-
livePAK54/1 (19.0 ovr) R/R : 2.84SL308/6 (97.0 ovr) R/R : 3.18Lunch
-
liveNZ31/2 & 166/10 (12.0 ovr) R/R : 2.58AUS416/10 (146.2 ovr) R/R : 2.85Lunch
-
liveSCO88/0 (19.2 ovr) R/R : 4.58UAEYet to BatPlay in Progress
-
upcomingINDWI
venueMA Chidambaram Stadium, ChennaiDec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingINDWI
venueDr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, VisakhapatnamDec 18th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
-
upcomingPAKSL
venueNational Stadium, KarachiDec 19th, 2019, 10:15 AM IST
-
upcomingKERBEN
venueSt Xavier's College Ground, ThumbaDec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingPUNHYD
venueDhruve Pandove Stadium, PatialaDec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
upcomingVIDRAJ
venueVidarbha Cricket Association Stadium, NagpurDec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
-
resultsRLY253/10 (85.3 ovr) R/R: 2.97UP175/10 (53.1 ovr) R/R: 3.30RLY270/10 (76.5 ovr) R/R: 3.53UP62/2 (21.0 ovr) R/R: 2.95Railways drew with Uttar Pradesh
-
resultsKAR336/10 (110.4 ovr) R/R: 3.04TN307/10 (109.3 ovr) R/R: 2.81KAR151/10 (65.4 ovr) R/R: 2.31TN154/10 (63.3 ovr) R/R: 2.43Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 26 runs
-
resultsAND211/10 (74.0 ovr) R/R: 2.85VID441/10 (147.3 ovr) R/R: 2.99AND314/3 (103.4 ovr) R/R: 3.04Andhra drew with Vidarbha
-
resultsTRI289/10 (81.2 ovr) R/R: 3.56JHA136/10 (43.0 ovr) R/R: 3.16JHA418/8 (108.0 ovr) R/R: 3.87TRI211/10 (64.4 ovr) R/R: 3.28Jharkhand beat Tripura by 54 runs
-
resultsPAKW145/8 (37.4 ovr) R/R: 3.88Match Abandoned
-
resultsENGW327/4 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 6.54PAKW200/10 (44.5 ovr) R/R: 4.49England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
-
resultsKENW123/7 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 6.15BOTW73/10 (19.1 ovr) R/R: 3.82Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
-
resultsUSA245/9 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 4.90SCO246/6 (48.5 ovr) R/R: 5.07Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
-
resultsUSA213/10 (49.5 ovr) R/R: 4.30UAE115/10 (33.0 ovr) R/R: 3.48USA beat United Arab Emirates by 98 runs
-
resultsIND240/3 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 12.00WI173/8 (20.0 ovr) R/R: 8.65India beat West Indies by 67 runs
-
resultsUSA282/8 (50.0 ovr) R/R: 5.64SCO247/10 (47.2 ovr) R/R: 5.23USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
Live Updates
India vs West Indies, LIVE Score, 1st ODI at Chennai: Momentum with Virat Kohli and Co after T20I series win
Date: Sunday, 15 December, 2019 12:42 IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Yet to Start
Highlights
Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
West Indies: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph
Batting coach Vikram Rathour lauds Rishabh Pant's 'immense ability'
"The reason why we keep discussing him is that he has got an immense ability. Everybody believes he can be an X factor. All of us believe he is a good player who can come good. He is working hard on his game and fitness," said Rahour. Click here to read what all he had to say.
It's the start of ODI series in Chennai today. Clouds are expected over the city in the afternoon but will it play the spoilsport. Find out in our weather report here.
Kieron Pollard believes Windies are 'on a mission' to do better in ODIs
"It's a matter of what we need to do going forward. There are things internally which we are working on. Success will not come overnight. Winning is always good. Sometimes, you play well but the result would not go your way. The Afghanistan series was good and we want to continue in that track. That's is the ultimate goal," Pollard said on the eve of the series. Click here to read what all he had to say.
After the firework-laden conclusion to the T20Is, it’s time to turn our attention to the longer white-ball format, with India hoping to carry the momentum of their tournament-clinching win in Mumbai over to the three-match one-day international series. Read Amit Banerjee's series preview here...
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies which will take place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. India won the three-match T20I series 2-1 recently and will be hoping for another series win over Windies in the 50-over format. Stay tuned for all the live updates and match commentary.
India vs West Indies, 1st ODI Live Updates: After winning the three-match T20I series, Virat Kohli and Co would be aiming for a victorious start to ODI series in Chennai against Windies.
1st ODI preview: With Virat Kohli-led India capturing the T2oI series with a comprehensive win over the West Indies in the third match in Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium, the action now quickly shifts to Chennai, where the two teams will face off for the first of the three-match ODI series — the final bilateral commitment of the year for both teams.
The home side have been plagued with injuries of late, with pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar being the latest to be ruled out due to a groin injury. As a result, Shardul Thakur has been named as Bhuvneshwar’s replacement. Bhuvneshwar, after missing out on the home series against South Africa and Bangladesh, had finished with figures of 2/41 in the T20I series-decider.
Meanwhile, Delhi batsman Shikhar Dhawan, too has been ruled out of the forthcoming series after injuring his thumb while playing a Syed Mushtaq Ali clash against Maharashtra, and Mayank Agarwal was announced as replacement for the top-order batsman.
Agarwal, who has three centuries and as many half-centuries, including a double ton to his name in Tests, is yet to make his senior debut in the limited-overs format.
Dhawan also missed the T20I series because of the same injury.
For West Indies, this will be their first ODI assignment since their 3-0 series sweep against Afghanistan in Lucknow, where they clinched their first ODI series since 2014.
Eyes will be on Evin Lewis for the visitors in this series. Lewis was stretchered off the ground while fielding in Mumbai after picking up a knee injury, and Brandon King opened the batting eventually with Lendl Simmons during the run chase.
Sheldon Cottrell will lead the bowling attack which also includes Hayden Walsh, who impressed in the T20s.
Here is everything you need to know about when and where to watch the first India vs West Indies ODI:
When will India vs West Indies 1st ODI take place?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will take place on 15 December, 2019.
Where will the India vs West Indies 1st ODI be played?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.
What time does the India vs West Indies 1st ODI begin?
The India vs West Indies 1st ODI will begin at 1.30 pm IST, with the toss is scheduled for 1.00 pm IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 1st ODI match?
The match will be telecast on the Star Sports network in both standard as well as HD format, with live streaming on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Rohit Sharma (c), Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav
West Indies Team Players: Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Sunil Ambris, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph
Updated Date: