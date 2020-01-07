-
Live Updates
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Score, 2nd T20I at Indore: Virat Kohli elects to bowl; both teams field unchanged XI
Date: Tuesday, 07 January, 2020 18:35 IST
Venue: Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
Yet to Start
Sri Lanka in India 3 T20I Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah
Lasith Malinga: We would have bowled first as well but we cannot control that. I try to stick to my basic and control my variations. Try to be same in new year. This is the group to whom we need to give maximum opportunity. We are also unchanged from last match.
Virat Kohli: You can get the ball to nip around a bit bowling first. It is a great chasing ground. Preparation for T20 WC pretty much on track. Main focus is going to be youngsters performing under pressure. Who are the guys who are going to take that and win you games? You need 11 guys to win games for you. It is pretty interesting and that is what you call healthy competition. No changes for us.
Pitch report: This is a belter of a pitch. There will be plenty of runs. Captain wins the toss would look to chase, says Sunil Gavaskar after taking a look at the pitch.
India's first game of 2020 was a washout, so technically this becomes their first game of the year. Not a bad day, eh!
#OnThisDay last year, #TeamIndia made history!@imVkohli's side became the first Indian team to record a Test series victory in Australia— BCCI (@BCCI) January 7, 2020
🇮🇳 won the series 2-1 ✌️✌️ pic.twitter.com/xyPoN9ApYN
Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock are currently in the middle for Proteas as hosts chase 438 to win the second Test against England at Cape Town. Proteas are five down and still require more than 200 runs to win. Click here to catch all the live updates from Day 5 of the second Test.
The first T20I between India and Sri Lanka was called off without a ball bowled due to rain and wet conditions on pitch. While acts of God are an inescapable factor in all walks of life. But negligence of man is Indian cricket's specialty and any consequent punishment is anything but daunting. And so it was yet again, this time with the first T20I between India and Sri Lanka at Barsapara Stadium, Guwahati on Sunday where monumental carelessness resulted in another match going down the drain. Read more from Vedam Jaishankar's on carelessness on part of organisers in Guwahati here.
Weather Update for 2nd T20I: No rain expected amidst cool climate at Holkar Stadium in Indore. To read more on weather conditions in Indore, click here.
Plagued by injuries in 2019, opener Shikhar Dhawan is aiming for a fresh start in the new year and wants to become a "more impactful" batsman in his quest to help India lift the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia. Read what he has to say here.
Another audition for opener Shikhar Dhawan awaits as attention shifts to Indore for second T20I. Read preview of second T20I here.
India vs Sri Lanka, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Indore, Latest Updates: Hello and welcome to the coverage of second T20I between India and Sri Lanka to be played at Holkar stadium in Indore. Both teams would look to collect the first win in the series after rain ended the first tie in no result.
Preview: The India vs Sri Lanka series didn't get off to the best of starts after the first T20I in Guwahati was called off due to wet ground conditions.
It was the Assam Association's mismanagement that came under the scanner as they couldn't get the match started despite the rain stopping long back. The water seeped through the covers and entered the pitch which created damp patches and hence was deemed unfit for the match. In what ended as a tragicomedy, hairdryers and steam irons were used to dry the pitch and it became a butt of joke on social media.
The action now shifts to the Holkar Stadium in Indore for the 2nd T20I and both the teams will look to get off to a positive start. Sri Lanka will be more desperate to get onto the field as it provides them a good chance to test themselves against a formidable Indian side ahead of the T20 World Cup later in the year.
Jasprit Bumrah will have to wait for his return from a long injury lay-off and now all eyes will be on him as he gets back to action. Also under spotlight will be Shikhar Dhawan who's been plagued by injuries and looking to seal the opening spot amidst competition with KL Rahul who's been in good form. It's a chance for the likes of Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini to further establish their credentials in the pace department.
Sri Lanka have had an mixed last few months. They clean-swept Pakistan 3-0 in Pakistan and then suffered a 0-3 defeat against Australia away from home. They will be looking to get back to winning ways. They have never won a bilateral T20I series against India so they would look to turn a corner this time around.
Here's all you need to know about the 2nd T20I in Indore:
When is the 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka?
The 2nd T20I between India and Sri Lanka will take place on 7 January, 2020.
Where is the match being played?
The match will be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
What time does the match begin?
The match begins at 7:00 PM IST with toss taking place at 6.30 PM IST.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I?
The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD format.
How do I watch online the match online?
The match will be live-streamed on Hotstar. You can also catch the live score and over-by-over updates on Firstpost.com.
Full Team Squads
India Team Players: Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson
Sri Lanka Team Players: Lasith Malinga (c), Danushka Gunatilleke, Avishka Fernando, Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Isuru Udana, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasan Fernando, Wanidu Raja, Kasun Lahiru Kumara, Kusal Mendis, Lakshan Moonakan.
