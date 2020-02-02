-
Live Updates
India vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 5th T20I at Bay Oval: Rohit Sharma wins toss and India will bat first
Date: Sunday, 02 February, 2020 12:05 IST
Venue: Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui
Yet to Start
India in New Zealand 5 T20I Series 2020,Live Cricket Score and Updates
Highlights
TOSS: India win the toss, and stand-in captain Rohit Sharma opts to bat first.
Rohit Sharma and Tim Southee walk out to the toss. No Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson today!
Deep Dasgupta and Mike Hesson analyse the Bay Oval pitch:
"This pitch is usually a very good batting track. Straight boundaries are 68 m. Other important factor is the wind factor," says Dasgupta.
"Normally is a very good surface. Good hard play. Got about seven mm of grass. The side that can defend the short boundary the most can win tonight. You've got great lights, and the ball does skid on. Scoreboard pressure could be a factor here," says Hesson.
Earlier today, the 'Women in Blue' stuttered in the ongoing T20I triangular series Down Under for the first time, suffering a six-wicket defeat to hosts Australia after setting a modest 104-run target. Check out the full scorecard and highlights of the match here.
Another one in New Zealand's collection of picturesque venues
We're here at The Bay Oval. Venue for the 5th and final T20I.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/AFfa4MIckk— BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2020
Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag questions Rishabh Pant's absence from squad. Stressing that captains need to properly communicate with his players, Sehwag said even Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered one of India's greatest skippers, at times, failed to communicate with his team-mates. Read the full report here.
Virat Kohli's men fined 40 percent match fee for maintaining slow over-rate in fourth T20I. ICC match referee Chris Broad imposed the sanctions after Virat Kohli's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target. Read the full report here.
With pride on the line for New Zealand, the hosts will be hoping to secure a consolation win when they take on India in the fifth T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday. Check out the weather update here.
Invincible so far, India will eye a rare 5-0 clean sweep against a bruised and battered New Zealand in the final T20I on Sunday. Read the match preview here.
India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Updates: TOSS: India win the toss, and stand-in captain Rohit Sharma opts to bat first.
Preview: After having thumped New Zealand in yet another match which went down to the Super Over for the second time in three days during the fourth T20I, the action now shifts to the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui as Virat Kohli-led India aim for a 5-0 clean sweep.
Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in the fourth match on Friday.
Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, fought valiantly as they built a 74-run stand, but had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand have now lost seven of those deciders.
Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out for the fourth T20I due to a shoulder injury and Southee was assigned to lead. His absence must have been clearly felt and the hosts would hope he returns for the series concluder.
Sanju Samson’s potential role in the fifth T20I will once again be a factor for the Men in Blue after the Kerala batsman scored just eight runs in the previous T20I. Contrasting to that, Manish Pandey enjoyed a memorable outing in Wellington, having scored an unbeaten half-century.
If the visitors do decide to drop Samson, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will reunite at the top to potentially provide a firing start to the batting. Apart from that, the visitors may not look to change their match-winning combination.
With inputs from AP
Squads:
India team players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson
New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.
