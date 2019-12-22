-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 3rd ODI at Cuttack: Chase, Hetmyer look to build big partnership for third wicket
Date: Sunday, 22 December, 2019 15:26 IST
Venue:
Yet to Start
Highlights
-
15:01 (IST)
BOWLED'EM!
What a comeback for Mohammed Shami! He returns to the bowling crease and gets the big scalp of Shai Hope! Excellent length by Shami, pitched on off stump and just seemed to have seamed a little into the right-hander and through the defences of the in form Shai Hope.
Shai Hope b Shami 42(50)
-
14:52 (IST)
DROPPED! PANT DROPS CHASE FOR 0
Chance goes down as Rishabh Pant drops a catch behind the stumps. Kuldeep bowled a tossed up delivery from round the stumps, inviting the drive from Chase. He got a thin outside edge and Pant fluffs it the ball ricochetes off Pant's pads onto the stumps and there is an inquiry for stumping but Chase had his foot grounded when the the lights in the stumps went up.
-
14:41 (IST)
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over. He breaks the opening stand with the wicket of Evin Lewis. The southpaw couldn't resist the temptation of taking on the left-arm spinner as he goes for a big slog sweep. Flighted on middle and Lewis bends on his knee to smash it through mid wicket but gets the lower half of the bat and the ball goes high and straight down long-on's throat. Saini did well to keep his eyes on the ball and gobble the catch.
Drinks called on the field.
Lewis c Saini b Jadeja 21(50)
-
14:18 (IST)
DROPPED! Lewis absolutely crashes a wide delivery from Saini to point where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left and is parallel to the ground, he does get two hands to the ball but isn't able to cling on. Very tough chance for Jaddu, especially because the ball was traveling extremely quickly. Lewis earns a life on 14.
-
13:07 (IST)
West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell
-
13:06 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini
-
13:01 (IST)
TOSS: India win the toss in the series-deciding third one-dayer at Cuttack, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to field.
FOUR! Chase earns his first boundary. Jadeja bowls it flat and he had dropped it short too, Chase rocked back in his crease and punched it off the backfoot through mid wicket for a boundary.
After 22 overs,West Indies 79/2 ( Roston Chase 10 , Shimron Hetmyer 5)
Shami steams into to bowl his sixth over. Chase and Hetmyer start the over with a couple of singles before Shami lines up three dots before Chase pulls it to mid wicket for a brace. Four came from the over.
After 21 overs,West Indies 75/2 ( Roston Chase 7 , Shimron Hetmyer 4)
Jadeja continues. Hetmyer picks a two twos in the over after Chase collect a single early in the over. Five runs came off the over. Windies need a partnership going.
After 20 overs,West Indies 70/2 ( Roston Chase 6 , Shimron Hetmyer 0)
Shami has just got the knack of creating these moments of magic out of nowhere, doesn't he? Kohli calls on his senior pacer and Shami gets the better of Shai Hope and India are now right on top. Shimron Hetmyer comes into bat at number 4. He drives one down the ground but the ball clatters into the stumps and non-striker's end. Maiden wicket for Shami.
BOWLED'EM!
What a comeback for Mohammed Shami! He returns to the bowling crease and gets the big scalp of Shai Hope! Excellent length by Shami, pitched on off stump and just seemed to have seamed a little into the right-hander and through the defences of the in form Shai Hope.
Shai Hope b Shami 42(50)
After 19 overs,West Indies 70/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 42 , Roston Chase 6)
Jadeja slips in another quiet over. Just a single each for Chase and Hope. India spinners have successfully been able to tie a leash on the scoring.
After 18 overs,West Indies 68/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 41 , Roston Chase 5)
Chase isn't looking really comfortable against Kuldeep's bowling, he manages to pick up a couple of singles in the over along with Hope who too moves into the 40s with a single. Three came from it.
After 17 overs,West Indies 65/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 40 , Roston Chase 3)
Tidy over from Jadeja. He quickly completes his second over. An uneventful one, with just three singles coming from it. Has Windies missed the trick by sending Chase ahead of Hetmyer?
After 16 overs,West Indies 62/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 39 , Roston Chase 1)
Chase gets an early reprieve in his innings as Pant spills a chance. He is off the mark with a single, while Hope ends the over with a much-needed boundary as Kuldeep pays the price of bowling it a little too full.
FOUR! Kuldeep once again pitches it full and Shai Hope jams this outside off stump and thrashes it in the gap through covers
DROPPED! PANT DROPS CHASE FOR 0
Chance goes down as Rishabh Pant drops a catch behind the stumps. Kuldeep bowled a tossed up delivery from round the stumps, inviting the drive from Chase. He got a thin outside edge and Pant fluffs it the ball ricochetes off Pant's pads onto the stumps and there is an inquiry for stumping but Chase had his foot grounded when the the lights in the stumps went up.
After 15 overs,West Indies 57/1 ( Shai Hope (W) 35 , )
Ravindra Jadeja is brought into the attack for the first time in the innings and the move has worked as Lewis perishes in pursuit of a big shot after relatively slow start. He chanced his luck against the left-arm spinner and ended up losing his wicket. Earlier in the over, Shai Hope completed 3,000 ODI runs.
OUT! Ravindra Jadeja strikes in his first over. He breaks the opening stand with the wicket of Evin Lewis. The southpaw couldn't resist the temptation of taking on the left-arm spinner as he goes for a big slog sweep. Flighted on middle and Lewis bends on his knee to smash it through mid wicket but gets the lower half of the bat and the ball goes high and straight down long-on's throat. Saini did well to keep his eyes on the ball and gobble the catch.
Drinks called on the field.
Lewis c Saini b Jadeja 21(50)
After 14 overs,West Indies 56/0 ( Evin Lewis 21 , Shai Hope (W) 34)
Shai Hope picks up another boundary with a stong hit straight down the ground off the first ball of the over. Kuldeep is able to hold it tight for the rest of the over, giving away just a single off the next five balls and almost befuddled Lewis with a googly that came back in sharply.
FOUR! Nice shot from Shai Hope! Kuldeep floats one in the air, but ends up bowling it a little too full and Hope drives it powerfully down the ground, giving no chance for the long off to stop it.
After 13 overs,West Indies 51/0 ( Evin Lewis 21 , Shai Hope (W) 29)
Lewis works a single off his hips to notch 50-run partnership for the first wicket. Hope cuts it to deep square for a single to end the over. Another good one from Saini, giving away just a couple of runs.
After 12 overs,West Indies 49/0 ( Evin Lewis 20 , Shai Hope (W) 28)
Virat Kohli introduces spin in the 12th over. Kuldeep Yadav into action. Decent start for the left-arm wrist spinner, giving away four singles as Lewis and Hope inch towards their 50-run stand. They too had no real problems while facing the first over of spin.
After 11 overs,West Indies 45/0 ( Evin Lewis 18 , Shai Hope (W) 26)
Saini quickly learning what's a better length on this surface, after being hit for couple of boundaries in his first over, he has followed it up with two overs with just solitary run and even created a chance in the process.
After 10 overs,West Indies 44/0 ( Evin Lewis 18 , Shai Hope (W) 25)
Short breather for Shami as he returns to the bowling crease. Lewis' boundary off the final ball spoils what was turning to be a good over. Five came from it.
FOUR! Top shot from Lewis! This was full and aimed at the middle stump, Lewis, who looked slightly off balance with his head falling towards point, does well to get the straight bat down the track and he times it so well that the ball races past the non-striker's stumps for a boundary down the ground.
Measured start from West Indies especially with Shai Hope making his form count again. Sits in well with their strategy of batting deep and attacking the middle overs. It's a copy straight from India's template with a power hitting difference. Saini looked nervous but seems to have regained his composure. Third pacer holds key in success of this bowling formula. Test will come when Hetmyer/Pooran are at the crease.
After 9 overs,West Indies 39/0 ( Evin Lewis 14 , Shai Hope (W) 24)
Navdeep Saini begins with a ball at 145 kmph and comes very close to picking his first ODI wicket off the final ball of the over but Jadeja isn't able to hold on a difficult chance at point. Only one run from it.
DROPPED! Lewis absolutely crashes a wide delivery from Saini to point where Ravindra Jadeja dives to his left and is parallel to the ground, he does get two hands to the ball but isn't able to cling on. Very tough chance for Jaddu, especially because the ball was traveling extremely quickly. Lewis earns a life on 14.
After 8 overs,West Indies 38/0 ( Evin Lewis 14 , Shai Hope (W) 23)
Change of ends for Thakur who begins his fourth over with a wide. A couple of singles later, Hope plays a lovely drive for boundary before collecting a single off the next ball. Eight runs came from Thakur's over, solid start for the tourists.
FOUR! Sight to behold! Shai Hope with a beautiful cover drive on the up. This one is played squarer than your traditional cover position, it goes through cover point gap and no chance for any fielder to chase it. The ball by any stretch wasn't a bad one by Thakur, just too good a shot.
After 7 overs,West Indies 31/0 ( Evin Lewis 13 , Shai Hope (W) 17)
Navdeep Saini concedes couple of boundaries in his first over in ODI cricket with a couple of overcooked deliveries in the over. However, he shows he can bowl extreme pace with a 148 click delivery. Lewis moves into double figures with the help of those two boundaries.
FOUR! Navdeep Saini once again overpitches outside off and Lewis is quick to punish him. Stomps this one hard into the ground and through extra cover for second boundary of the over.
FOUR! Navdeep Saini runs in to bowl his first ball in ODI cricket. He deliveries a juicy half-volley just outside off stump and Lewis pumps it down the ground for his first boundary of the innings. Forgetful ball to begin his ODI career for Saini.
After 6 overs,West Indies 22/0 ( Evin Lewis 5 , Shai Hope (W) 17)
Shami gets one to hop off good length on Hope, who plays it very awkwardly. He was looking to drive on the up, but has to check his shot and gets an inside edge onto his pads. Hope ducks under a short delivery before flicking one in the air but in the gap through mid wicket for a couple.
After 5 overs,West Indies 18/0 ( Evin Lewis 4 , Shai Hope (W) 14)
Shardul Thakur gets away with a ball that was angled away outside off stump from Evin Lewis, on another day the umpire would have deemed it wide but Nitin Menon reckons it was just inside the tramlines. Lewis gets hold of a short ball and pulls it for a couple to deep backward square leg.
After 4 overs,West Indies 16/0 ( Evin Lewis 2 , Shai Hope (W) 14)
Shai Hope with couple of delectable strokes to get his innings going. He is clearly showing signs of a batsman who is supremely good form. Expensive over from Shami, 12 runs came from the over.
FOUR! Short ball from Shami and Hope is ready on the pull. Chest high delivery over the off stump and middle stump and Hope plays the pull to perfection. Kept it along the ground, through the square leg as ball scurries to the boundary.
FOUR! Shot! Crispy straight drive by Shai Hope. He places it to the left of Shami and beats mid off very easily. It wasn't a half-volley exactly, but Hope, who has been enjoying his time in the middle, presents the full face of the bat to earn the first boundary of the innings.
After 3 overs,West Indies 4/0 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Shai Hope (W) 3)
Thakur is looking to shape the ball away from Hope, the in-form right-handed batsman, who loves to drive the ball on the up through the off side isn't able to get it the through the gap in his first attempt, but does manage to slice it through the outer half of the bat and collect brace through the gap of cover point as he tries to drive again. After picking his first runs off the day, Hope nudges a single off the final ball to retain strike.
After 2 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Mohammed Shami to bowl from the other end. He has extra man in catching in the slips. Shami hits the right lengths immediately, he also tests Lewis with a surprise bouncer, which the southpaw ducks under. Shami begins with a maiden.
After 1 overs,West Indies 1/0 ( Evin Lewis 1 , Shai Hope (W) 0)
Good start from Shardul Thakur first up! Not a lot of movement on offer but just the subtle enough to create the doubt in batsman's mind. Watchfully negotiated by Lewis and Hope. Lewis opens the scoring for the Windies with a single behind square on the leg side.
Time for Live action!
Shardul Thakur will have the first crack. One wide slip in place for the left-handed Evin Lewis. In form batsman Shai Hope will be on the non-strikers end.
So, in their final game of the year and consequently the 2010 decade, India would be hoping to finish what truly has been their dominant phase with another series triumph. Winning the toss at Cuttack is already a huge advantage for them where the evening dew has had telling impact. Contrastingly, West Indies have had a below par decade in ODI cricket, if they are able to defy odds and win this ODI and win the series it will be a welcome present ahead of Christmas.
West Indies XI: Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard (c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell
India XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini
Kieron Pollard: Not a lot of cricket has been played here. It's a matter of assessing conditions and seeing what's necessary. It's a matter of improving on areas you need to improve on. Everyone's looking forward to these encounters. Hopefully we get a good total on board. Same XI.
Virat Kohli: Dew is going to be a big factor. It will be interesting to see how the pitch behaves here. The mindset needs to be right. It's about wanting to take up the challenge. It's about having the right attitude. We as a team want to embrace what's not comfortable to us. Chahar had a back issue. Navdeep Saini makes his debut.
TOSS: India win the toss in the series-deciding third one-dayer at Cuttack, and skipper Virat Kohli opts to field.
Navdeep Saini to make his ODI debut
We have a debutant in the house! Navdeep Saini will make his ODI debut in Cuttack. 👏👏#INDvWI #TeamIndia @paytm pic.twitter.com/jaEA6PVe7x— BCCI (@BCCI) December 22, 2019
"The spinners are going to find some sweetness in this pitch because there are some cracks. It's a little soft, which is why I think it will grip. There will be a lot more help for spin today than in the last two games. We've known that the dew is a major factor here, and that's going to be a major consideration for the teams picking their XIs," says Sunil Gavaskar in the pitch report.
It will be a great opportunity for pacer Navdeep Saini, who will be making his ODI debut in the absence of Deepak Chahar. Chahar who was ruled out of the match owing to a back injury.
Read the full report
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 3rd ODI at Cuttack: Jadeja pushes onto Hetmyer's legs and he nudges down to fine leg fence for a couple of runs. Hetmyer, Chase add three more singles off the second half of the over. India in firm control at the halfway stage. Windies need a big partnership and also need to step on the run rate with 320 being the par score on this pitch, they can't leave it too late.
3rd ODI preview: India will have winning momentum on their side as they head into the third and final ODI against the West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday.
The West Indies took the home side by surprise in the opening ODI in Chennai to go one-up in the three-match series. But India, riding an all-round display, came back strongly to restore parity in the second match at Visakhapatnam.
Barring a rare duck from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian top-order fired in unison at Visakhapatnam, before hat-trick hero Kuldeep Yadav sliced through the West Indies line-up for a comprehensive 107-run victory.
Rohi Sharma struck a blistering 159 while his opening partner KL Rahul also slammed a century. Then the duo of Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant chipped in with quick-fire knocks, and they would like to end the year on a positive note.
The pitch at the Barabati Stadium is going to be similar to the one in Visakhapatnam, offering plenty of runs. India's fielding has not been up to the mark and they would certainly like to change that in the series-deciding ODI.
As far as the Indian squad is concerned, Delhi pacer Navdeep Saini is in line to make his ODI debut in the absence of the injured Deepak Chahar, who was ruled out of the match with a lower back problem.
Windies captain Kieron Pollard didn't hesitate in chasing after winning the toss in the first two ODIs but come Sunday, the teams will be thinking twice before bowling second keeping the dew factor in mind.
The West Indies, at the same time, will be keen to end a 13-year long wait to win against India in a bilateral ODI series. While the hosts, who lost to Australia 2-3 in their last bilateral series in March, will have their reputation at stake.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph
With inputs from PTI
Updated Date: