After 11 overs,India 61/0 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , KL Rahul 35)

Paul continues. Rahul and Rohit going strong. Field has been spread now so the singles are not going to be stopped. The broadcaster show visuals of Cottrell holding his head during his first spell and not looking comfortable. Wonder if he is fully fit. Has not bowled as well as he would have liked which further raises questions over his fitness in this match. We will have to wait for any update on that. Six off the over.