India vs New Zealand 5th T20I Live Updates: TOSS: India win the toss, and stand-in captain Rohit Sharma opts to bat first.

Preview: After having thumped New Zealand in yet another match which went down to the Super Over for the second time in three days during the fourth T20I, the action now shifts to the Bay Oval at Mount Maunganui as Virat Kohli-led India aim for a 5-0 clean sweep.

Four wickets fell in an astonishing final over in regulation play as New Zealand, needing seven runs to win off six balls with seven wickets in hand, self-destructed and ended tied with India on 165 in the fourth match on Friday.

Colin Munro and Tim Seifert, whose half-centuries looked to have set New Zealand on course for a drought-breaking win, fought valiantly as they built a 74-run stand, but had to return to the crease for the eighth Super Over in the team's white-ball history. After the loss at Hamilton on Wednesday and now Friday's chilling repeat, New Zealand have now lost seven of those deciders.

Skipper Kane Williamson was ruled out for the fourth T20I due to a shoulder injury and Southee was assigned to lead. His absence must have been clearly felt and the hosts would hope he returns for the series concluder.

Sanju Samson’s potential role in the fifth T20I will once again be a factor for the Men in Blue after the Kerala batsman scored just eight runs in the previous T20I. Contrasting to that, Manish Pandey enjoyed a memorable outing in Wellington, having scored an unbeaten half-century.

If the visitors do decide to drop Samson, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul will reunite at the top to potentially provide a firing start to the batting. Apart from that, the visitors may not look to change their match-winning combination.

With inputs from AP

Squads:

India team players: Rohit Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson

New Zealand team players: Kane Williamson (capt), Martin Guptill, Ross Taylor, Scott Kuggeleijn, Colin Munro, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Hamish Bennett, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Blair Tickner.