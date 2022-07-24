India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE cricket score and ball by ball commentary: West Indies 63/0 after 8 overs

IND vs WI LIVE SCORE
SIX! A maximum to follow that four. Shardul Thakur bowls that full, while he bowls round the wicket and into the slot of the batter, Mayers who is looking in good touch again, hammers it over widish long off
|West Indies
|India
|63/0 (8.2 ov) - R/R 7.56
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Shai Hope (W)
|Batting
|23
|29
|4
|0
|Kyle Mayers
|Batting
|38
|21
|6
|1
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammed Siraj
|4.2
|1
|13
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
63 (63) R/R: 7.56
Shai Hope (W) 23(29)
Kyle Mayers 38(21)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI, LIVE CRICKET SCORE and UPDATES, Ball by ball commentary, IND vs WI: West Indies have won the toss and they have elected to bat first. For India, Avesh Khan makes his ODI debut. You can also catch the LIVE ACTION on Fancode app
SIX! A maximum to follow that four. Shardul Thakur bowls that full, while he bowls round the wicket and into the slot of the batter, Mayers who is looking in good touch again, hammers it over widish long off
After 6 overs,West Indies 45/0 ( Shai Hope (W) 22 , Kyle Mayers 23)
FOUR! Another one to finish the over. Avesh Khan isn't really having a great debut at the moment. The two openers have taken him on. Hope glided that wide of the wicket-keeper to get a boundary to the third man area
FOUR! Two in two for Mayers. Avesh Khan is going expensive now. He first bowled a full toss, which the left-hander played straight back past the bowler. Avesh then came round the wicket, bowled a length ball, outside off and struck it through the off side
After 5 overs,West Indies 29/0 ( Shai Hope (W) 15 , Kyle Mayers 14)
The over started with a boundary but Siraj made a fine comeback to absolutely give nothing away in that one. He has peppered Shai Hope with some short stuff
FOUR! The West Indies openers are dealing in boundaries. Siraj bowls that full, outside off and Hope finds a gap through the mid off region to get another boundary
After 4 overs,West Indies 24/0 ( Shai Hope (W) 10 , Kyle Mayers 14)
FOUR! Mayers goes over mid off to fetch the second boundary on the trot. Avesh Khan bowls that touch fuller, outside off and the batter hammers that for another four
FOUR! This time Mayers hits a boundary. Avesh Khan bowls that back of the length, around the middle stump channel and the batter pulls that through the on side
FOUR! A boundary to start that over. Shai Hope hits that through the off side. He is trying to put some pressure on the debutant
After 3 overs,West Indies 11/0 ( Shai Hope (W) 5 , Kyle Mayers 6)
Siraj bowls a maiden over. The pacer has troubled the batter in that one with his variations in line and length. Mayers had dominated the Indian bowling in the previous game and the visitors would want to scalp his wicket early
After 2 overs,West Indies 11/0 ( Shai Hope (W) 5 , Kyle Mayers 6)
Avesh Khan went for a boundary in his first over in the ODI format but still kept things under control as he ends up giving 7 in that one
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI PREVIEW: India head into the second ODI against West Indies on Sunday, looking to wrap up the three-match series.
On Friday, the Men in Blue clinched a thrilling three-run win over West Indies in the ODI series-opener. After India posted 308/7 on the back of knocks from skipper Shikhar Dhawan (97), Shubman Gill (64) and Shreyas Iyer (54), fifties from Kyle Mayers (75) and Brandon King (54) were not enough for West Indies to cross the finish line in Trinidad. They finished their 50 overs with a score of 305/6.
Also Read: Relive Mohammed Siraj's last over heroics as Men in Blue clinch first ODI
With Romario Shepherd and Akeal Hosein in the middle heading into the final over, West Indies needed 15 runs to win from it. Mohammed Siraj bowled the final over, and despite a late scare from Shepherd who scored a boundary in the third ball of the over, Siraj held his nerve to see the game off for India in the end. Seven runs were needed from the last two balls, but Shepherd lost his momentum and failed to collect a boundary off the last two balls.
Nicholas Pooran and Brandon King earlier forged a 51-run stand for the fourth wicket, but had they stitched an even bigger stand, the script of the game would have changed yet again.
West Indies will be looking to get rid of the Indian openers early after Dhawan and Shubman Gill looked dangerous in the first half of the Indian innings.
Here’s all you need to know regarding when and where to watch the second West Indies-India ODI:
When will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played on 24 July 2022 (Sunday).
Where will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Queen's Park Oval at Port of Spain in Trinidad.
What time will the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI start?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will begin at 7 pm IST, with the toss at 6.30 pm IST.
How can I watch the India vs West Indies 2nd ODI LIVE?
The India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be telecast on DD Sports and live streamed on Fancode website and its app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for over-by-over updates.
