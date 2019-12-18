-
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Rahul, Rohit slam fifties, complete century stand
Date: Wednesday, 18 December, 2019 15:21 IST
Venue: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam
Play in Progress
This over 25.4
- 1
- 1(1WD)
- 1(1WD)
- 1
- 1
- 1(1WD)
batsman
- 69 (80)
- 4s X 8
- 6s X 1
- 76 (74)
- 4s X 7
- 6s X 3
bowler
- 34 (5)
- M X 0
- W X 0
- 18 (6)
- M X 0
- W X 0
|Current Partnership
|
151 ( 25.3 ) R/R: 5.92
Rohit Sharma 69(80)
KL Rahul 76(73)
West Indies in India 3 ODI Series 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
-
15:06 (IST)
FOUR! And FIFTY for Rohit Sharma
This is 43rd fifty and what a way to bring it back, a short arm jab for four runs to deep square leg.
-
14:36 (IST)
FIFTY! KL Rahul reaches the milestone first. He is batting well and should convert it into a massive score.
-
14:30 (IST)
FOUR! Rohit cuts Joseph for four runs over the backward point and completes 11,000 runs in List A cricket. Great achievement for Hitman.
-
14:13 (IST)
After 10 overs,India 55/0 ( Rohit Sharma 21 , KL Rahul 32)
Pierre continues. He likes to keep it simple and bowl wicket to wicket. But he went wayward on the first ball and Rohit hit for four runs. Rahul the dispatched him for six later in the over. Good over for India. 11 runs from the over. India go past the fifty-run mark.
-
13:06 (IST)
West Indies XI: Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre
-
13:05 (IST)
India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
-
13:01 (IST)
Toss News: Kieron Pollard wins toss and West Indies have decided to field first
-
12:13 (IST)
Just last month, the West Indies notched up their first ODI series victory since 2014, when they whitewashed Afghanistan 3-0 in Lucknow. Today, they have a chance to win another series, against far superior opponents in India. Not to mention the fact that it will silence those who were sceptical about Kieron Pollard being brought in to captain this young and inexperienced side.
After 25 overs,India 145/0 ( Rohit Sharma 67 , KL Rahul 75)
Cottrell continues. He has not been able to find his rhythm so far in this match. Yet again, he bowled outside the leg stump line and Rohit hit him for four to fine leg. Seven runs off the over. Things are not looking great for West Indies at the moment. We are halfway into the innings and India are yet to lose a wicket.
FOUR! And now a boundary to fine leg. Cottrell goes down the leg stump line, Rohit sviwels it for a boundary.
After 24 overs,India 138/0 ( Rohit Sharma 61 , KL Rahul 74)
Rohit has not looked at his absolute best so far. But he has made sure, he did not panick. He is beginning to look good now. two boundaries scored behind the stumps, one beautifully guided by Rohit and other an outside edge off Rahul. 11 runs from the over.
FOUR! Edge and it flies for four through the slips. Rahul slashed hard, thick outside edge and keeper could not do anything about it
FOUR! Great awareness from Rohit Sharma, he waits for the ball and guides the ball through slips for four runs, he knew Pollard was very wide in the slip cordon and he placed it perfectly between the keeper and Pollard.
After 23 overs,India 127/0 ( Rohit Sharma 55 , KL Rahul 69)
Six runs off the over as Cottrell returns to the attack. He was welcomed back by Rohit with a boundary straight down the ground. He then changed pace to make sure batsmen are not able to time the ball.
FOUR! Cottrell returns to the attack, fuller length and Rohit picks it up, hits it straigh dow the ground over the bowler's head for four runs.
After 22 overs,India 121/0 ( Rohit Sharma 50 , KL Rahul 68)
Paul returns to the attack but this is not a good resumption for him. Rahul hits him for four at the start of the over and then Rohit finishes the over with another four to complete his 43rd fifty.
FOUR! Rahul cuts and cuts well. He comes on top of the ball from Paul and slashes it beautifully for four runs.
After 21 overs,India 112/0 ( Rohit Sharma 46 , KL Rahul 63)
Joseph loses control over his bowling and leaks 14 off the over. Rohit first broke the shackles to hit a boundary and then Rahul played two beautiful strokes to exert more pressure on the visitors.
FOUR! Short and a tad wide, Rahul waits for it and places it between slips and backward point for four runs. What lovely control in that stroke.
Pollard will be desperate for a breakthrough now...
Flying start by R & R means West Indies under great pressure. Will have to do something special from here to keep India’s total within gettable reach— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) December 18, 2019
FOUR! Wrsit comes into play for Rahul, Joseph bowls on on his legs and was fullish, Rahul flicks it for four runs
Vintage is the word comes to mind but he is not that old yet. Let’s use golden... point is Rahul is in superb touch and has latched on to his opportunities in white-ball cricket with aplomb. At this point in time, Rahul is a more accomplished white-ball batsman than in the longer format. And going ahead it will be all about finding that elusive balance.
Sensible batting from the Indian openers so far
Rahul & Rohit have worked the field efficiently so far. 34% (12 out of 35) singles in this match have come behind square on the offside. #INDvWI— The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) December 18, 2019
SIX! Rohit breaks the shackles, hammers Joseph for a boundary to cow corner region for four runs. 100 up for India.
After 20 overs,India 98/0 ( Rohit Sharma 41 , KL Rahul 54)
Holder continues. Just 3 off the over. But the wicket is still hard to come by. Rohit is still stuck and is looking out of touch suddenly.
After 19 overs,India 95/0 ( Rohit Sharma 40 , KL Rahul 53)
Alzarri Joseph continues. Rohit is stuck on 40 for a long time now. The run-rate has dropped a bit since the drinks. A maiden over from Joseph who kept the Hitman on a tight leash with tight line and length.
After 18 overs,India 95/0 ( Rohit Sharma 40 , KL Rahul 53)
Drinks taken and change of plans for West Indies. Holder returns to the attack. He starts off well again, bowling four dots before bowling one on Rahul's leg and he flicks it for two down to deep square leg. And that's that from the 18th over.
Rohit edges past Kohli again
Rohit Sharma now holds the record of scoring most runs in ODIs this year, going past Virat Kohli’s tally of 1,292 runs.
After 17 overs,India 93/0 ( Rohit Sharma 40 , KL Rahul 51)
Top class over from Joseph. Just 1 off it and five dots. Players take drinks. Time for Pollard to have some quick chat with his team and raise spirits.
After 16 overs,India 92/0 ( Rohit Sharma 40 , KL Rahul 50)
KL Rahul is in complete control. He is batting like a dream at the moment, picking his spot and hitting exactly there. He can see what is coming his way and is playing accordingly, looks to be in great mindspace and that is reflected in his batting. Very uncluttered approach towards batting. Great signs for India as he completes fifty. Nine from the over.
SIX! Short ball from Pierre and Rahul quickly shifts weight and goes on back foot, hits a flat six over deep mid-wicket. On 49 now.
After 15 overs,India 83/0 ( Rohit Sharma 40 , KL Rahul 41)
Boundary off the first ball for Rohit and he completed 11,000 runs in List A career. Two dot balls from Paul before Rohit collected a single. Rahul with a lovely straight drive was looking for a single but Rohit slipped and fell at the non-striker's end, hence the single was not possible. But Rahul did take single off the last ball to retain the strike. Rahul on 41 and Rohit is on 40. Let's see who reaches the fifty first. Six from the over.
FOUR! Rohit cuts Joseph for four runs over the backward point and completes 11,000 runs in List A cricket. Great achievement for Hitman.
After 14 overs,India 77/0 ( Rohit Sharma 35 , KL Rahul 40)
Pierre continues. This is a great start for India. The openers made sure they did not lose their wickets and without taking any sort of risk, they are 77 for no loss after the end of 14th over. Looks like some new records are going to be set today. Five runs off the over.
After 13 overs,India 72/0 ( Rohit Sharma 32 , KL Rahul 38)
Alzarri Joseph, right-arm fast medium, comes into the attack and Rohit pulls out his pull. Rohit is just four runs away from completes 11,000 runs in List A Cricket. What a feat this is going to be.
SIX! Rohit Sharma can hit these blindfolded. Short and right in the area where Rohit likes it when he wants to pull, he does that and ball goes flying over long leg for six runs.
After 12 overs,India 65/0 ( Rohit Sharma 25 , KL Rahul 38)
Pierre continues. Good over from him. Just four runs off the over. But don't think if creates problems for Rohit and Rahul. They are okay with it. The stand needs to be broken.
After 11 overs,India 61/0 ( Rohit Sharma 24 , KL Rahul 35)
Paul continues. Rahul and Rohit going strong. Field has been spread now so the singles are not going to be stopped. The broadcaster show visuals of Cottrell holding his head during his first spell and not looking comfortable. Wonder if he is fully fit. Has not bowled as well as he would have liked which further raises questions over his fitness in this match. We will have to wait for any update on that. Six off the over.
Rahul has got off to a good start, something like Dhawan. Takes the pressure off as it allows Rohit to stay at the crease and take his time. The pitch is obviously different from Chennai and Indian top order needs to make this opportunity count. Lot depends on how much the top three score, as always.
After 10 overs,India 55/0 ( Rohit Sharma 21 , KL Rahul 32)
Pierre continues. He likes to keep it simple and bowl wicket to wicket. But he went wayward on the first ball and Rohit hit for four runs. Rahul the dispatched him for six later in the over. Good over for India. 11 runs from the over. India go past the fifty-run mark.
SIX! Brilliant shot from Rahul comes down the track and hits Pierre for a six over the long on ropes.
FOUR! Wide from Pierre, Rohit latches on to it and gets four runs for himself at third man
After 9 overs,India 44/0 ( Rohit Sharma 16 , KL Rahul 26)
Keemo Paul, right-arm fast medium, into the attack now. Rahul is having fun in the middle and in contrast, it appears as if Rohit is batting on a different track altogether. Just 4 off the over but it could have been 8 had Cottrell not dived and stopped a Rahul off drive.
After 8 overs,India 40/0 ( Rohit Sharma 14 , KL Rahul 24)
Holder continues and is doing a good job. Rohit Sharma is 14 off 28 balls and needs a move on from here. Pressure to score runs is building on him and we might see a big shot coming soon.
After 7 overs,India 38/0 ( Rohit Sharma 12 , KL Rahul 24)
Debutant Khary Pierre, Left arm orthodox, into the attack now, replaced Cottrell. Good start from him. Gives away five runs. Windies need wickets here. Rahul is already looking set for a big score.
After 6 overs,India 33/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 22)
Holder balls five good balls, does not give Rahul any chance to open up and play his shots. The batsman gave respect too. But then the last ball is short and wide and all the good work is shelved as Rahul hits Holder for six runs, first of the day.
SIX! Short and wide from Holder, enough for Rahul to cut it for six over deep point for a flat six. What a shot. First of the day.
After 5 overs,India 27/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 16)
Ten runs off the Cottrell over. One more than his last over. He is losing the control over his line. Should be taken off now as he is looking out of touch and have given the Indian openers a good start.
FOUR! Full-toss outside the off stump line and Rahul flashes the blade again, this time the ball is guided by the bat through the point region for four runs. Third man had no chance to cut it off.
FOUR! Stand and deliver from Rahul, he waits for the ball, stands tall on it and then punches through the cover for four runs.
After 4 overs,India 18/0 ( Rohit Sharma 9 , KL Rahul 7)
Rohit plays an uppish cut which flies over backward point. He is beginning to open up. Does not want to wait for long but needs to be vary of the field set up for him. There is a fourth slip in place for those edges that fly to third man. Just 2 off the Holder over.
After 3 overs,India 16/0 ( Rohit Sharma 8 , KL Rahul 6)
Cottrell loses control over his line in this over. Nine runs off it. Rohit hit him for four to fine leg to start the over and then Rahul hit him for four square ofd the wicket on the off side. India getting a move on now.
FOUR! Fuller from Cottrell and Rahul flashes the blade, ball takes the edge and flies to third man boundary for four runs.
FOUR! Easy pickings for Rohit, bowled on hsis leg stump and was slightly shorter as well, Rohit played the pull off his hips for four runs at fine leg boundary.
After 2 overs,India 7/0 ( Rohit Sharma 3 , KL Rahul 2)
Jason Holder bowls from the other end. Rahul gets off the mark with a tap to third man and collects a single. A little confusion while running between the wickets between Rohit and Rahul but there was no danger. Four runs from the over. India off to a cautious start. Cottrell and Holder have bowled two very good overs, maintaining the discipline.
After 1 over, India 3/0 ( Rohit Sharma 2 , KL Rahul 0)
Cottrell completes the first over. The first ball went past Rohit's bat as he tried to tease the away swinger. Lovely flick from Rohit on the second ball but Pollard has placed himself at mid-wicket to stop those runs. Cotrell went slightly shorter two balls later, and Rohit defended well. Two runs collected on the penultimate ball of the over at sweeper cover by Rohit off the back foot punch. Three off the first over.
Preview 2nd ODI: After conceding a 1-0 lead to West Indies in the three-match ODI series with an eight-wicket defeat, Virat Kohli-led India will now be eyeing to stay in the hunt with a series-levelling victory in the second one-dayer.
Batting at number four, Shreyas Iyer impressed with a knock of 70 in Chennai, while Rishabh Pant displayed a splendid performance with his maiden ODI fifty, registering 71 runs.
However, it was a rare batting failure for captain Virat Kohli as hosts could only manage 287 for eight wickets. West Indies achieved the target with 13 balls to spare.
Sheldon Cottrell was the pick of the bowler for the visitors. He has picked up seven wickets in his last four ODIs, and will once again lead the bowling attack along with captain Kieron Pollard and Jason Holder.
Kohli will hope his bowlers do not disappoint like they did in the previous match. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Shami were the only wicket-takers for India, while Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed tons in Windies’ victory.
Shivam Dube leaking plenty of runs was a worrying sight for the hosts, and he could make way for Yuzvendra Chahal in the lineup, who would be re-united with Kuldeep Yadav in case of the change.
West Indies, meanwhile, should go ahead with the same playing eleven from the morale-boosting victory.
For the visitors, a victory in the second match would mean their first bilateral ODI series victory over India since 2006, when Brian Lara’s men conquered over Rahul Dravid and Co on Caribbean soil.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph
