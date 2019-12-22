India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 3rd ODI at Cuttack: Jadeja pushes onto Hetmyer's legs and he nudges down to fine leg fence for a couple of runs. Hetmyer, Chase add three more singles off the second half of the over. India in firm control at the halfway stage. Windies need a big partnership and also need to step on the run rate with 320 being the par score on this pitch, they can't leave it too late.

3rd ODI preview: India will have winning momentum on their side as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday.

The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match at Visakhapatnam.

Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.

Rohi Sharma struck a blistering 159 while his opening partner KL Rahul also slammed a century. Then the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant chipped in with quick-fire knocks, and they would like to end the year on a positive note.

The pitch at the Barabati Stadium is going to be similar to the one in Visakhapatnam, offering plenty of runs. India's fielding has not been up to the mark and they would certainly like to change that in the series-deciding ODI.

As far as the Indian squad is concerned, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini is in line to make his ODI debut in the absence of the injured Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the match with a lower back problem.

Windies captain Kieron Pollard didn't hesitate in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind.

The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.

Full Team Squads

India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav

West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph

With inputs from PTI