came from that over and Indian openers have started to stitch a stand now. The two batters are looking in some fine touch, especially Dhawan who is not letting away any bad delivery
FOUR! Fuller delivery, just outside off and Shikhar Dhawan dances down the track to hit that through the covers for a boundary
FOUR! Slightly back of the length from the bowler, going down the leg and Gill pulls that away to the fine leg boundary for a four
After 4 overs,India 16/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 8 , Shubman Gill 8)
India begin the proceedings in a steady manner. The two batters are building up on a good partnership and would look to capitalise on the start they have got
After 2 overs,India 10/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 5 , Shubman Gill 5)
India are off to a decent start as Shubman Gill gets a boundary in that over. West Indies need to pick early wickets
FOUR! Width on offer once again and this time to Shubman Gill who hammers that away through the off side for a boundary
After 1 overs,India 4/0 ( Shikhar Dhawan (C) 4 , Shubman Gill 0)
Shikhar Dhawan gets a boundary in that over. The Indian team would be looking for a steady start again.
FOUR! First boundary in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan finds the gap nicely through the off side. Holder bowls that length ball, offers spome width and Dhawan places that away for a four
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Live streaming of IND vs WI 3rd ODI match, ball by ball commentary: India have won the toss and they have elected to bat first
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI PREVIEW: India and West Indies will face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. The visitors have taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and will be looking to complete a whitewash.
On the other side, West Indies will seek a consolation win in the third encounter. Earlier, India rode on an emphatic batting display from Axar Patel to seal a win in the second clash. The Men in Blue were in a spot of bother at 256/6 but Patel held his nerves and took India over the line.
The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 64 off 35 which included five maximums and three fours.
Here’s all you need to know about the third West Indies vs India ODI:
When will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played on 27 July, 2022 (Wednesday).
Where will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be played at Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad.
What time will the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI start?
India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.
How can I watch the India vs West Indies 3rd ODI LIVE?
The India vs West Indies 3rd ODI will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on Fancode website and its app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.
